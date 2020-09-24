Anti-Catholic US Democrats Oppose Trump’s (Catholic) Supreme Court Pick…

Comment:
Just imagine, for a moment, the outcry if those anti-Catholic Democratic politicians had quizzed a Muslim, or the member of any other religion, in the way they put down Amy Coney Barrett due to her religious beliefs. Just imagine the outcry in the media. What is it about Catholics, that we take such hatred “on the chin”?
And why do Catholics in public office seek to allay the fears of our enemies by saying things to the effect that their religion won’t interfere with their professional obligations? No point in being a Catholic at all, if that is the case.
What else could Amy Coney Barrett have said in response to the question about her Faith and her work as a Judge? Perhaps point out that it could never be the case that true justice would be opposed to anything taught by Christ and His Catholic Church? Words to that effect? What, then?
if those senators had asked a Muslim or Jew or any other religious person the same questions they asked Amy Coney Barrett, they’ve have been pilloried in the press for months.
TBH, though, I wasn’t too impressed the the woman’s response. She doesn’t come across as a strong Catholic at all – they’ve probably got nothing to worry about.
Lily,
I have to agree with you about Amy’s response. Reminds me of some years ago when the media made a big thing about the then MP Ruth Kelly when it was announced she was to be the new Secretary of State for Education. She was a member of Opus Dei and the fears were expressed that she couldn’t be in such a position because, as a Catholic, she wold be opposed to sex education. If only.
Like Amy, she was at pains to reassure everyone in interviews that her religion would not interfere with her job, which, of course, included encouraging young people to be promiscuous and making pills and abortions freely available to ensure that this major goal was achieved.
How these alleged Catholics can sleep at night, beats me.
Allowing the benefit of any possible doubt, it may be that Amy (rather stupidly) was unprepared for the attack on her religious and moral beliefs and answered too quickly, not saying what she really meant to or certainly should have said. Let’s wait and see…
The fact that she was unable to quickly define “orthodox” as simply meaning “right belief” makes me wonder exactly what kind of Judge she is, never mind Catholic.
That was disgraceful questioning and showing blatant anti-Catholic bias. Those senators should be barred from office.
I agree that Amy should have been more strong in her answers. We’ll see if she gets appointed.