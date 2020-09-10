Sinister, Rogue UK Government(s) Rule By Diktat – MPs MUST Speak Out…

Comment:

The following letter was written by a couple in England and is offered here as an encouragement to others to write to MPs right across the UK – we really do need to make our voices heard as the governments of the UK continue to rule by decree or diktat – the form of governance normally associated with Communist-style tyrannical regimes. As we have seen on this blog via a number of video clips, the UK is quickly becoming a police state, with officers acting as agents of the State, by enforcing measures (supposedly temporary) which are based on political ideology, masquerading as science. So, read the letter below and share your thoughts: are we being led, now by sinister forces? Are we no longer sleep-walking, but now marching into a permanent form of tyrannical government, where no dissent is permitted and will, in fact, lead to hefty fines or imprisonment? Our personal freedom is being trampled underfoot, right across the UK where each of the four devolved administrations is ruling by diktat. Writing to our local MPs is important – they need to know that we are extremely angry about the loss of our liberty. The couple below have made their feelings very clear – hopefully, after reading the text of their letter, you will be motivated to write to your own MP, as a matter of urgency.

Letter to an MP in England…

Dear…. MP…

Re: Coronavirus Regulations

Boris Johnson said today:

“The world we want to move to is one where everyone can take an enabling test at the start of every day.”

Is that the world you want your children to live in? Since my letter of 23 May 2020, we continue to live, as we have since in the passage of the Coronavirus Act 2020, subject to the absolute diktat of our incompetent health secretary, Matthew Hancock, with no scrutiny from parliament, no transparency on government advice and decision-making, and no accountability. This is strange, as serious cases of Covid-19 have reduced to statistically negligible levels, notwithstanding continued government lies about a “second wave”, as shown by these chart [sic]

This is against a backdrop of significantly increased testing (see below), which is known to yield a high percentage of false positive results.

It is incredible that more MPs are not speaking out against this abuse of power, or the fact that the stated reasons for these restrictions on liberty have been repeatedly superseded by further specious reasons. You are paid to represent the interests of your constituents, whose remaining liberties are now the plaything of a rogue government. Please let me know what you intend to do to hold the government to account for its reckless and sinister actions. In particular, I trust you will be able to confirm you intend to vote against extending the current intolerable despotism for a further two years when the act comes up for a parliamentary vote at the end of September. If not, please can you explain why you believe should continue to draw your salary?

The government has just announced that it will be restricting gatherings to 6 persons as of Monday. It has done no impact assessment for this. This is in addition to numerous other harmful measures introduced on a similar basis, including:

1. Mandatory face coverings on public transport.

2. Mandatory face coverings in shops.

3. A £10,000 fine for organising an “illegal gathering” (which since the case of Piers Corbyn we now know will now include any political protest to challenge the government’s action, but not protests organised by terrorist groups such as BLM and Extinction Rebellion).

None of these measures is remotely justified, given the fact that the risk now posed to the general public by Covid-19 is in line with background risks encountered every day. What is particularly monstrous is the reinforcement and redoubling of such restrictions against a backdrop of diminishing risk. I can see no reason for this other than the government’s desire to promote public fear to perpetuate its autocratic and unaccountable rule – whether because it is hoping its incompetence is not found out, or for more sinister reasons.

The government now proposes to roll out vaccines to vulnerable people that have not been properly subject to full clinical trials and concerning which no evidence exists on long-term side effects. It is certain that, given the public appetite for such a vaccine, this action will result directly in many deaths and many more life-changing side effects; and more again, if the vaccine is mandated. The fact that the government is aware of this risk is evident in the consultation document issued in respect of these proposed measures (see here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/distributing-vaccines-and- s-and-treatments-for-covid-19-and-flu).

Ed: this link leads to an Error Page. I think the author of the letter may have meant to link to this page

The government still refuses to rule out vaccine mandation – a crime against human dignity worthy of Josef Mengele – and in addition there are plans to introduce a digital ID card (see the article in the Times available here: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/digital-id-cards-lead-the-dominic-cummings-data-revolution-v750fn3kt), likely containing immunisation status information. I repeat what I wrote in my last letter; if such a card is introduced I will consider myself under an obligation to disregard such a wicked law. A UK parliamentary petition opposing any enforcement of vaccination has exceeded 100,000 subscriptions (see here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442).

Such invasive and far-reaching measures could only be contemplated (if at all) for the most severe reasons, and in light of a thorough and transparent risk assessment and cost-benefit analysis. I pointed out the deplorable lack of any such analysis in my earlier correspondence. Mr Hancock incredibly dismissed the need for any such analysis in a press conference on 15 June 2020. The fact that the government still refuses to offer transparency on its decision-making is sinister beyond description.

The lack of vigour or urgency with which the official opposition has conducted itself in this matter is frankly disgraceful. I look forward to hearing what you plan to do to restore our liberties, the rule of law, and hold the government to account. If you plan to do nothing, I look forward to hearing your evidence-based reasons for doing nothing.

Yours sincerely, Ends – all emphases added…

Comments invited…

