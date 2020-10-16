England: Lawyer – Democracy Lost… 

Comment:
It is refreshing to hear a Barrister speaking openly about the reality of what is going on in the UK today, that our freedoms have been taken away, that we are no longer functioning as a democracy. Francis Hoar is acting on behalf of the Keep Britain Free group – click here to read their statement on Judicial Lockdown Review and their Victories To Date.
Here’s one commentator’s opinion, published underneath the video on YouTube…
People should not be afraid of their Governments, Governments should be afraid of their people.
Easier said than done. At one point in the conversation, Anna Brees asks about disobedience. Understandably, the lawyer offers no opinion. Wouldn’t look too good if the legal establishment went about exhorting us all to break the law, I suppose… However, I find that I am more and more and more determined to disobey, with every new restriction announced. Those with jobs to think about, thought, may not enjoy the luxury of blatantly refusing to obey.
Does this mean, then, that we have no option but to keep doing what we’re told – indefinitely?
Sorry but that’s not democracy lost. It IS the natural consequence of “democracy.” Viva Cristo Rey!
SM,
Perhaps you would like to explain what you mean by removing our freedoms, bringing in riot police to disperse peaceful protesters and making us wear face muzzles being “the natural consequence of democracy.
I expect the clue to your thinking lies in the placing of inverted commas round the word, but still, I’d like you to spell out your meaning to show exactly how the lawyer got it wrong. That’s good debating. Leaving us to guess what you mean is not.
SM
Your comment makes no sense, please explain what you mean.
Andy Burnham (Mayor of Manchester) seems a little more determined than others to disobey the new restrictions. So Boris Johnson uses the usual and successful (so far) policy of scare stories and says the spread of coronavirus in Greater Manchester is “grave” and he may “need to intervene” if new measures are not agreed.
Sounds like Boris has a job to do for the New World Order and pushing the British Public towards dangerous compulsory vaccines is his main goal. So mayhem, lockdowns, destroyed business’s, suicides, deaths’ due to health implications of lockdowns, destroyed holidays etc will be ordered by Boris until the British Army start the mass vaccination programs on the British people. If you don’t take the vaccine, don’t expect to visit your GP, or Hospital, get on a bus, or Fly out on holiday again.
Does this mean then, that we have no option but to keep doing what we’re told? Lets see what happens in Manchester but it does appear that way. We no longer live in a democracy but a Police State!
Anyway Boris says this virus is very grave, so grave thousands more deaths indirectly are needed via ‘Lockdowns,’ to combat this virus (if that makes sense). So lets remind ourselves what Dr Vernon Coleman says about this deadly virus.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/these-are-the-good-old-days-now-are-you-scared_6TdtD55Qb1yTQBM.html
Here is another video regarding vaccines that Boris (and those who control him) is determined to inflict on the British Public.
Francescomarta,
I think there is a desperation now coming from Downing Street, due to the fact that the English population is showing definite signs of thinking, and coming to the realisation that something sinister is going on…
Unlike Scotland where the brainless brigade continue to believe that “we’re all in this together”, blah blah. There are certainly some signs that more people are getting wise to it all, but not quite in the numbers who are making their voices heard in England. For example, we all saw the thousands who attended the Trafalgar Square protest in London a few weeks ago, but I’ve yet to see any mention in news outlets (or on YouTube) of the protest which was advertised to take place in Edinburgh last Saturday. I’ve just looked again quickly but can find nothing.
I’ll check out your videos in due course – and would be very interested to read your thoughts about the lawyer interviewed by Anna Brees.
As and when, FM… As and when 😀