USA: Biden Bombshell Suppressed by Facebook & Twitter – Election Over? 

Joe Biden, the man challenging Donald Trump for the Presidency in November, is now exposed as a blatant liar. Catholics are already morally prohibited from voting for him due to his support for abortion up to birth – i.e. infanticide; no Catholic worthy of the name can possibly contribute to empowering the murder of innocent children, whether before or after birth. Now, he is known to have lied – big time – with his corruption laid bare for all the world to see. How on earth can any Catholic, or, indeed, any person of integrity, vote for this man to become President of the USA, and leader of the (once) free world?
Does this breaking news mean that the election is over, that Donald Trump will secure another 4 years? Or, does the deliberate suppression of this shocking news by social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter mean that Biden is likely to win a manifestly rigged election in November?
Apparently Jack Dorsey (Twitter) is backtracking on this: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8840113/Facebook-squashes-New-York-Post-story-Joe-Biden-saying-needs-fact-checked.html Enough Americans know about Biden’s corruption now, I’d have thought.
It’s a total disgrace. The man can’t even tell where he is half the time, and he thinks he’s running to be a senator not the president, LOL! I’m not meaning to mock that illness but they are denying he has an illness, so it seems ridiculous to want to put him up to be president if he is not really with it.
These lies do nail down the coffin, IMHO. No way is he fit to be president anyway, but now he’s a proven liar, no way should anyone vote for him.
Lily,
You are so right…
One commentator on YouTube under the video wrote this:
He’s gonna press the nuclear button thinking it’s room service. For goodness sake.
Priceless!
Go for it! https://gloria.tv/post/AsCrUdeXAUEn63epk1DyrZwwR
I have been following the breaking news about Hunter Biden’s laptop – incredible! The guy who owns the repair shop that examined this laptop said what he saw was “disturbing”. What exactly he means by this will doubtless be made clear once the Intelligence Select Committee has done its forensics investigation, but I think we can hazard a reasonable guess in the meantime.
The real issue arising from this discovery is whether or not Joe Biden used his positon as VP of the United States to influence Hunter’s appointment to the Board of Burisma, whether or not he met with a senior Burisma investor, and whether or not he allowed the Executive board of that company to influence U.S. policy towards Ukraine, namely, threatening to suspend financial support unless the government-appointed prosecutor looking into fraud at Burisma was sacked within 24 hours.
There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden was up to his neck in this and that his son Hunter is also thoroughly rotten and compromised by foreign agents. Neither he nor Joe can explain why the widow of a deceased Russian mayor transfered $3.5 million into Hunter’s account.
I heard Trump refer yesterday to James Biden, Joe’s younger brother, something about housing development in Iraq and big U.S. investment money. I looked it up and found the shocking story of corruption from 2012
https://nypost.com/2012/10/23/crony-capitalism-joe-bidens-brother/
The entire Biden family, as Trump declared yesterday, is corrupt. Joe, Hunter and James are all multi millionaires from shady business dealings, mostly foreign, for which not one of them is qualified. In fact Joe and his son Biden couldn’t even get decent marks at school. No one gets the money they have unless they are utterly corrupt and criminal. So much for Joe “the devout Catholic”.
Question is: Will the Intel Select Committee get the truth out before November 3?
Athanasius,
I think the FBI and the others in the three letter institutions won’t particularly want to pursue this, from my understanding, they all want rid of Trump.
However, I think it’s bound to get out to the public and they surely can’t hate Trump so much that they want a proven liar and a corrupt family to be voted into the White House! I can just imagine the scandals then – they will continue in their corrupt ways and America will totally lose all credibility.
This news might be Our Lady of Fatima’s way of making sure Donald Trump gets re-elected – here’s hoping!
Laura
You’re absolutely right about them not wanting this to come out. The FBI seized that laptop from the shop owner back in December 2019 but didn’t know that the shop owner had made a copy of the hard drive, which he subsequently gave to Rudi Guilliani’s lawyer.
Guilliani relased the content to the New York Post recently which is why it has finally come out into the open. The FBI have sat on that lapotop for almost a year. Now Facebook and Twitter are trying their hardest to slow circulation of the scandal by banning the New York Post story from their respective social media platforms.
This gives us a clearer understanding of the evil deep state and its associates at work in this world right now. The same Twitter and Facebook platforms are now suppressing all truth about the fake pandemic, patking down anything and everything that exposes Covid-19 as a deep state hoax on the nations.
Kudos to you brilliant Scots – you’re are way ahead of me on this scandal! Sleepy Joe’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal has been bruited about for a long time, both during the unraveling of the “Russian collusion” hoax and the “impeachment” hoax. Thank God the laptop owner had the foresight to make a copy of the hard drive.
I think Athanasius has put his finger on the problem: the pervasiveness of the Deep State and its allegiance to international Communism, especially including the very agencies and individuals who are supposed to be protecting us from same. These agencies are also the reason that Special Prosecutor Durham’s investigations have gone forward at a snail’s pace, or even slower: stonewalling his requests for the release of documents showing the full involvement of Obama and his circle of thugs.
(Very ironic that the FBI and CIA are called “intelligence” agencies…)
Biden’s corruption may well turn out to be comparable to Crooked Hillary’s, though I don’t think he has had anyone killed yet. Abp. Vigano’s description of him still proves to be the most accurate: he is a marionette for the global big hitters, and a full partaker of their financial and sexual sleaze and depravity.
As for “election over,” don’t underestimate the power of the Deep State and their dirty tricksters. This election is going to take months, I’d wager, to sort out.
RCA Victor,
Unsurprisingly, our news outlets have not been so quick to report the Biden corruption scandal. I avoid the mainstream TV channels like the plague, but I couldn’t resist checking at lunchtime to see if they were covering this. Nope. Sky was focused on the new restrictions in England and the only mention of Biden on the headline tape swimming across the screen, was that Harris and he will not be holding any in-person events due to someone in their campaign group testing positive. Any old excuse being better than none!
Looks like my previous comment went into the WordPress black hole….here’s an article from today’s American Thinker assortment about the scandal:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/biden_campaign_msm_and_social_media_oligarchs_all_are_signaling_voters_that_joe_bidens_payforplay_scandal_with_hunter_as_bagman_is_a_bfd.html
Breitbart is also covering this like white on rice.
RCA Victor,
I am really sorry about the way your posts (and Athanasius’ as well) keep going into my admin folder. I remember telling you that as soon as I got the September edition out of the way, I would contact WordPress support and see if that could be fixed. Now I’m racing to get the November edition finished! However, I promise, solemnly, on my next bar of chocolate, that I will get the investigation underway, because it really IS irritating.
Moreover, I’m willing to bet that my humble investigation will be quicker and more thorough than the investigation of the “intelligence” agencies into Biden’s corruption.
I think the most revealing thing about this scandal is the speed with which Facebook and Twitter have shut down the news about it (along with the usual TV and print suspects, of course). For any voters who are still “undecided,” this might be a bucket of ice water poured over their heads about the political agenda of Big Tech (it is now noted on Breitbart that both FB and Twitter have executives on Biden’s team).
And here’s something for the “I’m confused” Department: a neighbor down the street has erected a large American flag on the front hillside of his property, under which he’s placed an almost equally large “Biden” sign. So this poor soul thinks that the sovereign interests and integrity of America are somehow going to be served by a corrupt marionette for the NWO, who already has a history of selling American interests out to the Red Chinese.
Brainwashing well done.
RCA Victor,
Could be that your neighbour hasn’t heard the latest bombshell – why not go to his letter box / mail box in the dead of night and push in a clearly dated headlined piece of newspaper? Or, being REALLY mischevious, you could snip the top of this thread, headline down to end of my comment (marked, News from Scotland!) and then snip the rest of the comments (except this one – I don’t want to receive a visitor in the dead of night, especially one who comes armed, literally, with his second amendment rights!)
Just a thought…
Editor,
I’ve actually thought about mailing these Democrats in the neighborhood an anonymous letter about their candidate and their platform, but it wouldn’t do any good. He (neighbor) put up his signs last week – but, as one Hillary Clinton meme put it, her supporters know how corrupt she is, they just don’t care!
The same holds true, I suspect, for Biden: just add dementia to the corruption. It doesn’t matter: they are Democrats, and therefore they are the knights in shining armor paving the way for the Brave New World. Perversion, corruption, depravity, treachery, calumny, violence and destruction: these constitute the foundation of the self-appointed moral high ground of the New World Order cabal, its highly-paid tentacles, and its useful idiots (like the American Catholic Bishops).
Sean Hannity touched on what is probably the real aim of these ghouls: to get the far-leftist, anti-Christian bigot Kamala Harris into the White House after Nancy Pelosi invokes the 25th Amendment on Biden (if he’s elected). That amendment provides for the replacement of a president in the event of incapacitation. And I’d say Biden has already passed the point of incapacitation, a long time ago.
As for the Reign of Christ the King, it still burns in the hearts of some. We’re starting a Novena tomorrow in our parish for the Feast Day. Intention: a victory for Christ the King and His Kingdom in the upcoming election.
The plot thickens!
This matter has not, so far, been reported in the UK – I can’t find a headline and when I checked the news at lunchtime and later at 6pm, not a peep.
Disgraceful censorship.