UK: Second Lockdown Inevitable – Will The Public Continue To Obey, Or Rebel? 

Comment:

In the highly likely event of another full-scale national lockdown (which is sure to include Scotland), will the people continue to comply unquestioningly? Will it dawn on anyone that no Government can eradicate a virus – otherwise, thousands would not die from the flu every winter… Will it dawn on anyone?

But here’s the key point for consideration. The previous lockdown was sold to us as being of very short duration – and look at us now. Is this second, highly likely lockdown (despite the thin protestations that this is not what anyone in Government wants to happen) likely to only last for the proposed two weeks? Really? Or is that as likely as the Government handing back its “emergency” powers when the “emergency” has passed. No question mark there, because that’s a rhetorical question. Share your thoughts.