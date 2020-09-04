American Commentator Dennis Prager: Lockdown is a Crime – Is He Right? 

Four months ago, I wrote a column titled “The Worldwide Lockdown May Be the Greatest Mistake in History.” I explained that “‘mistake’ and ‘evil’ are not synonyms. The lockdown is a mistake; the Holocaust, slavery, communism, fascism, etc., were evils. Massive mistakes are made by arrogant fools; massive evils are committed by evil people.”
Regarding the economic catastrophe in America and around the world — especially among the world’s poor who are dependent upon America and other first-world countries for their income through exports and tourism — I wrote, “It is panic and hysteria, not the coronavirus, that created this catastrophe.”
Unfortunately, I was right.
The world should have followed Sweden’s example. That country never locked down and has even kept children under 16 in school the entire time. As Reuters reported on July 15, the number of Swedish children between 1 and 19 years of age who have died of COVID-19 is zero. And the percentage of children who contracted the illness was the exact same in Sweden as it was in Finland, which locked down its schools.
Reuters reported that three separate studies, including one by UNICEF, “showed that Swedish children fared better than children in other countries during the pandemic, both in terms of education and mental health.”
For more than a month, Sweden has had almost no deaths from COVID-19 while the entire society remains open and almost no one wears masks. (In Holland, too, almost no one wears masks.) For all intents and purposes, the virus is over in Sweden.
I live in California, a state governed by that most dangerous of leaders: a fool with unlimited power. Despite the fact that California ranks 28th among the 50 states in deaths per million, Gov. Gavin Newsom has destroyed and continues to destroy tens of thousands of small businesses and untold numbers of livelihoods. His continuing to forbid — a half-year after the onset of the pandemic — indoor dining in restaurants is leading to a projected permanent closure of approximately 1 in every 3 restaurants in the state. The same catastrophic destruction will likely affect retail businesses and services such as hair and nail salons. But all this human tragedy — not to mention increased depression and suicides among the young and increased abuse of children and partners — means nothing to Newsom, to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti or to the Los Angeles Times, whose editors and columnists continue to advocate for the lockdown while they receive their salaries.
And the American Alliance of Museums issued results from a survey on July 22, 2020, that warned 1 out of every 3 museums may shutter forever as funding sources and financial reserves run dry.
On Aug. 3, The Wall Street Journal wrote, “In March … There was broad public support for the prudent goals of preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed and buying scientists time to develop therapies.” But the left — the media and Democratic governors and mayors — immediately moved the goal posts to “bending the curve” and “saving one life,” enabling them to get away with destroying lives and livelihoods.
“Covid is over in Sweden. People have gone back to their normal lives and barely anyone is getting infected any more. I am willing to bet that the countries that have shut down completely will see rates spike when they open up. If that is the case, then there won’t have been any point in shutting down in the first place … Shutting down completely in order to decrease the total number of deaths only makes sense if you are willing to stay shut down until a vaccine is available. That could take years. No country is willing to wait that long.”
The lockdown is a crime. But even more upsetting is that it is supported by so many Americans. This country is unrecognizable to those of us who lived through the 1968-1970 pandemic, which killed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 100,000 Americans — the 2020 equivalent of 170,000 Americans. Nothing shut down. Not one mask was worn.
Dennis Prager is a nationally syndicated radio talk-show host and columnist. His latest book, published by Regnery in May 2019, is “The Rational Bible,” a commentary on the book of Genesis. His film, “No Safe Spaces,” will be released to home entertainment nationwide on Sept. 15, 2020. He is the founder of Prager University and may be contacted at dennisprager.com.
Comment:
Lockdown is no longer a mistake – it’s now a crime? I’m inclined to agree – big time. What about you?
And surely, if lockdowns are a crime, then someone has to be held accountable – but who? And what might be the consequences for those politicians who kept these lockdowns in place, and/or are reintroducing them on a whim, keeping us in a state of fear? Resignations galore? Prison? What then?
What, too, about those in positions of authority within the Church – the bishops who offered to close churches and those others in authority who were in a position to resist? These alleged men of God are enforcing the Government imposed restrictions on how we pray and worship God – many of them, to their eternal shame, doing so enthusiastically. Are they just as guilty as our political masters – or even more guilty?
I’ve emailed the link to this thread to Dennis Prager via his website. He receives thousands of emails so it’s unlikely that he’ll read us. Still, it’s important to let him know we’re discussing his article, which I think is a brave contribution to the whole lockdown debate.
https://facebook.com/events/s/march-on-holyrood-edinburgh/738805266912321/?ti=cl
Sorry Editor, this might be a bit off topic, but people might like to know.
Bill,
That’s fine – it’s not really off topic although (a) it’s been advertised elsewhere on the blog this past few days and (b) it would have been nice, shall we say, if you’d expressed an opinion ON the topic – do YOU think lockdown is no longer a mistake but now a crime?
If only the rest of me were as thin as my patience… 😀
Bill,
I looked up that speaker, Dolores Cahill PhD. There’s a video of her at Real Corona News and under it it says:
“Professor Dolores Cahill debunks the narrative and will open your eyes and mind into the official narrative. A must watch. She explains Vit C, D and Zinc, and how Hydroxychloroquine is used. (I recall how Youtube spokesperson said they’d be removing fake news about Vit C. Unbelievable.) She explains how lockdown is the worst thing to do — as it weakens society’s immune system. The Prof also talks about how masks can actually weaken your immune system.” (there’s more including her qualifications at this link) –
https://realcoronanews.com/2020/05/12/prof-dolores-cahill-explosive-debunking-of-the-corona-narrative/
I hope there’s a good crowd in Edinburgh on Saturday to hear her speak.
Absolutely, I agree with Dennis Prager that the lockdown is now a crime.
The politicians should now say “enough is enough” – we’re now finished.
Otherwise, people are going to continue to be fearful of catching the virus and by the way, I don’t hear any of the experts reminding us that the majority who catch the virus (including the elderly) recover from it.
The whole thing is dishonest. So, yes, it’s now definitely criminal behaviour on the part of all those who are colluding to keep us in this state of feat. It’s no way to live.
Well said, Dennis Prager!