England: Lawyer – Democracy Lost… 

It is refreshing to hear a Barrister speaking openly about the reality of what is going on in the UK today, that our freedoms have been taken away, that we are no longer functioning as a democracy. Francis Hoar is acting on behalf of the Keep Britain Free group – click here to read their statement on Judicial Lockdown Review and their Victories To Date.

Here’s one commentator’s opinion, published underneath the video on YouTube…

People should not be afraid of their Governments, Governments should be afraid of their people.

Easier said than done. At one point in the conversation, Anna Brees asks about disobedience. Understandably, the lawyer offers no opinion. Wouldn’t look too good if the legal establishment went about exhorting us all to break the law, I suppose… However, I find that I am more and more and more determined to disobey, with every new restriction announced. Those with jobs to think about, thought, may not enjoy the luxury of blatantly refusing to obey.

Does this mean, then, that we have no option but to keep doing what we’re told – indefinitely?