Freemasonic Encyclical: Fratelli tutti… Tutti Frutti… Where’s The Catholic Bit? 

I spent several hours reading the Encyclical of Pope Francis Fratelli tutti but got nowhere near reading it in its entirety – it’s the size of War & Peace and all about the Brotherhood of man. It reads like the Masonic blueprint for the New World Order complete with that fundamental heresy that embraces all religions as being instruments of the one God “in whom we all believe”, Muslims, Jews and Christians. Really horrendous stuff from a Pope and completely the opposite in worldview from the Traditional teaching of the Church based on the Gospels. [Editor: interesting, in that there are headlines in cyberspace linking this encyclical to Freemasonry – e.g. Freemasons Acclaim Pope Francis’ New Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Embodies One of the Guiding Principles of Freemasonry…]

The different religions, based on their respect for each human person as a creature called to be a child of God, contribute significantly to building fraternity and defending justice in society. Dialogue between the followers of different religions does not take place simply for the sake of diplomacy, consideration or tolerance. In the words of the Bishops of India, “the goal of dialogue is to establish friendship, peace and harmony, and to share spiritual and moral values and experiences in a spirit of truth and love”. #271

From our faith experience and from the wisdom accumulated over centuries, but also from lessons learned from our many weaknesses and failures, we, the believers of the different religions, know that our witness to God benefits our societies. The effort to seek God with a sincere heart, provided it is never sullied by ideological or self-serving aims, helps us recognize one another as travelling companions, truly brothers and sisters. #272

The Church esteems the ways in which God works in other religions, and “rejects nothing of what is true and holy in these religions. She has a high regard for their manner of life and conduct, their precepts and doctrines which… often reflect a ray of that truth which enlightens all men and women”. #273

A journey of peace is possible between religions. Its point of departure must be God’s way of seeing things. “God does not see with his eyes, God sees with his heart. And God’s love is the same for everyone, regardless of religion. Even if they are atheists, his love is the same. When the last day comes, and there is sufficient light to see things as they really are, we are going to find ourselves quite surprised”. #274

I wonder whatever happened to fallen human nature and its inclination to sin. In fact I wonder what happened to Our Lord’s Gospel assurance that “the poor you will always have with you…” and “unless a man be baptised with water and the Holy Ghost, he cannot enter into the kingdom of heaven”, and again “Go ye therefore teaching all nation whatsoever I have commanded you, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost…”

Francis reckons a good old chinwag in “dialogue” with our Muslim, Jewish and other non-Christian/non-Catholic “brothers and sisters” is far more important if we are to built a better common home here on earth – he even praises the role of the U.N in helping to achieve this. Real heresy and, dare I say, apostasy!

This is about the Freemasonic agenda, the universal brotherhood of man, that “new humanism” which Paul VI called Vatican II, but which Cardinal Suenens declared “The French Revolution in the Church”. The Encyclical would have been more aptly named “Tutti-Frutti” since it attempts to include all flavours of religion and non-religion in the pursuit of the new brotherhood that does not have Christ the King as its head. [See] the Papal Encyclical of Pope Pius XI on Christ the King, to highlight the contrast between a Catholic Pope and a Communist one!

Under the headline "Shameless Aggression" we read:



Things that until a few years ago could not be said by anyone without risking the loss of universal respect can now be said with impunity, and in the crudest of terms, even by some political figures. Nor should we forget that “there are huge economic interests operating in the digital world, capable of exercising forms of control as subtle as they are invasive, creating mechanisms for the manipulation of consciences and of the democratic process. The way many platforms work often ends up favouring encounter between persons who think alike, shielding them from debate. These closed circuits facilitate the spread of fake news and false information, fomenting prejudice and hate”. #45

In conclusion, rather than belabour the obvious point that this must rank as one of the worst ever papal encyclicals – we’re talking, of all time – I think it better to end this “through gritted teeth” comment with a quote from the encyclical of Pope Pius XI on the Kingship of Christ. This serves to contrast this latest papal encyclical of Pope Francis with authentic Catholic teaching on the relationship of Christ’s Church to the world… Read on, and tell us if you agree… or not.

“This kingdom is spiritual and is concerned with spiritual things. That this is so the above quotations from Scripture amply prove, and Christ by his own action confirms it. On many occasions, when the Jews and even the Apostles wrongly supposed that the Messiah would restore the liberties and the kingdom of Israel, he repelled and denied such a suggestion. When the populace thronged around him in admiration and would have acclaimed him King, he shrank from the honor and sought safety in flight. Before the Roman magistrate he declared that his kingdom was not of this world. The gospels present this kingdom as one which men prepare to enter by penance, and cannot actually enter except by faith and by baptism, which, though an external rite, signifies and produces an interior regeneration. This kingdom is opposed to none other than to that of Satan and to the power of darkness. It demands of its subjects a spirit of detachment from riches and earthly things, and a spirit of gentleness. They must hunger and thirst after justice, and more than this, they must deny themselves and carry the cross.” (Quas Primas: Encyclical of Pope Pius XI on the Feast of Christ The King, 11 December, 1925)