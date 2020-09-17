Should Julian Assange Face Prison? September 17, 2020 By editor in Politicians, Politics Tags: Julian Assange, president trump, whistleblower, wikileaks 3 Comments Comment: Given the summary of the case of Julian Assange in the video, it seems that he is one of the “good guys” – so, should President Trump pardon him? Or should he be locked up? Take Our Poll Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
I have to confess that I don’t know anything much about Assange so I Googled and this was the first link to come up – it makes him seem a really odd person, all in all. I don’t know what to make of him.
https://www.grunge.com/150750/the-untold-truth-of-julian-assange/#:~:text=Here%27s%20the%20untold%20truth%20of%20Julian%20Assange.%20Wikileaks,supervillain%20trying%20to%20destroy%20all%20that%20is%20good.
All I had in mind before reading that, was that he was someone who felt obligated to release government papers, for public information. I had the impression that he was exposing government corruption, but now I honestly don’t know what to make of him. I’ll hold off making up my mind about whether he should be in jail or freed until I check out what other bloggers think. Maybe that’s me passing the buck, LOL!
Josephine,
I would recommend you not use Google for a search engine, or or anything else for that matter. They are a key part of the tech arm of the Deep State.
If it was the Deep State that Julian Assange was exposing, then more power to him,. I remember a story that was circulating a couple of years ago about Hillary Clinton, who actually asked out loud at an Obama Cabinet meeting:
“Can’t we just drone this guy?”
There is also a link between Assange and the murder of Democrat Party operative Seth Rich in 2016, who leaked information to Assange about how Clinton was cheating Bernie Sanders out of the nomination.
RIch’s murder, btw, has been covered up every which way but Sunday.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-documents-released-seth-rich-case-indicate-federal-investigator-claims-saw-read-emails-rich-wikileaks/
That makes two, count ’em, connections with Clinton, at least .If Assange is a bad guy, then my name is King Edward…