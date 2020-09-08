Scots Catholics For Trump Discuss Subversive, Mis-Named, Democratic Party

Below, a very informative article by one of our American bloggers – RCA Victor – to get us thinking about the forthcoming election in November, where the choice is between another term of office (four years) for President Trump or a new President, Joe Biden, a man who is a great friend of Communist China but no friend at all of the unborn child. A nominal Catholic, Biden is promising abortion up to the ninth month. RCA Victor writes –

The Subversive Democratic Party: If at First You Don’t Succeed…



The [utterly mis-named] Democratic Party, long disguised as the “party of the working man,” has dropped all pretense of advocacy for the well-being of our Republic, let alone the working man, and is now nakedly exposed as a Satanic cult of liars, thugs, subversives and smear artists obsessed with the acquisition of power by any means, at any price. This unmasking took place during a relatively short period: the eight years of the Obama “administration” (a regime more accurately labeled as the George Soros administration: Obama was merely his stooge). This shorter link exposes the Soros network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mItj4bA9Rn4



Their evil intentions and agenda appeared sporadically during those eight years, but since the first Presidential campaign of Donald Trump, and especially since his election, this Cult has orchestrated a full-court press to destroy not only Mr. Trump, but any trace of America-first policies, in favor of the perverse and sinister agenda of the New World Order, which is nothing more than International Communism with yet another new face.



The Cult includes politicians and former politicians, bureaucrats, so-called journalists, media celebrities, social network mobs, Marxist thugs, Silicon Valley oligarchs and other billionaires, academics, and even ex-military figures. Their well-funded but incompetent schemes failed to destroy the Trump Presidency, but that has not stopped them from developing a more comprehensive plan, this time to prevent Trump’s re-election. This scheme has many facets and is very dangerous, not only to Mr. Trump’s re-election, but especially to the future viability of the Republic. It includes the following:



1. Vote Fraud. This is actually an umbrella strategy that includes, but is not limited to, mail-in voting, encouraging non-citizens to vote, ballot harvesting, lowering the voting age to 16, allowing incarcerated criminals to vote, and abolishing the Electoral College.



2. False Accusations. A favorite tactic of the Cult is to accuse Trump of everything they are guilty of, a psychological warfare strategy known as “projection.” Accusations already surfaced include such bizarre claims as: Trump will fix and steal the election, Trump will refuse to step down if he loses, Trump is an illegitimate President (a tactic tried out after his first victory) and Trump will have to be removed by military coup. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House and a thoroughly corrupt, vicious and deranged woman (who claims to be Catholic!), has recently accused Trump and the Republicans of being “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” – an accurate description of Pelosi herself, and of her fellow Cult members.



3. Compromised Vote Tabulations. Ever faithful to their icon Stalin’s famous dictum, “it’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes,” election researchers have already found evidence that voting machines can be and are compromised, and tallies manipulated by disabling security protections.



4. Create Litigation Chaos. Hillary Clinton has already telegraphed some of this strategy by publicly stating that Joe Biden “should not concede under any circumstances.” That is, election results unfavorable to the Satanists will be thrown into countless court battles via a “massive legal operation,” which will not only dispute any invalidation of suspicious or faulty ballots, but even attempt to delay certification in Democrat-controlled states so that the Electoral College cannot declare a winner.



5. Big Tech Weaponization. It is well-known that Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have been suppressing conservative information, i.e. the truth, for several years now. An investigation into this by Project Veritas can be found here.



6. Riots and Unrest. You can be sure that mobs of George Soros-funded paramilitary thugs, especially his two favorite Marxist guerilla gangs – Antifa and Black Lives Matter – will be present at targeted polling locations to intimidate voters and suppress votes, shouting slogans of “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “capitalist imperialism,” and other threats specifically adapted to each location. Should Trump actually win the election, these same gangs are poised to engage in widespread violence and rioting.



7. Finally, all this and more is enabled and facilitated by the Cult’s control of the media, who have long since abandoned all pretense of journalistic integrity and accuracy in favor of overt electioneering and character assassination. As soon as the Cult produces a lie, their media partners, following the Joseph Goebbels axiom, begin screeching their attempt to validate it. This process also works in reverse, as media-produced lies are repeated ad nauseam by the rest of the Cult. Such is the power of evil in America, now gathered with fearsome strength against a seemingly lone warrior, Donald Trump. But all this power is hollow, because it is from Satan himself. We need to pray to Our Lady to crush the head of this satanic attack against Mr. Trump, against the United States of America, and against the once-Christian West. This election is the beginning, in my opinion, of Satan’s penultimate battle, which will culminate in his defeat by the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Editor’s Comment…

Informed Scots Catholics recognise that Donald Trump is our only hope, humanly speaking, to avert the introduction of Communist rule into previously democratic nations like the USA and the UK. So, we add our voices to those of our American friends, who are praying and working to achieve a second term for President Trump.

We’ve chosen to launch this discussion on the 8 September, the day marked in the traditional calendar as the Nativity of Our Lady, asking our beloved Blessed Mother for her intercession to win many graces for the American people and politicians, as the election campaigns begin. We pray that she might soften the hearts of the Democratic Party politicians, and enlighten the minds of those who normally wouldn’t vote for the Republican Party.

We need Donald Trump in office for another four years because, as the UN Economist, Jeffrey Sachs has admitted publicly, President Trump is the only thing standing between [the elite] and the New World Order – which we know is a euphemism for one world tyrannical governance. The most pro-life President in the history of America is opposed by a political party promoting abortion up to and including delivery – do Catholics have any choice…seriously? How will any Catholic face God at his/her judgment if they do NOT vote for Trump in November? Answers on the proverbial postcard, please and thank you!

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Our Lady of Good Success, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!