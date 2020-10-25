Covid-19: Lockdown In Wales “Psychotic & Deranged” – Or the New Normal? 

October 25, 2020

Comment: 

Here’s one of the commentators underneath the above video on the YouTube platform…

“I think we should be looking for an insanity vaccine for the government because covid19 is not the threat to the people, government is.”

That was very strong stuff from Brendan O’Neill of Spiked Online – do you agree with him?   Is this how we are all going to be living from now on unless, as he says, we push back now?  Are YOU going to “push back”?  Break a rule?  Refuse to pay a fine? Risk imprisonment?  

One response

  1. This short video has just arrived in my inbox and looks very interesting – Ireland has also entered into a second severe lockdown. There’s a pattern here…

    Reply

