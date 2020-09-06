Covid-19: Is the Pandemic Panic Dying? 

Comment…
Does the optimism in the above video, hopeful that the end of the pandemic restrictions is nigh, reflect what is happening in the UK? Or is the fact that we are living under the persistent threat of more local lockdowns and fresh restrictions, an indication that, on this side of The Pond, at least, life as before, life under the “old normal” is not set to return any time soon – if ever? See, in the short video clip below, the Scottish First Minister, just a few short days ago, setting out the latest limits to the freedom of Glaswegians – the majority of whom will humbly (or stupidly, depending on your point of view) comply, without question… The USA is led by a President who wants to restore the “old normal” – the UK is led by those who appear to be committed to the “new” normal – tyrannical rule, “rule by decree”. Is that a fair interpretation of current events?