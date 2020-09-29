29/9: Feast of St Michael Archangel – Defender of the Church & the Faithful…

Comment:

The crisis in the Church and the world is deepening. Thus, we find ourselves living in a Communist type dictatorship where our political masters rule by decree. We are kept nervously awaiting the latest change of restrictions on our freedom, so it might be worthwhile adding the powerful St Michael prayer to our daily routine. The short version below is prayed at the end of low Masses – it is spoken by the priest because it is an exorcism, but as lay people we may say it ourselves outside of Mass. It is certainly important to seek this great saint’s powerful intercession for us all at this time. And despite the unhappy situation in which we find ourselves, let’s do our best to enjoy a very Happy Feast Day!

As with all Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues, share favourite prayers and hymns, and jokes of the “good clean fun” variety are very welcome. Happy Feast!

Holy Michael, Archangel, defend us in the day of battle;

Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil;

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray;

And do thou, O Price of the Heavenly Host,

By the power of God,

Cast down into Hell,

Satan, and all wicked spirits,

Who wander through the world,

For the ruin of souls. Amen.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!