Military: Soldiers Coming With Test Kits Where YOU Live – Soon? Martial Law? October 5, 2020 By editor in Health, Socialism, Uncategorized, United Kingdom Tags: covid 19, forced vaccination, martial law, military, police state, testing, uk government
I see the bringing in of the military to be a sinister development. They’re determined we all take the test and then will use the same method to coerce us into taking the vaccine.
The good news is that (in my experience definitely) the people are becoming more aware and I think they will have a fight on their hands if they try to force either tests or vaccines, vaccines for sure/.
Bringing in the military is definitely a sinister development, I agree.
I wonder what their instructions are if someone refuses to take the kit?
I don’t want the test – the test itself is unpleasant and can be dangerous. I suppose they have a fine up their sleeve for that if anyone dares to refuse?
It’s very strange getting used to living without the freedoms we use to have. I can’t believe it.
I’ve not seen this video all the way through yet, but Francescomarta posted it on the anti-tyranny thread and it is very interesting – what I’ve seen of it so far. So, I’m re-posting it here because there is some very useful information about the testing from the start…