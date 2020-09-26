5 responses

    This is what happened to Dr Heiko Schoning soon afterwards, the government made sure he never got to speak at the rally.

    • WOW!

      Francescomarta, thank you so much for posting that – how dare they! I hope the Covidiots who still believe the Government propaganda start to open their minds to the reality of what is going on – that we are, without a shadow of a doubt, living in a police state. If I’m questioned or stopped by the police now, which I fully expect to be from what I’m hearing around me, the very first thing I plan to say is that I am now afraid of police officers, is that what they want, does that give them job satisfaction? I’ll let you know when my court date comes up! If we don’t laugh, we’ll cry.

      I know you attended the protest last weekend – were you there today?

      I’m having to abandon ship right now, but look forward to hearing more from you about the protest, assuming that the answer to my question is “yes”!

    • Yes, it is shocking to watch. Would have been good to have another first hand account but who knows, maybe someone will pay us a surprise visit. And there are a number of short videos online which we can post in due course.

      One thing is certain. Things are worsening very rapidly.

  3. I was very impressed by Dr. Schoning. What was the charge against him, that caused him to be arrested? Or did they arrest first and make up a charge later?

    This is truly disturbing.

