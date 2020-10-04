Vatican Scandal: Moral Imperative For Cardinal Pell To Continue His Exposé? 

Comment:
Throughout the persecution of Cardinal George Pell, Andrew Bolt faithfully reported the facts of his arrest and trial. So, it is interesting to hear his view about the need for the Vatican to welcome back the Cardinal to finish the work of exposing the financial rot – which, more likely than not, was the trigger for the laying of false charges against him. We can see, through their outrageous enforcement of the Covid-19 restrictions as well as their handling of the false allegations against Cardinal Pell, that the legal community in Victoria is also corrupt.
It is clear that Cardinal Pell does not wish to return to any post in the Vatican – which is understandable. Does he, however, have a moral obligation to finish what he started – i.e. expose to the full glare of all necessary publicity, the evil and corruption at the heart of the Vatican?
If Cardinal Pell is still desirous of exposing financial corruption in the Vatican, his interest won’t make a dime’s bit of difference if the Pope doesn’t put him in the position to do so. Given that corruption of every imaginable sort (financial, moral, theological, existential) flourishes in the very foundation – not to mention every nook and cranny, from the basement to the attic – of this pontificate, I would be gobsmacked if Francis put Pell in any position to do anything about it.
For example, what about the Pope’s 20 million pound loss from his “confidential” account that came to light recently – cited by Scalfari’s own newspaper? Where did the money for that account come from? What about the widely rumored huge sums paid to the Vatican from the Red Chinese, in exchange for fake Communist bishops magically becoming successors of the Apostles? Where did that go? Then there is the rumored transfer of Vatican funds to the Victoria Police, I believe, after Pell was charged.
The idea that Francis was elected to clean up Vatican finances (and to reform the Curia) is completely laughable – an empty campaign promise, if you will, to hide the real intent of this pontificate, which was to cast a garment of moral authority and ecclesiastical respectability over the satanism of the NWO. Preposterous as that sounds, it’s the way the satanists think.
As to Cardinal Pell’s moral obligation to expose the stench, I believe he has a moral obligation to speak out about it, but unless he is appointed to clean the stables, he will have to speak out from the sidelines.
“The idea that Francis was elected to clean up Vatican finances (and to reform the Curia) is completely laughable…”
Nobody, but nobody, could read your very concise analysis of the Vatican financial rot, and disagree. Nobody, as I say, but nobody!
And I agree with your conclusion – Cardinal Pell should be left to enjoy his gardening unless the Pope appoints him to the highest possible “financial” office with full authority to act against the rogues. Otherwise, no point.
Having said that – I’m open to persuasion. Put another way, what I have set out above are my principles, but if you don’t like them, I have others…” (Groucho Marx)
What you say about the Pope “20 million loss from his ‘confidential account'” is news to me. I’d never heard that and I didn’t know he had a “confidential account” – is this a personal account of an official Vatican account, presumably used for good causes on a confidential basis? It doesn’t sound right whatever the reason. And the very fact that the Pope is taking money from Communist China is totally outrageous. This explains why he has agreed to let the Communist government appoint Catholic bishops! The whole thing is demonic.
I’m not sure Cardinal Pell has an moral imperative to go back to the Vatican to complete his expose but it would be great if he did.
The whole video was shocking with information about the Cardinal Becciu stealing money to line the pockets of his own siblings. What a disgrace. How can these men possibly save their souls – not only stealing but doing so while taking high office in Christ’s Church! It’s beyond belief.
I want to see him in jail.
I agree, it would be good if Cardinal Pell returned to the Vatican to clean out the thieves stealing from the Church’s finances. How low can you go? Jesus said “if you cannot be trusted with money that tainted thing, how will you be trusted with more” (I can’t remember the exact quote verbatim but that was the gist of it.)
I’m disgusted with these men. They are a disgrace to themselves and the Church. I agree, that Cardinal Becciu should be in jail and so should anyone else caught with his fingers in the cookie jar.
Dear Editor,
Thank you for highlighting the ‘Pell Issue’.
As you may recall I have been a long time follower of this scandal where the Cardinal has been persecuted by the evil state of Victoria. No doubt this was at the behest of the Soros Vatican. Just look to the latest Cardinal being defrocked over the London property shenanigans.
Look no further than the Stalinist Premier called Andrews in Melbourne to find corruption at the top
Just like at the Vatican – the fish rots from the head down.
A great summation from RCAVictor as usual.
Can we propose him for President, if God forbid, Mr Trump does not become fully functional after this suspiciously acquired Wuhan Flu?
I do not think (or expect) the Cardinal to get or accept a call from Rome.
After all he knows where the bodies are buried.