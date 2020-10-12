England: Three-Tier System Introduced… But Is It POSSIBLE To Conquer A Virus? 

Comment:

Are you impressed with the way Keir Starmer, Labour Leader and Leader of the Opposition is “scrutinising” the Westminster Government’s handling of the Coronavirus “crisis”? It seems to me that any parliamentarian who still thinks there is a “crisis” cannot possibly properly and fully scrutinise the Government and its medical and scientific “experts”. But you may disagree. If so, let’s hear it.

First, though, I need to make one thing clear; I sometimes receive emails from those who have been affected by Covid-19, either directly or indirectly (through family and friends) and our comments here are sometimes interpreted as dismissive of the gravity of the virus. I have replied with a reassurance that we do not deny that this is a real virus and a particularly nasty virus. Our concern is simply this: that the scientific experts having emphasised that most who become infected recover, it cannot be right, surely, for any Government (let alone the Governments of the entire world) to close down the economy and lock us into our homes. Then, when lockdown ends, to make us live under various restrictions – in short, removing our personal and religious freedoms, on the assumption that in this way a virus – any virus – can be eradicated. If that is the case, why was this strategy not used years and years ago to conquer other viruses, notably the annual flu?

With that thought in mind, let us read your opinion about these latest restrictions in England – the “three tier” approach. We are told that Nicola Sturgeon is considering a similar system for Scotland although whether ours will be three or multiple tiers, remains to be seen, according to BBC Reporting Scotland earlier this evening. We’ll find out several weeks from now – a clue that, as I think we all know, this new form of Government control is not going to end… It’s here to stay (as the politicians themselves have admitted more than once) “indefinitely”.

Are we all just going to roll over and accept this continuing totalitarianism?