The Terrible Emotional Impact of Covid-19 & Lockdown – Is This Irreparable? 

The above is not the video I had planned to post. I had planned to post a very short video from the Anna Brees channel which I watched last night but which appears to have been removed by Anna, which is a pity. In that short video, Anna was expressing her own emotional response, very calmly, to the ongoing restrictions; very honestly, she revealed her sadness and sense of (almost) despair. She seemed close to tears at one point. It was very moving. I’m guessing that she may have removed it out of sense of duty, not to make the rest of us feel depressed, given that her video interviews – some of which we’ve featured on this blog – are always upbeat and informative. I wish she’d left the video online because it made me think more, not less of her. She is a person of integrity and I can’t see anyone thinking any less of her because of her honest appraisal of the impact of our “new normal” way of life on her emotional health. She speaks for more people than, I think, she probably realises. I say this because…
By coincidence, if there is such a thing, I had been in conversation earlier with a friend who told me that she was increasingly downhearted about the whole situation and sometimes came close to tears thinking about life as it is now. I was able to tell her that I feel exactly the same. It’s difficult to think and act as if everything is normal, when it’s not, and there is no end in sight. “Six months”, the Governments of the UK say – but who trusts them these days? Who trusts the mainstream media, especially the TV news channels? If you come across anyone who does, tell them I can get them a great discount on the Forth Road Bridge.
Feel free to post updates on the Coronavirus “crisis” on this thread, as usual, but also seek to give reasons why people become a bit downhearted. Is it because we wonder if this virus will ever go away? Will life ever return to normal? Or is it because we fear that the virus is being used as the excuse to change the way we are governed, to condition us to accept tyrannical “rule by decree” forever, wondering if this suffering will ever pass?
Happily, informed Catholics know that yes, it will pass, once the Pope and Bishops consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart in the manner prescribed in the Fatima apparitions. As the Church remains in crisis, with the worst ever pontiff in history at the helm, this does not look likely to happen in the very near future, so, naturally, in the meantime, we are all being tested in our personal response to the oppressive government measures which are taking away our individual freedoms.
IS the emotional turmoil caused by this public health “crisis”, the lockdown and continuing restrictions irreparable? If not, then, in your opinion, humanly speaking, how can it be repaired? More prayer, of course. Anything else?
Firstly, I will email the link to this thread to Anna Brees for her information and, I hope, to cheer her up.
Secondly, the following round-robin email has just arrived in my inbox from the Keep Britain Free campaign:
Dear Supporters,
This week, we had the pleasure of Mr. Johnson gracing our screens once again. Addressing the nation, he unveiled a new set of preposterous rules.
As if they’ve not been through enough, the thousands of hard-working business owners lucky enough to have survived this far, have now been told that if they don’t cooperate with the new ‘Covid-secure’ measures, they will be breaking the law.
Yet these laws, which will do nothing but hamper economic recovery, have once again been passed without any form of parliamentary debate. Even the Conservative MPs, irked by the nature of the latest lockdown measures, have publicly voiced their concerns and the 1922 Committee, chaired by Graham Brady, were plotting a rebellion over the renewal of emergency Covid laws.
In response, our cowardly leader offered not a scrap of strategic explanation nor evidence as to why these new measures will be more effective than the rest.
How has this become the norm? Our bungling ministers are introducing and passing legislation left right and center, with no real scrutiny over the impact they might have. They are continuously moving the goalposts and damaging British livelihoods as they go.
Our legal challenge is the only way we can stop any new measures or circuit-breakers from going in place. This terrible pattern must be stopped.
In the past week, our campaign has featured in several pieces of media coverage, which you can read below:
• Daily Mail – Tycoon braving death threats and £1m legal bill to take on PM Boris Johnson over coronavirus: I’m going to court to stop lockdown wrecking business
• The Times – Police condemn Covid-denier clashes before week of protests
• Spiked – Why won’t the opposition oppose this Covid authoritarianism?
• My London – Keep Britain Free founder says he is ‘pro-choice’ not ‘anti-face mask’ on London Underground
We continue to fight hard for our appeal to be heard at a nearer date. In the meantime, it is vital that we continue to gather as much support as we can. To help us in our mission, please continue to share our updates and the link to our Crowdjustice page with your networks. Make sure you are following the Keep Britain Free social media channels, the links to which are below. Please also consider adding #KBF to your social media handles or bios to help spread awareness of the campaign far and wide.
For anyone interested in getting involved – we have pulled together some resources you can use to help spread the values of free speech and independent thought. These can be found on our website here and include flyers for businesses and letters you can send to your MP. There is also a members forum on our website, where you can speak with other like-minded people.
Once again, I want to thank you all for your ongoing support. With over 17,000 people now signed up to Keep Britain Free, our voice and influence is getting stronger each day.
Together, we will Keep Britain Free.
Simon.
