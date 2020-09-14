USA: Doctor Against Forced Covid-19 Vaccine References Nazi Doctors…

Comment:
Which of the arguments put forward by the young doctor in the video above do you find most persuasive? And is he right to reference history, linking a forced vaccination programme now, to the activities of Nazi doctors during the Second World War, or are modern democratic Governments such as the USA and the UK highly unlikely to abuse their authority in any way akin to what happened during the war? Remember, we haven’t been told the truth about Covid-19 which is not, as the doctor points out in the interview above, anything like as deadly as we were originally led to believe. So, what do you think… to force vaccinations on populations or not to force vaccinations – that is the question.
Globally, the Covid 1984 crisis has connotations with Nazi policies I fear, once the cash has disappeared and the world has gone digital with it’s money, then the euthanasia of the elderly will begin in earnest and abortion up to birth, this throughout the world, but I don’t want to go there (I hope I am wrong, but I don’t think I am).
The agenda in the UK is to force the vaccinations on the public, not mandatory technically speaking, but by setting up a system that will make it impossible for you to access GP Surgeries, Hospitals, Universities and any mode of public transport, without taking the vaccine. The first step to this is the “Covid Passport,” by getting yourself tested with these dodgy PCR tests, that prove nothing BTW, this will allow you to access to all these amenities. Then when the vaccines is ready, they will replace the dodgy tests with those who take the vaccine. If you don’t take the vaccine you will not be allowed access to all these amenities.
The name of the game is depopulation! People need to wake up and Michael Matt alludes to this in his latest video
It’s a miracle that this young doctor came through the system with such a fierce dedication to truth and the ethics of his profession – a profession now largely prostituted to Mammon. He is brilliant and articulate as well. I’m still praying for these voices of truth!
I haven’t done any detailed research on this, but I’ve suspected for a long time that the NWO agenda is just recycled Nazism with new lipstick. Euthanasia, the “green movement,” the promotion of homosexuality and the occult, gun control, abortion, tyrannical stat-ism, forced vaccination, indoctrination of youth, centralized control of media – it’s all been done before, though less efficiently.
And it was done not as some “far-right” phenomenon, as the carefully edited history books tell us, but as socialism. So just as Modernism went underground during the Pontificate of Pope St. Pius X, to re-surface with a vengeance 40-50 years later, Nazism went underground when they were defeated in WWII, and has fully reappeared with the same agenda, with mostly different descriptive terms.
Which raises the question: who is the modern “master race”? I’d say it’s the members of secret societies and their minions.
RCA Victor
Yes precisely, same policies different badge. Obviously if the virus was like the Spanish Flu and dead bodies were piling up on the street, then a vaccine that worked would be a gift from God. This situation with Covid 1984 is very different, and as the good Doctor said, the numbers of deaths are very low. So why are the globalists so keen to give us a vaccine and desperate to censor anything that saves lives without a vaccine? Why do they deliberately exaggerate the death figures, when there is little to fear if you are healthy, coupled with the constant scare stories in the media? It’s not ‘rocket science,’ since their aim is to depopulate the world, these vaccines will not increase our life expectancy, quite the opposite I think!
I have just spoken to a retired Nurse who worked with viruses from HIV and others and she instantly knew it was a scam when they started to quarantine healthy people. There was an article in one of the papers that said how successful Sweden was at tackling the virus and the Newspapers queried why other Government’s including our own simply won’t simply follow suit. The retired Nurse simply retorted “Oh they are the ‘controlled group’ for what is going on.” When I asked what she meant by this, she explained that when monitoring a so called “Virus” you need a group of people in a more normal setting to compare “similar infection” rates without “Covid19” rules in place and she said she thought that Sweden was the control group. So it can be deduced from this that the ‘Virus’ is far less deadly than we are told and they have no intention of following Sweden but to push for Vaccines and total control and this was their agenda from day one.