“Cancelling” George Soros… Who Is He?

Born in Budapest, Soros survived Nazi Germany–occupied Hungary and moved to the United Kingdom in 1947. He attended the London School of Economics, graduating with a bachelor’s, then obtaining a master’s, and eventually a Doctor of Philosophy. Soros began his business career by taking various jobs at in the United Kingdom and then the United States, before starting his first hedge fund, Double Eagle, in 1969. Profits from his first fund furnished the seed money to start Soros Fund Management, his second hedge fund, in 1970. Double Eagle was renamed to Quantum Fund and was the principal firm Soros advised. At its founding, Quantum Fund had $12 million in assets under management, and as of 2011 it had $25 billion, the majority of Soros’s overall net worth.

Soros is known as “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England” because of his short sale of US$10 billion worth of pounds sterling, which made him a profit of $1 billion during the 1992 Black Wednesday UK currency crisis. Based on his early studies of philosophy, Soros formulated an application of Karl Popper‘s General Theory of Reflexivity to capital markets, which he claims renders a clear picture of asset bubbles and fundamental/market value of securities, as well as value discrepancies used for shorting and swapping stocks.

Soros is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal political causes, to which he dispenses donations through his foundation, the Open Society Foundations. Between 1979 and 2011, he donated more than $11 billion to various philanthropic causes; by 2017, his donations “on civil initiatives to reduce poverty and increase transparency, and on scholarships and universities around the world” totaled $12 b…

On Soros’s 90th birthday (12 August, 2020), American commentator Bill Reilly opines that he, Soros, has done more damage to the USA than any other person or group…

Nigel Farage questions Soros’s links to the European Union…

This thread is posted following conversations with people here in Scotland who have never heard of George Soros. These are people who consider themselves to be reasonably well informed but had no idea of the extent of this one man’s influence. The subject arose during a brief discussion about the riots in America. The possibility that these riots and “protests” were paid for by this one elderly gentleman was breaking news to these politically aware Scots – never mind his funding of abortion etc. So, how many others know nothing about this man? How many others have no idea that he is using his money to re-shape society – or in the plan set out at the January 2019 World Economic Forum, to “reset the world“?

Should this wealthy man be allowed to use his money to thwart the USA election in November, because that’s what he seems to have in mind. Trump was falsely accused of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election. Should Soros be allowed to collude with the Democrats and/or whoever else, to prevent Trump winning a second term? In the popular parlance of cancel culture, we need to debate whether or not George Soros should be cancelled… I vote “aye”!