Governments Bribed To Create Covid Panic – NOT A Conspiracy Theory…

The above video is spectacular in its exposé of the truth about the pandemic – clearly the Irish Government is no different from the governments of the UK in its crackdown on the civil liberties of the people of Ireland. In every respect, Dave Cullen’s video is first class. Supported by facts and figures, he confirms what we’ve discussed on this blog many times, that this pandemic is, in fact, a “scamdemic”, engineered by the “powers-that-be” who want to achieve a de-populated, “greener” world – by fair means or foul. Bribery seems to have been one method used to get world governments to impose their Covid-19 panic and restrictions. It’s by no means unusual for conditions to be attached to loans, of course, so the term “bribe” is likely to be rejected on that basis. In any event, whether “conditions” or “bribes” it’s murky stuff. Dave Cullen highlights the claim made by the President of Belarus…

FROM ARMSTRONG ECONOMICS…

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko REFUSED the offer and stated that he could not accept such an offer and would put his people above the needs of the IMF and World Bank. This is NOT a conspiracy. You may research this yourself. He actually said this!

Now IMF and World Bank are bailing out failing airlines with billions of dollars, and in exchange, they are FORCING airline CEOs to implement VERY STRICT POLICIES such as FORCED face masks covers on EVERYONE, including SMALL CHILDREN, whose health will suffer as a result of these policies.

And if it is true for Belarus, then it is true for the rest of the world! The IMF and World Bank want to crash every major economy with the intent of buying over every nation’s infrastructure at cents on the dollar! Source – Armstrong Economics

Consider…

Is anyone really surprised at the idea of international bodies bribing Governments or, given what we know of the characters of our political leaders, that they might find such bribery – or “conditions” – acceptable?