USA: Biden Bombshell Suppressed by Facebook & Twitter – Election Over? 

Comment:

Joe Biden, the man challenging Donald Trump for the Presidency in November, is now exposed as a blatant liar. Catholics are already morally prohibited from voting for him due to his support for abortion up to birth – i.e. infanticide; no Catholic worthy of the name can possibly contribute to empowering the murder of innocent children, whether before or after birth. Now, he is known to have lied – big time – with his corruption laid bare for all the world to see. How on earth can any Catholic, or, indeed, any person of integrity, vote for this man to become President of the USA, and leader of the (once) free world?

Does this breaking news mean that the election is over, that Donald Trump will secure another 4 years? Or, does the deliberate suppression of this shocking news by social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter mean that Biden is likely to win a manifestly rigged election in November?