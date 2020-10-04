Vatican Scandal: Moral Imperative For Cardinal Pell To Continue His Exposé? 

Comment:

Throughout the persecution of Cardinal George Pell, Andrew Bolt faithfully reported the facts of his arrest and trial. So, it is interesting to hear his view about the need for the Vatican to welcome back the Cardinal to finish the work of exposing the financial rot – which, more likely than not, was the trigger for the laying of false charges against him. We can see, through their outrageous enforcement of the Covid-19 restrictions as well as their handling of the false allegations against Cardinal Pell, that the legal community in Victoria is also corrupt.

It is clear that Cardinal Pell does not wish to return to any post in the Vatican – which is understandable. Does he, however, have a moral obligation to finish what he started – i.e. expose to the full glare of all necessary publicity, the evil and corruption at the heart of the Vatican?