3 responses

  1. I see the bringing in of the military to be a sinister development. They’re determined we all take the test and then will use the same method to coerce us into taking the vaccine.

    The good news is that (in my experience definitely) the people are becoming more aware and I think they will have a fight on their hands if they try to force either tests or vaccines, vaccines for sure/.

    Reply

  2. Bringing in the military is definitely a sinister development, I agree.

    I wonder what their instructions are if someone refuses to take the kit?

    I don’t want the test – the test itself is unpleasant and can be dangerous. I suppose they have a fine up their sleeve for that if anyone dares to refuse?

    It’s very strange getting used to living without the freedoms we use to have. I can’t believe it.

    Reply

  3. I’ve not seen this video all the way through yet, but Francescomarta posted it on the anti-tyranny thread and it is very interesting – what I’ve seen of it so far. So, I’m re-posting it here because there is some very useful information about the testing from the start…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: