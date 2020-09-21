No Science Behind Covid Lockdowns…

Sky News Australia…

American lawyer Michael Senger says the COVID-19 lockdowns “might not even be science at all” but are based on Xi Jinping’s philosophy which also inspired the re-education of Uighur Muslims in concentration camps.

Mr Senger said Xi Jinping’s philosophy was the same hybrid of health and security policy which inspired the re-education of millions of Uighur Muslims in concentration camps.

“This is the exact same policy that inspired his lockdown of Wuhan … there was actually no science behind it,” he said. “The WHO explicitly says that says lockdowns are completely new to science, completely unprecedented and have no scientific literature behind them before XI Jinping ordered them,” he said. Mr Senger said the CCP has been using social media propaganda to push for the lockdown measures practiced in Wuhan to be implemented in countries around the world.

“An Israeli company identified an huge ring of tweets, thousands and thousands of tweets, using essentially identical language, denigrating all these other governments, essentially encouraging them to adopt China’s model,” he said. Mr Senger added there was an apparent connection between countries and states with closer links to China and how willing they were to implement the lockdown policy. “This to me suggests that China is suggesting they do this,” he said. “They’re probably more inclined to trust China’s response to the pandemic. “That is a horrible mistake ….no one will ever eliminate the coronavirus by lockdowns.”

So, no science behind the lockdowns but, er, Communist China behind the lockdowns… Now, there’s a surprise – NOT!