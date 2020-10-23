Scotland’s Dictatorship – Latest: 5-Tier System Of Rules Set To Cause Chaos?

Comment:
As one commentator has written Boris introduced 3 tiers, so Nicola has to go better. You couldn’t make it up!
That’s one way of looking at it. What do you think – do these tiers or levels make a jot of sense to you? It seems to me, that this latest development in totalitarian rule is a recipe for disaster – just from a management point of view, never mind the continuing erosion of our civil liberties. What do you think?
I remember Athanasius saying on another thread, that he was meeting more and more people who are fed up with this whole thing and likely to be non-compliant.
Well, I’m not long home from shopping in one of the major supermarkets and 100% of the people I encountered seem to be perfectly OK, still.
Yes, I only spoke to two people but 100% is 100% 😀 And neither seemed bothered in the slightest. One of them smiled at my pityingly which almost annoyed me, until I remembered that it was he, not I who deserved pity.
“Let that mask do its work” I thought to myself. “Then we’ll see who’s laughing…”
Of course, I won’t be laughing, but you’ll get my drift. Not even these latest crazy “tiers” will bring tears to Scottish eyes.
I thought that one up all by myself… 😀
I never listen to the wee dictator and most people I know either laugh out loud or become crimson with rage when her name is mentioned. I disagree about people being compliant as, it my experience, most, people I meet think she’s off the wall with her ridiculous rules. who does she think she is? A digital Christmas? Take a hike ya heathen!
Most people I know are going along with the mask rule because they are afraid of fines or worse, not because they think it’s a good idea. There’s a lot of anger and frustration behind a lot of those masks, except for the few braindead who still think this is about health.
As for the new restrictions, all I can say is it’s almost beyond belief that these idiots have been elected to run countries. I mean we’re talking the utmost insanity in what they’re doing, or the utmost evil which makes more sense. Nothing we can do about them – their own excesses will bring them down eventually. That’s the problem for despots who get power they can’t handle, it goes to their heads and they end up digging their own political graves. I still harbour good hope that one day they will all stand trial for treason (working under Chinese direction via the WHO to destroy the West) and for crimes against humanity. The truth will come out sooner or later, it always does.
Can you believe this, folks, I came in to post the following video clip, which came in my inbox from a friend (it’s an RTE discussion) only to find Jean has published it on another thread! In the spirit of “can’t get too much of a good thing”, then, I posting it here… Disclaimer/Confession: I’ve not had time to watch it myself but it comes highly recommended, from a trustworthy source… Sounds great. Enjoy!
continual erosion of your liberty … will soon spread around the globe. Sorry, it must be awful! Cardinal Zen said something that stuck in my mind He is so little and so holy! “Now there is nothing left but prayer”
Well, Mary Anne (et al)
I heard this evening that Scottish businesses are threatening to take the Scottish Government to court – I hope this is the first of many…
https://scottishfinancialnews.com/article/firms-threaten-scottish-government-with-court-action-over-failure-to-match-uk-support
What a load of cow manure! Where does this silly woman get her ideas? Clearly she has forgotten that she is ruling over a nation of people, not computer models. Then again, Communists and socialists don’t really give a hoot about actual people. They just mouth perfunctory compassion and go ahead and grab more power and money at our expense, while they make up their own rules and flout the ones they decree for us peons.
Tell you what, Ms. Head Fish: here’s another Tier for you: how many people will you allow to gather on blogs? And will there be fewer allowed on Catholic blogs than the others? Would you like us to put masks on our computers, so that the dreaded, long-dead virus can’t seep through our keyboards and screens and infect us?
If there are no lawyers in Scotland willing to defend the nation against this insanity, then perhaps there are some psychologists who will pronounce this woman unfit to hold public office.