Francis: Worst Pope in History, Bar None!

CNA Staff, Oct 21, 2020 / 06:35 am MT (CNA).-

In a documentary that premiered Wednesday in Rome, Pope Francis called for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples, departing from the position of the Vatican’s doctrinal office and the pope’s predecessors on the issue.

The remarks came amid a portion of the documentary that reflected on pastoral care for those who identify as LGBT.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis said in the film, of his approach to pastoral care.

After those remarks, and in comments likely to spark controversy among Catholics, Pope Francis weighed in directly on the issue of civil unions for same-sex couples.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said. “I stood up for that.”     To read entire report, click here  

Comment:

I cannot think of a single thing to say about this pontiff that would be legal.  Surely there are members of the hierarchy, somewhere, some cardinal on the loose, who realises something has GOT to be done about Francis? And do you agree that he is the worst ever pope in the history of the Church?   

