Former BBC Reporter Reacts to Media Response to Lockdown Protest in London…

Anne Brees, former BBC reporter speaks in the above short video after attending the lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square in London yesterday. She has added the following correction in her comments:
Correction I spoke to Talk Radio and not Talk Sport. I’m tired and today I have been overwhelmed and so disappointed by the media reporting on the protest yesterday…
Comments invited…
That’s very interesting indeed. I wonder what was said at that London protest – all I can find on YouTube are clips of crowds marching and shouting, but no speakers, yet she mentioned how good the speakers were. I’m glad there is a reporter who broke from the BBC out of concern for their biased reporting. I hadn’t heard of her before, and hadn’t heard of Soros (I’ve just confessed that on the other thread, LOL!) So, I’ll need to pay more attention from now on!
One pensioner given a £10,000 fine yesterday at the lockdown protest:
A pensioner arrested in central London during anti-lockdown protests has been slapped with a £10,000 fine.
The 73-year-old man was arrested in Trafalgar Square at 3.25pm on Saturday on suspicion of breaking newly introduced coronavirus laws.
He was punished, according to the Health Protection Regulations, for holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor place, Scotland Yard said.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/man-73-arrested-during-trafalgar-square-anti-lockdown-protests-handed-10-000-fine/ar-BB18wFHL?ocid=msedgdhp
I wonder if anyone attending the Black Lives Matter protests (anywhere) have been arrested and fined? In the same report, link above, we read:
Sunday saw hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets of west London to take part in the first ever Million People March to protest against systemic racism in the UK…
Clearly, “hundreds” means more than 30, so how come nobody there was fined £10,000?
Wild Guess Answer: because London would have been wrecked, that’s why.
Disgraceful.
Editor,
As if we needed any more proof, that double standard demonstrates yet again that this lockdown isn’t about any “virus,” but about establishing global tyranny.
I was also amused by this: “Sunday saw hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets of west London to take part in the first ever Million People March to protest against systemic racism in the UK.”
“Hundreds” participated in a “Million People March”? I guess Georgie-Porgie Soros wasn’t offering enough money to make it worth their while…
Anne Brees looks thoroughly demoralized and exhausted by the fake reporting of her former colleagues. I hope that exhaustion is transformed into bottomless righteous indignation.
RCA Victor,
Yes, I think she will speak out more and more – hopefully. I hadn’t heard of her until I saw a short interview where she spoke with Simon Dolan the businessman leading the legal challenge against Boris’s Government.
I haven’t watched any more videos, so I hope she is forceful in her words about the BBC. Must check that out as and when…