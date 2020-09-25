The Terrible Emotional Impact of Covid-19 & Lockdown – Is This Irreparable? 

Comment:

The above is not the video I had planned to post. I had planned to post a very short video from the Anna Brees channel which I watched last night but which appears to have been removed by Anna, which is a pity. In that short video, Anna was expressing her own emotional response, very calmly, to the ongoing restrictions; very honestly, she revealed her sadness and sense of (almost) despair. She seemed close to tears at one point. It was very moving. I’m guessing that she may have removed it out of sense of duty, not to make the rest of us feel depressed, given that her video interviews – some of which we’ve featured on this blog – are always upbeat and informative. I wish she’d left the video online because it made me think more, not less of her. She is a person of integrity and I can’t see anyone thinking any less of her because of her honest appraisal of the impact of our “new normal” way of life on her emotional health. She speaks for more people than, I think, she probably realises. I say this because…

By coincidence, if there is such a thing, I had been in conversation earlier with a friend who told me that she was increasingly downhearted about the whole situation and sometimes came close to tears thinking about life as it is now. I was able to tell her that I feel exactly the same. It’s difficult to think and act as if everything is normal, when it’s not, and there is no end in sight. “Six months”, the Governments of the UK say – but who trusts them these days? Who trusts the mainstream media, especially the TV news channels? If you come across anyone who does, tell them I can get them a great discount on the Forth Road Bridge.

Feel free to post updates on the Coronavirus “crisis” on this thread, as usual, but also seek to give reasons why people become a bit downhearted. Is it because we wonder if this virus will ever go away? Will life ever return to normal? Or is it because we fear that the virus is being used as the excuse to change the way we are governed, to condition us to accept tyrannical “rule by decree” forever, wondering if this suffering will ever pass?

Happily, informed Catholics know that yes, it will pass, once the Pope and Bishops consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart in the manner prescribed in the Fatima apparitions. As the Church remains in crisis, with the worst ever pontiff in history at the helm, this does not look likely to happen in the very near future, so, naturally, in the meantime, we are all being tested in our personal response to the oppressive government measures which are taking away our individual freedoms.

IS the emotional turmoil caused by this public health “crisis”, the lockdown and continuing restrictions irreparable? If not, then, in your opinion, humanly speaking, how can it be repaired? More prayer, of course. Anything else?