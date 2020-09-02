3 September: Feast of St Pius X: Greatest Pope of 20 Century – “Miracle Saint”…

The light that shone in the Church during eleven years of pontificate was extinguished on August 20, 1914. Pope Pius X fell sick on the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady (Aug. 15) and received extreme unction and Holy Viaticum before dying. He was buried August 23, and his tomb immediately became the object of a popular devotion.
Santo Subito
Pope Pius X’s reputation of sanctity was immediate. This was undoubtedly due to his qualities as a “miracle-saint” but also on account of the respect he inspired by his supernatural bearing. A number of cardinals, archbishops, bishops, vicars and prefects apostolic, pious societies, groups of Catholic Action, Catholic universities, and many of the faithful quickly wrote expressing their desire to see Pius X proclaimed a saint without delay. Thus in a letter dated September 24, 1916, Msgr. Leo, Bishop of Nicotera and Tropea, speaks of “a great saint and a great pope.”
The flood of pilgrims was such that the Vatican crypt could no longer contain them all. As a result, Cardinal Merry del Val, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, had a small metal cross set into the floor of the basilica so that the faithful might kneel down directly above the tomb. The cross bore the inscription Pius Papa X.
Cardinal Merry del Val, the former Secretary of State of Pope Pius X celebrated Holy Mass near the tomb on the 20th of every month, until February 20, 1930, when he did so for the last time–six days before his own death. Click here to read more…
Comment:
Do you agree with the Pope’s claim about weak Catholics? Can there be any doubt? Is there anything, in particular, in the above article which provides insights into the greatness of Pius X? Share your thoughts…
Probably not talking about these Catholics.
Bill,
That video has been posted on this blog recently and you are right, those young men are very brave, indeed. However, I apologise for not spelling it out that it would be good to read bloggers’ views on the pope’s life more broadly; I can see why you focused on the quote about weak Catholics, but I hope this thread is not limited by that. I’ve now gone into the introduction to add a few words to this effect, in my “comment”.
I’d be interested to know, for example, what you think of the article posted in the introduction. Did it inspire you with any thoughts and/or insights into the life of this great pope?
Editor,
I’ve not had time to read the article but I will do. Everything I’ve ever read about Pope Pius X has been positive, very positive. I’m sure the headline is accurate, “the greatest pope of the 20 century”. My main memory of him, which I must have read or heard somewhere, is that he was of very humble origins, and never forgot he was raised in poverty and loved the poor.
Bill,
I remember seeing that video before on here and you are right, Pius X would definitely not be talking about those Catholics, LOL! That priest would have had the sharp edge of Pius X’s tongue, no question about it.
Josephine,
Those young Irish men in that video are exactly the kind of Catholics Pope Pius X would have praised. I agree that the priest would have been in trouble, though, and a good thing too. He’s a disgrace, as is his bishop.
I love the story of Pius X’s life. It’s years since I read a biography but I’ve always considered him a very special pope and saint.
His humility shines through and yet I remember how strict he was with priests who didn’t live up to their vocation. There was no false humility about him.
In the article posted at the top of the thread, I was struck by the section Awaiting Miracles when his cause was introduced. Both of those miracles were spectacular, obviously supernatural cures.
In Fr. Miceli’s book, The Antichrist I came across this passage this afternoon about the “Great Red Dragon” from the Apocalypse:
“Now in prophetic symbolism falling stars almost always refers to tepid, weak or apostate bishops and priests who are harbingers of grief and disaster to the whole world…Such traitorous religious leaders and teachers ally themselves with the rebellious angels. Instead of using the keys of the Kingdom of God, which they have received from the Church through their priesthood and the mission of teaching the Gospel, so as to suppress and defeat the satanic forces incarnate in wicked men while advancing the holiness of the faithful, they rather abuse their powers to foster and propagate error and evil…Today too many fallen stars – rebellious bishops, priests, theologians, philosophers, nuns and Catholic intellectuals – are abusing their sacerdotal powers and intellectual gifts to seduce, enslave and precipitate into hell vast numbers of wayward sheep.”
This passage made me think of Pope St. Pius X, because it was precisely these kind of Catholics against whom he fiercely battled during his all-too-short Pontificate.
And speaking of these kinds of Catholics, here is a brilliant new satirical piece by an Italian priest entitled “How Satan Could Have Used Amoris Laetitia to Convince Eve to Sin”:
https://catholicfamilynews.com/blog/2020/09/01/italian-priest-writes-theological-spoof-how-satan-could-have-used-amoris-laetitia-to-convince-eve-to-sin/