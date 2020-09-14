USA: Doctor Against Forced Covid-19 Vaccine References Nazi Doctors…

Comment:

Which of the arguments put forward by the young doctor in the video above do you find most persuasive? And is he right to reference history, linking a forced vaccination programme now, to the activities of Nazi doctors during the Second World War, or are modern democratic Governments such as the USA and the UK highly unlikely to abuse their authority in any way akin to what happened during the war? Remember, we haven’t been told the truth about Covid-19 which is not, as the doctor points out in the interview above, anything like as deadly as we were originally led to believe. So, what do you think… to force vaccinations on populations or not to force vaccinations – that is the question.

Vote in the poll below, and then share your thoughts.