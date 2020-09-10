Sinister, Rogue UK Government(s) Rule By Diktat – MPs MUST Speak Out…

Comment:
The following letter was written by a couple in England and is offered here as an encouragement to others to write to MPs right across the UK – we really do need to make our voices heard as the governments of the UK continue to rule by decree or diktat – the form of governance normally associated with Communist-style tyrannical regimes. As we have seen on this blog via a number of video clips, the UK is quickly becoming a police state, with officers acting as agents of the State, by enforcing measures (supposedly temporary) which are based on political ideology, masquerading as science. So, read the letter below and share your thoughts: are we being led, now by sinister forces? Are we no longer sleep-walking, but now marching into a permanent form of tyrannical government, where no dissent is permitted and will, in fact, lead to hefty fines or imprisonment? Our personal freedom is being trampled underfoot, right across the UK where each of the four devolved administrations is ruling by diktat. Writing to our local MPs is important – they need to know that we are extremely angry about the loss of our liberty. The couple below have made their feelings very clear – hopefully, after reading the text of their letter, you will be motivated to write to your own MP, as a matter of urgency.
Letter to an MP in England…
Dear…. MP…
Re: Coronavirus Regulations
Boris Johnson said today:
“The world we want to move to is one where everyone can take an enabling test at the start of every day.”
Is that the world you want your children to live in? Since my letter of 23 May 2020, we continue to live, as we have since in the passage of the Coronavirus Act 2020, subject to the absolute diktat of our incompetent health secretary, Matthew Hancock, with no scrutiny from parliament, no transparency on government advice and decision-making, and no accountability. This is strange, as serious cases of Covid-19 have reduced to statistically negligible levels, notwithstanding continued government lies about a “second wave”, as shown by these chart [sic]
This is against a backdrop of significantly increased testing (see below), which is known to yield a high percentage of false positive results.
It is incredible that more MPs are not speaking out against this abuse of power, or the fact that the stated reasons for these restrictions on liberty have been repeatedly superseded by further specious reasons. You are paid to represent the interests of your constituents, whose remaining liberties are now the plaything of a rogue government. Please let me know what you intend to do to hold the government to account for its reckless and sinister actions. In particular, I trust you will be able to confirm you intend to vote against extending the current intolerable despotism for a further two years when the act comes up for a parliamentary vote at the end of September. If not, please can you explain why you believe should continue to draw your salary?
The government has just announced that it will be restricting gatherings to 6 persons as of Monday. It has done no impact assessment for this. This is in addition to numerous other harmful measures introduced on a similar basis, including:
1. Mandatory face coverings on public transport.
2. Mandatory face coverings in shops.
3. A £10,000 fine for organising an “illegal gathering” (which since the case of Piers Corbyn we now know will now include any political protest to challenge the government’s action, but not protests organised by terrorist groups such as BLM and Extinction Rebellion).
None of these measures is remotely justified, given the fact that the risk now posed to the general public by Covid-19 is in line with background risks encountered every day. What is particularly monstrous is the reinforcement and redoubling of such restrictions against a backdrop of diminishing risk. I can see no reason for this other than the government’s desire to promote public fear to perpetuate its autocratic and unaccountable rule – whether because it is hoping its incompetence is not found out, or for more sinister reasons.
The government now proposes to roll out vaccines to vulnerable people that have not been properly subject to full clinical trials and concerning which no evidence exists on long-term side effects. It is certain that, given the public appetite for such a vaccine, this action will result directly in many deaths and many more life-changing side effects; and more again, if the vaccine is mandated. The fact that the government is aware of this risk is evident in the consultation document issued in respect of these proposed measures (see here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/distributing-vaccines-and- s-and-treatments-for-covid-19-and-flu).
Ed: this link leads to an Error Page. I think the author of the letter may have meant to link to this page
The government still refuses to rule out vaccine mandation – a crime against human dignity worthy of Josef Mengele – and in addition there are plans to introduce a digital ID card (see the article in the Times available here: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/digital-id-cards-lead-the-dominic-cummings-data-revolution-v750fn3kt), likely containing immunisation status information. I repeat what I wrote in my last letter; if such a card is introduced I will consider myself under an obligation to disregard such a wicked law. A UK parliamentary petition opposing any enforcement of vaccination has exceeded 100,000 subscriptions (see here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442).
Such invasive and far-reaching measures could only be contemplated (if at all) for the most severe reasons, and in light of a thorough and transparent risk assessment and cost-benefit analysis. I pointed out the deplorable lack of any such analysis in my earlier correspondence. Mr Hancock incredibly dismissed the need for any such analysis in a press conference on 15 June 2020. The fact that the government still refuses to offer transparency on its decision-making is sinister beyond description.
The lack of vigour or urgency with which the official opposition has conducted itself in this matter is frankly disgraceful. I look forward to hearing what you plan to do to restore our liberties, the rule of law, and hold the government to account. If you plan to do nothing, I look forward to hearing your evidence-based reasons for doing nothing.
Yours sincerely, Ends – all emphases added…
Comments invited…
I think it is very sinister that they keep introducing new restrictions – and why the number 6? It’s all random and pointless.
The letter is very good but, to be frank, I can’t see any point in writing to MPs – they’re all in this, they all agree with it, and they treat their constituents with contempt at the best of times, IMHO.
We can get support on forums like this, and if we can join in public protests that is good, refuse to go along with mask wearing etc if we can get away with it, but apart from that, I think we can only pray for the consecration of Russia and sit tight until then.
It is definitely sinister. We definitely now have rogue governments across the UK but there really isn’t anything we can do about it. Writing to MPs is a waste of time. They are not going to go against their leadership and the opposition parties are all in this as well right up to their necks. Soon platforms like this will be shut down.
I was appalled at the language used by Boris Johnson in that clip – using coercive language and the threat of police to enforce his ridiculous rules. How does any virus know if there are six or more people in a group – it’s utterly unbelievable, the whole thing.
I think this is becoming more and more terrifying. Catching the virus is the least of our worries now. This is a report about the marshalls who’ll be paid £30,000 a year, so this looks to be a permanent thing. We’re going to be policed every time we go out. This is anything but normal and over the top.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnsons-covid-marshals-%e2%80%93-who-are-they-and-what-will-they-do/ar-BB18TCYZ?ocid=msedgdhp
Fidelis
I look forward to the day when the police approach me for not wearning a mask. These disgracers of the uniform and the noble heritage of policing in our country will be told in no uncertain terms that they exist by the consent of the people for the people, they do not exist as a strong arm of government ideology.
Should the day arrive when I am acosted for going about my lawful business and arrested for “obstruction of injustice”, they will find that I carry no personal identification by which they can pursue their abuse of constitutional freedom.
Nor will I supply them with personal information that is none of their business. It will be interesting to see if they can take an anonymous person to court! My sole contribution to their efforts will be to educate them on the vast gulf that exists between “Legal” and “Lawful”.
Hitler make it “Legal” for authorities to dispossess the Jews and brutalise them as though they were sub human without rights, but such evil could never be called “Lawful” as it tramples the divine law and every right and proper law known to man. Hence when the police claim that they act legally, it does not automatically mean that they act lawfully. In the case of Covid-19 legislation they are definitely acting unlawfully against the free citizens of the land. The police force has lost its moral compass today, so that it’s Masonic chiefs serve politicians now rather than the people.
Athanasius,
If you don’t carry any personal identification how do you manage for money or do you just cash enough to make sure you’re covered? What about the use of credit cards, or if you are asked for your driving licence for a reason other than Covid? I’m curious about how that works in practice, as I may have to do that as well, since I’m not co-operating with any of this evil if I can possibly help it.
Athanasius,
The distinction between what is legal and what is lawful is something that surely a good lawyer could use to defend an ordinary conscientious objector who refuses to abide by these rules?
Athanasius,
Like Laura, I’m curious about the practicalities of not carrying ID with you – I’ve got everything except my Last Will & Testament in my bag.
So please, spill!
Lily
I agree with you, there is absolutely no point in writing to MPs about Covid-19 as they have all largely bought into the plan to kill democracy. You’ll note that there has been zero political opposition in any country questioning the new “emergency” (totalitarian) legislation, which has simply been decreed by governments without any form of due process or accountability, not even a single voice asking how this is justifiable in light of official statistics showing Covid-19 to be little more of a threat to humanity than a bad flu.
The letter sent by that couple is praiseworthy indeed, and very well writen, but it will produce no effect on the arrogant MP who receives it. They are all very arrogant in this matter, believing themselves to be enjoying a new kind of authority that renders them free of accountability to the electorate. And who can blame them given the idiotic masses who have meekly complied with their democratic freedom and civil liberties being taken away. I see them every day in the shops, almost all of them wearing their dehumanising masks like children who have not yet reached the age of reason.
One glimmer of hope, though. I read in today’s Scotsman newspaper that public support for lockdowns in Scotland is plummeting. It’s a bit late now given that the economy is destroyed, but it’s happening.
Speaking of the destroyed economy, I had to laugh at Sturgeon’s comment that the UK government’s post-Brexit Internal Market Bill will do harm to the economy of Scotland. She even called it a “power grab” by Boris Johnson. Yes, this is the wee dictator who now “ORDERS” the lockdown of various regions in Scotland, a power of office not granted toher by the people.
And there’s no Scottish economy left to damage. The wee Stalinite destroyed that for generations to come when she first “ORDERED” lockdown. Still, I suppose she will continue to get the vote of the low IQ.
I just want you to know, I called my local sport centre to ask how many people with be allowed in the fitness class that I would normally participate in which usually has 520 participants, The receptionist said the class will allow 18 people as of Monday instead of 15 people. We can wear masks when we enter the building and in the exercise room until we find out place on the floor, then we can take off our masks, do our fitness class and then put our masks back on and leave without talking to anyone. Incredible. So, Boris Johnson said more than 6 people can’t mix (which will come here to Scotland) but 18 people, all strangers, can exercise together in a room without masks. Crazy stuff.
I have just come across this news:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/scotland-to-have-coronavirus-rule-of-six-but-with-kids-exempt-as-r-soars-to-15/ar-BB18TpAr?li=BBoPWjQ&ocid=mailsignout
Catherine,
So Nicola Stalin is following in Boris’s footsteps. No surprise there. That’s what she’s done throughout just tweaked it a bit here and there to give the impression she is being different. I was sickened watching Piers Morgan fawning over her. She laps it up but carefully conceals her pleasure. She is one devious woman IMHO.
Laura,
Piers Morgan is an idiot. If he knew how much the SNP is failing Scotland in health, education etc. he might think again before lavishing praise on Sturgeon. He is such an ignoramus.
I agree, there’s no point in writing to MPs – and really there’s nothing we can do except as individuals refuse to go along, not wear masks and answer back when we are approached by police and marshalls. It won’t be easy.
Nicky,
I agree – but it would be good if some lawyers stepped forward to say they would defend people who are unjustly arrested over Covid rules. Surely they must see the difference between “legal” and “lawful” which Athanasius has pointed out? Surely this would be a good basis for a defence?