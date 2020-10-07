7/10: Feast of the Holy Rosary… For Your Diary – Public Rosary in Glasgow, 10/10 

Comment:

The above hymn is set to a different tune from that with which most of us in Scotland grew up, but which is nowhere to be found on YouTube. In any event, it’s a pretty tune, and gives honour to Our Lady on this beautiful Feast of the Most Holy Rosary…

Notice. . .

Our blogger Catherine has been asking us, for many months now, to publicise a Rosary for the specific intention of the Consecration of Russia, in the manner requested by Our Lady of Fatima. We are pleased to comply with Catherine’s request, given the fact that our political situation is now increasingly serious. We find ourselves living under a very different type of governance where our leaders now simply issue orders – “rule by decree” – which is typical of totalitarian regimes. Our personal and religious freedoms have been removed in the name of a virus which is harmless in most people who become infected, and which contributes to the death of very few indeed. Initially sold to us as a temporary measure, it is very clear that the drastic changes to our way of life are here to stay – indefinitely. Elsewhere on this blog you will find evidence of the intention of the world’s “elite” to use the Coronavirus in order to “reset” the world. Sound like a conspiracy theory? As long as you don’t mind being proved wrong, click here

At Fatima, Our Lady warned that Russia would spread her errors, and chief amongst those errors is Communism. Using fear of the Coronavirus, the Governments of the UK have managed to remove our personal and religious freedoms, promising that this is a temporary measure to prevent the spread of this non-deadly virus.

Fear has now gripped the population, including the clergy; priests and bishops are pledged to co-operate in implementing Government rules and regulations in our churches. Thus, we are happy to comply with Catherine’s request for a public rosary specifically dedicated to praying for the graces necessary to bring the Pope and Bishops of the world to see the need to obey Our Lady and properly consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart.

Arrangements for Public Rosary, Saturday, 10 October, 3pm. . .

Meet at the Clyde Walkway, opposite St Andrew’s Catholic Cathedral on Clyde Street, Glasgow, at 3pm

Father Stephen Dunn will lead the fifteen decades of the Rosary, as well as the very short Litany of Our Lady of Loretto and the Prayer to St Michael, Archangel.

A friend of Catherine’s has offered to bring a bier holding a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, which means that we may be able to process during the Rosary. We will either stand to pray or process.

We ask everyone who can manage to come along, because public prayer is very powerful, very pleasing to God at the best of times and especially at this time, given that He has been denied the worship due to Him for months now, because of State control over the Church.

This thread will remain open for questions – Catherine will respond to any enquiries in the comments below.

Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for us!