Converting to Catholicism: No Easy Task for a Protestant Pastor – Here’s Why… 

Keith Nester, the above speaker, made me wonder just how many people turn away from the Church due to the obstacles identified in the video. Happily, Mr Nester managed to get help to overcome the difficulties which he encountered, but how many others don’t move beyond initial enquiries or experiences, discouraged because of the Catholics they meet? My favourite convert is a friend who became a Catholic after years of reading about Fatima. What about you – any interesting conversion stories, whether your own, perhaps a favourite saint-convert, or the conversion of someone you know, family or friend? We need a break from Covid and tyrannical governance so get typing those conversion stories and related issues – and that’s an order! 😀
I don’t know if “reversion” counts as “conversion,” but I’ve had two reversion stories: one was my return to the Church and the practice of the Faith after 44 years (having been removed, as a child, via divorce). I had been attending the Protestant sect in which I had grown up, but the dark cloud of cultural Marxism had descended on this sect to the point of revulsion (e.g. “inclusive language” and the acceptance of homosexuality on spurious grounds).
Two years after my reversion, I had another one: I discovered the TLM and started to read about the Vatican II revolution, about which I knew nothing. I was speechless during my first TLM, knowing instinctively and immediately that this was the true Catholic liturgy, but I wavered between the “two forms of the same rite” (NOT!!!) for 4 years, until one Sunday Mass, when the Novus Ordo priest praised Bill Gates during his homily.
I emailed him an angry note, shook the dust off my Earth Shoes, and left the Novus Ordo world for good. Unfortunately I’ve had to return a couple of times for family funerals, but could barely restrain the urge to jump up on my pew and start shouting about the Trojan Horse. The Novus Ordo has become as repulsive to me as inclusive language. Its casual irreverence is deeply offensive and a grievous insult to God. There is nothing Catholic about it.
One more thing: because of my responsibilities with a local sacred music choir, I’ve been physically inside 3 Protestant churches since my reversion, for rehearsals and performances. Each time I am struck at the utter emptiness of these places, including an Episcopal church, allegedly the Protestant sect closest to the Faith.
A Protestant who truly loves God could well take the comparison of church interiors as a conversion starting point: utter barren emptiness vs. the fullness of devotion displayed in statues, murals, paintings, flickering votive candles everywhere, kneelers, a fully dressed altar, the solemnity, the chant and incense, vestments….
I became Catholic age 19. Had it not been for the FSSPX, I would have lapsed.