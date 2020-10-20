Brain Damage From Masks CANNOT BE REVERSED… Stop Wearing Yours! 

Covid-19 masks are a crime against Humanity and child abuse
Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD is a Consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology, with special interest in neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuroregeneration and neuroplasticity. This is what she has to say about masks and their effects on our brains:
“The re-breathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system.
However, when you have chronic oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear, because you get used to it. But your efficiency will remain impaired and the undersupply of oxygen in your brain continues to progress.
We know that neurodegenerative diseases take years to decades to develop. If today you forget your phone number, the breakdown in your brain would have already started 20 or 30 years ago.
While you’re thinking, that you have gotten used to wearing your mask and re-breathing your own exhaled air, the degenerative processes in your brain are getting amplified as your oxygen deprivation continues.
The second problem is that the nerve cells in your brain are unable to divide themselves normally. So in case our governments will generously allow as to get rid of the masks and go back to breathing oxygen freely again in a few months, the lost nerve cells will no longer be regenerated. What is gone is gone.
[..]I do not wear a mask, I need my brain to think. I want to have a clear head when I deal with my patients, and not be in a carbon dioxide induced anaesthesia.
[..]There is no unfounded medical exemption from face masks because oxygen deprivation is dangerous for every single brain. It must be the free decision of every human being whether they want to wear a mask that is absolutely ineffective to protect themselves from a virus.
For children and adolescents, masks are an absolute no-no. Children and adolescents have an extremely active and adaptive immune system and they need a constant interaction with the microbiome of the Earth. Their brain is also incredibly active, as it is has so much to learn. The child’s brain, or the youth’s brain is thirsting for oxygen. The more metabolically active the organ is, the more oxygen it requires. In children and adolescents every organ is metabolically active.
To deprive a child’s or an adolescent’s brain [of] oxygen, or to restrict it in any way, is not only dangerous to their health, it is absolutely criminal. Oxygen deficiency inhibits the development of the brain, and the damage that has taken place as a result CANNOT be reversed.
Brain Damage from Lack of Oxygen
The child needs the brain to learn, and the brain needs oxygen to function. We don’t need a clinical study for that. This is simple, indisputable physiology. Conscious and purposely induced oxygen deficiency is an absolutely deliberate health hazard, and an absolute medical contraindication.
An absolute medical contraindication in medicine means that this drug, this therapy, this method or measure should not be used – is not allowed to be used. To coerce an entire population to use an absolute medical contraindication by force, there must be definite and serious reasons for this, and the reasons must be presented to competent interdisciplinary and independent bodies to be verified and authorised.
When in ten years, dementia is going to increase exponentially, and the younger generations couldn’t reach their God-given potential, it won’t help to say “we didn’t need the masks”.
[..]How can a veterinarian, a software distributer, a business man, an electrical car manufacturer and a physicist decided on matters regarding the health of the entire population? Please dear colleagues, we all have to wake up.
I know how damaging oxygen deprivation is for the brain, [the] cardiologist knows it for the heart, the pulmonologist knows it for the lungs. Oxygen deprivation damages every single organ.
Where are our health departments, our health insurance, our medical associations? It would have been their duty to be vehemently against the lockdown and to stop it and stop it from the very beginning.
Why do the medical boards give punishments to doctors who give people exemptions? Does the person or the doctor seriously have to prove that oxygen deprivation harms people? What kind of medicine are our doctors and medical associations representing?
Who is responsible for this crime? The ones who want to enforce it? The ones who let it happen and play along, or the ones who don’t prevent it?[..]It’s not about masks, it’s not about viruses, it’s certainly not about your health. It is about much much more. I am not participating. I am not afraid.
[..]You can notice, they are already taking our air to breathe.
The imperative of the hour is personal responsibility.
We are responsible for what we think, not the media. We are responsible for what we do, not our superiors. We are responsible for our health, not the World Health Organisation. And we are responsible for what happens in our country, not the government.” Source
Comment:
My first reaction on reading the above article was that it would be interesting to see what would happen if someone, without an exemption, flouted the mask rule and when challenged by the authorities, produced a copy, asked the official to take time to read it and then, if he/she intended to pursue the fine or whatever, note that this would, then, form the basis of a legal defence. Is that pie-in-the-sky? I really don’t think so – in that official’s place, would you want to risk ending up in court? The Boris-Nicola Brigade don’t mind risking it – for, make no mistake about it, this will not be news to those in high places. Free with other people’s money and callous with other people’s lives. That about sums them up. Anyway, will YOU continue to wear your mask and risk irreversible brain damage – or what? Please tell us what you will do with the above information.
Thanks for this, Catholic Truth. It only makes perfect sense. I was going to look for a legal aspect to allow me to ‘demask’ as I am hard of hearing and cannot understand what people are saying when they speak through cloth. It is so badly muffled. I also have COPD which makes me short of breath if I wear it for longer than a trip to the mailbox in our apartment building. I would love to reblog your article but your reblog button doesn’t work, Catholic Truth.
Thank you Dr. Brisson for writing this excellent article ! Now I know for sure but for extra … I will wear it for awhile and then take my oximetry reading (before and after) … and keep a record in case it should happen that I need a lawyer. There are many people that would love to ‘report’ one for being without a mask. Snitching on your neighbor is greatly encouraged in communist countries.
Mary Anne,
We have a list of “exemptions” in the UK and wearing hearing aids is one exemption from wearing a face mask (because it could interfere with hearing through the aids) – so if you have a list of exemptions in the USA it would be worth checking it out, if you’re too nervous just to ditch the blankety-blank mask… Otherwise, I would not be waiting, having read that article and noting that the harm is really instant – more or less…
I’ve just tested the reblog button and it works for me. Maybe you need to press a little harder?
Here’s a bit of light entertainment to link the two themes discussed so far – health and an allegedly broken reblog button…
Thanks so much C.T. ! That is cute. Doc probably thought ‘bar rooms’ lol ! I’ll tru the reblog again and look for a list of exemptions in Massachusetts USA from our RINO Republican in name only Governor. Meanwhile I will copy the article and carry it with me. I couldn’t put it on Twitter. Not allowed.
Mary Anne,
Well, I think we’re finding out that Twitter is about as likely to allow the exchange of real news and views on its platform, as the Chinese Communist Party is to allow public debates on the importance of free speech…
Here is a lawyers’ view on this topic which might be helpful. but bear in mind that the lawyers are English. maybe you could find a Scots lawyer who could adapt it in accordance with Scots law.
https://www.laworfiction.com/2020/09/low-mood-a-reasonable-excuse-to-ignore-coronavirus-restrictions
Mary,
I doubt if there is any lawyer in Scotland who would take on the Government. This country is almost totally left-wing, and as I’ve been realising more and more and more, that means a definite, if gradual descent into Communism. And we’re almost there. It was sudden at the end – who’d have thought in March that we would be treating it as normal to have the First Minister appear on TV daily to tell us what we may and may not do, in terms of our private and family lives? No, I’d be amazed to find a Scots lawyer who is even questioning any of this.
I’d dearly love to be proved wrong – I mean, I’m bound to be wrong some day, I know that… 😀
This is a bit of a game changer, it now leaves the authorities, the Communist totalitarians, liable to being sued for damages and quite possibly facing criminal prosecution. They already know that masks are useless and probably also that they are extremely dangerous but they don’t care because it was never about health, it was about control on behalf of Beijing.
Having examined all the stats and facts about this pandemic I am now fairly certain that the leaders of the democratic nations have sold out to Communist China. I firmly believe they are all treasonous.
Athanasius,
I definitely believe there has been a sell-out and I do mean “sell” – money has to be involved.
I haven’t forgotten the news from the President of Belarus that there was an attempt to bribe him on the part of the World Bank and the IMF.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/belarusian-president-claims-imf-world-bank-offered-him-a-bribe-to-impose-covid-restrictions/
And, blow me, if, following his refusal, his country was not suddenly afflicted with the same kind of street riots that were (without a doubt) paid for by the troublemaking George Soros & Co. in a malicious and criminal attempt to see off Donald Trump in the November election. We’re dealing here with real evil.
There’s money involved – no doubt about it. And if we had a single investigative journalist worthy of the name, there would be efforts abroad to unearth the details and expose this scandalous treason.
Instead, the media have turned into the “wee timorous cowerin’ beastie” of which the poet Burns wrote. They are now, nothing more than an arm of the State. Useless.
Since I stopped watching the national news on the BBC/Sky and the rest, I have learned more and now assess from the facts, as distinct from the propaganda being peddled there 24/7. I’ve lost all respect for both journalists and politicians. ALL respect. There wasn’t a great deal there anyway, I must admit, but what little there was, has gone. And won’t be back…
Fascinating article.
Thank you Dr. Brisson fir taking the time to write this article and informing us.
Catherine,
It is really very helpful indeed, a very informative article on the subject of masks. Unlike the ridiculous video I watched earlier, where a doctor gave a presentation on (his assessment of) the personality types of people who refuse to wear a mask. They boiled down to rebels, idiots who didn’t think the virus would affect them, and conspiracy theorists. Nowhere on his list will you find “an intelligent person who does the research and decides for themselves.”
I dare say he’d class Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson as a “conspiracy theorist.”
As I’ve said many times on this blog, whoever juxtaposed those two words (conspiracy and theory) was a real clever cookie. Just by mentioning the term, the concept, every discussion, all investigation and even the most polite question is squashed. Who wants to be accused of being a conspiracy theorist?
My stock reply? “There’s a conspiracy all right, but it’s no theory”! And I (only just) refrain from adding “and if you had half a brain you would know that by now”)…
And here’s the other thing I refrain from saying…
Dear editor,
Many thanks for this great article.
I have become somewhat of a bore telling all and sundry that as we all breathe out 40,000 parts per million Carbon Dioxide in our breath, to then rebreathe in a high proportion of it by blocking our air passages with a mask is slow suicide.
Having been aware of the dangers of excessive CO2 from the beginning, I do not possess a muzzle and have no intention of ever wearing one.
It is beyond a joke that these Global Warming fanatics who tell us that CO2 is a poison which will wipe out life on earth if we do not “decarbonise”, are happily breathing in CO2 at lethal levels.
As they also advocate population reduction to “save the planet” perhaps they are on to something.
Patrick,
Excellent points – thank you for that.