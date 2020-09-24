Anti-Catholic US Democrats Oppose Trump’s (Catholic) Supreme Court Pick…

Comment:

Just imagine, for a moment, the outcry if those anti-Catholic Democratic politicians had quizzed a Muslim, or the member of any other religion, in the way they put down Amy Coney Barrett due to her religious beliefs. Just imagine the outcry in the media. What is it about Catholics, that we take such hatred “on the chin”?

And why do Catholics in public office seek to allay the fears of our enemies by saying things to the effect that their religion won’t interfere with their professional obligations? No point in being a Catholic at all, if that is the case.

What else could Amy Coney Barrett have said in response to the question about her Faith and her work as a Judge? Perhaps point out that it could never be the case that true justice would be opposed to anything taught by Christ and His Catholic Church? Words to that effect? What, then?