Piers Morgan: Star of Covid-19 Biased, Brain-Dead, Bullying Media Coverage … 

Piers Morgan is insufferable at the best of times, but his treatment of Piers Corbyn in the above interview/attack, is utterly disgraceful. As for his sidekick, Susanna Reid, she’s a stereotypical female birdbrain – as a female myself, I take no pleasure in admitting that some of us are birdbrains, but facts are stubborn things; she (like Piers Morgan) is always on the side of whatever is in fashion at any given moment. The really culpable member of the above attack-pack, however, is the doctor, Hilary Jones, who is the undisputed media expert on all things health-related (which makes him a promoter of every sin under the sun, but that’s for another time – you’ll get my drift… Clue: he wouldn’t be the undisputed media health expert if he were encouraging young people to “wait for marriage”. Get it, now?)
Be that as it may, for the purpose of this conversation, reflect on the reliability of Dr Jones’s accusation that Piers Corbyn’s remarks were “dangerous”, including his mention of Hydroxychloroquine
Doesn’t it strike you as odd, to say the least, that we have to “believe” in the Covid-19 virus? As one commentator said on another blog: “If they have to convince us that there’s a pandemic, there isn’t one.” Let’s be clear: there’s a virus all right – no question about that, but it’s not remotely deadly, as is being falsely claimed for the purpose of keeping us all in fear and thus easy to control. In other words, there’s a virus all right but it’s a political virus. The evidence is all around us, and as tangible as the people you see when you venture out of your home (now that we’re allowed – for now) and find yourself surrounded by people wearing assorted face-coverings – but don’t try to convince them they’re useless because, invariably, they’ll reply, well, if masks don’t work, why do surgeons wear them?
Anyway, whether or not you might agree with Piers Corbyn’s (or his brother’s) politics, was he treated fairly in the Good Morning Britain interview in the video above?
Finally, it would be good if those of you with Twitter accounts would post the link to this thread on Piers Morgan’s Twitter Feed. Sending anything via the alleged “have your say” links on the ITV website is an utter waste of time, as I’ve discovered more than once. I seriously doubt if anyone ever reads those messages. It seems to me that they’re there merely to give the illusion of listening to the viewers. In fact, I think it’s reasonable to conclude that they don’t give a toss about what any of us think… If they did, there would have been a doctor with an alternative take on the pandemic/lockdown instead of allowing Hilarious Hilary to take centre-stage, yet again, without challenge.
Or, maybe you disagree? Let’s hear it!
I was surprised at how polite Piers Corbyn was throughout that interview. I was expecting him to give as much as he got, but he kept calm. I just wish he’d not fallen into the trap of seeming to question the virus – that was a separate issue from the protest and his arrest and fining. He gave them the excuse to mock him – if he’d just stuck to the facts about the virus and how most people recover, etc. they couldn’t have insulted him so openly.
What was a real giveaway was the banner on the screen calling Piers Corbyn “Doubter And Denier” – when everyone associates “denier” with a certain Nazi event in modern history. That was very low, IMHO.
There’s no way they would invite a doctor onto TV who isn’t “on message” – those days are gone. We’re being brainwashed, that’s obvious, so Dr Hilary Jones was the obvious choice.
Josephine,
I do agree that it’s a pity he fell into the trap of expressing a view about the reality of the virus instead of sticking to the freedom issue but he did recover from that and returned to the point. I doubt if anyone could have performed any better under that dreadful level of attack.
Piers Corbyn was very patient and polite in that interview, which is a pity, really, because it would have been justifiable to lash out at the three people bullying him.
Susanna Reid is a snowflake – she’s never going to be non-pc. They live in a bubble divorced from reality, the whole lot of them. Once they realise what is coming, when it’ll be too late, they’ll realise what fools they are.
Piers Morgan is a very sad person. He’s not even good at being a lapsed Catholic, LOL! I remember an interview on CNN when an atheist got the better of him, showing that he understood the role of the Pope and that he could not change teachings if they come from God, and he told Piers he was a Protestant by arguing that the Church should change to get in step with modern society! It was an incredible interview, I’ve never forgotten it.
Piers doesn’t go deeply into anything, which is why he’s accepting the “science” we’re being given about the virus. It wouldn’t occur to him that the people responsible for this virus might have an agenda (like we saw in The Great Reset, where the elite who run the world were absolutely open about their plans to use this virus to change the way the world is governed). Piers obviously does know any of that and his ignorance just shines through.
I agree that Piers Corbyn was a gentleman right through the interview. I remember seeing him protesting early on in the lockdown, so he was one of the first to grasp what was coming.
Michaela,
I’d forgotten about that interview with the atheist when Piers Morgan’s ignorance was up there in dazzling lights. I remember at the time – in fact I’m sure it was posted on this blog, somewhere – I’ll try to track it down over the next couple of days.
Josephine & Michaela,
I was likewise impressed with Piers Corbyn’s courtesy and patience as he was grilled like a piece of bacon by his three attackers.
Dr Hilary Jones is usually so smarmy – he really let his mask slip, pun fully intended, in the way he insulted Mr Corbyn.
He’s wheeled out regularly on ITV – how people like him get these TV jobs, beats me. There’s another one, a female, Dr Sarah Jarvis, who is the BBC’s version of Jones. They’re always politically correct and on-government-message, whatever the message, so they’ve no doubt got these jobs for life, although, it goes without saying, not “pro-life”.
Piers Corbyn deserves our thanks for being willing to face the bias and bullying lying in wait for him in the Good Morning Britain studio. Thank you, Sir!
I wouldn’t expect anything from Piers Morgan, he is such a puppet. As for the doctors mentioned, they are both insufferable. Hilary Jones and Sarah Jarvis are just too sweet to be wholesome – until they are contradicted and then they show their true colours.
I have just read this report about tracking and tracing on msn. This whole thing just gets worse and worse.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/nhs-leaders-raise-concerns-over-test-and-trace-as-covid-cases-rise/ar-BB18Gxel?ocid=msedgdhp
Laura,
There is, apparently, evidence that people with ordinary colds have tested positive for Covid. The tests are not reliable, clearly, if that is the case.
As you say, this whole thing just gets worse and worse – and then some!
Just watched the video, and I have to say I took an immediate liking to Piers Corbyn. Never seen him before but he came across as a real Gent. I would take a slightly different tack on his view of the virus. I think he was trying to get across that there’s experts on both sides but only the ones acceptable to the movers and shakers will be heard or heeded, and he’s spot on there. I don’t think it would have mattered what he said anyway, as they were out to do a hatched job on him regardless. Just on a side issue, I don’t know what the score is in Scotland, but here in Ireland in the last couple of days the Covid-19 sensor has been secretly installed on phones. If you have an Android go to settings then to Google, and you’ll see it there. It’s turned off on mine but when updates are added it comes on automatically and your movements can be tracked, so it’s important to keep an eye on it and keep it turned off. On an iphone it’s settings, health.
Bill,
I agree with your assessment of the interview – they were out to “get” Corbyn so it didn’t matter what he said about the virus or anything else. It was disgraceful. I’d like to think that his gentle manner and lack of rancour would have touched viewers, but I’m afraid the brainwashing has been so successful that most would have been cheering on his attackers. The very idea of challenging the lockdowns, masks and the rest if now on the same level as denying the Nazi holocaust. That was the message of the banner on the screen and the sheep-population now adhering like grim death (excuse the pun) to the propaganda will have been duly fooled.
I’m told that the app installed on iphones cannot really be switched off – I’m not sure of my ground here, but what you say about it switching on when updates are added seems to support what I’m hearing about the impossibility of actually rendering it unworkable. I was speaking to a woman just a day or two ago who no longer takes her phone with her when she goes to certain places, where she might be tracked and traced. The maddening thing for me is, I steadfastly refused to have an iphone for years, sticking with my small mobile where I could make/receive calls and text, no internet switched on, and it was only when I was told that I could dictate text messages (I hated typing them, took forever) that I relented. And thus I bought one just before this whole carry on started. Anyone who doesn’t believe in “luck” should spend a couple of days with moi 😀