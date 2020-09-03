Piers Morgan: Star of Covid-19 Biased, Brain-Dead, Bullying Media Coverage … 

Comment:

Piers Morgan is insufferable at the best of times, but his treatment of Piers Corbyn in the above interview/attack, is utterly disgraceful. As for his sidekick, Susanna Reid, she’s a stereotypical female birdbrain – as a female myself, I take no pleasure in admitting that some of us are birdbrains, but facts are stubborn things; she (like Piers Morgan) is always on the side of whatever is in fashion at any given moment. The really culpable member of the above attack-pack, however, is the doctor, Hilary Jones, who is the undisputed media expert on all things health-related (which makes him a promoter of every sin under the sun, but that’s for another time – you’ll get my drift… Clue: he wouldn’t be the undisputed media health expert if he were encouraging young people to “wait for marriage”. Get it, now?)

Be that as it may, for the purpose of this conversation, reflect on the reliability of Dr Jones’s accusation that Piers Corbyn’s remarks were “dangerous”, including his mention of Hydroxychloroquine

Doesn’t it strike you as odd, to say the least, that we have to “believe” in the Covid-19 virus? As one commentator said on another blog: “If they have to convince us that there’s a pandemic, there isn’t one.” Let’s be clear: there’s a virus all right – no question about that, but it’s not remotely deadly, as is being falsely claimed for the purpose of keeping us all in fear and thus easy to control. In other words, there’s a virus all right but it’s a political virus. The evidence is all around us, and as tangible as the people you see when you venture out of your home (now that we’re allowed – for now) and find yourself surrounded by people wearing assorted face-coverings – but don’t try to convince them they’re useless because, invariably, they’ll reply, well, if masks don’t work, why do surgeons wear them?

Anyway, whether or not you might agree with Piers Corbyn’s (or his brother’s) politics, was he treated fairly in the Good Morning Britain interview in the video above?

Finally, it would be good if those of you with Twitter accounts would post the link to this thread on Piers Morgan’s Twitter Feed. Sending anything via the alleged “have your say” links on the ITV website is an utter waste of time, as I’ve discovered more than once. I seriously doubt if anyone ever reads those messages. It seems to me that they’re there merely to give the illusion of listening to the viewers. In fact, I think it’s reasonable to conclude that they don’t give a toss about what any of us think… If they did, there would have been a doctor with an alternative take on the pandemic/lockdown instead of allowing Hilarious Hilary to take centre-stage, yet again, without challenge.

Or, maybe you disagree? Let’s hear it!

**********************************************************************************