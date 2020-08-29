“Cancelling” George Soros… Who Is He?

From Wikipedia…
Born in Budapest, Soros survived Nazi Germany–occupied Hungary and moved to the United Kingdom in 1947. He attended the London School of Economics, graduating with a bachelor’s, then obtaining a master’s, and eventually a Doctor of Philosophy. Soros began his business career by taking various jobs at merchant banks in the United Kingdom and then the United States, before starting his first hedge fund, Double Eagle, in 1969. Profits from his first fund furnished the seed money to start Soros Fund Management, his second hedge fund, in 1970. Double Eagle was renamed to Quantum Fund and was the principal firm Soros advised. At its founding, Quantum Fund had $12 million in assets under management, and as of 2011 it had $25 billion, the majority of Soros’s overall net worth.
Soros is known as “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England” because of his short sale of US$10 billion worth of pounds sterling, which made him a profit of $1 billion during the 1992 Black Wednesday UK currency crisis. Based on his early studies of philosophy, Soros formulated an application of Karl Popper‘s General Theory of Reflexivity to capital markets, which he claims renders a clear picture of asset bubbles and fundamental/market value of securities, as well as value discrepancies used for shorting and swapping stocks.
Soros is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal political causes, to which he dispenses donations through his foundation, the Open Society Foundations. Between 1979 and 2011, he donated more than $11 billion to various philanthropic causes; by 2017, his donations “on civil initiatives to reduce poverty and increase transparency, and on scholarships and universities around the world” totaled $12 b…
On Soros’s 90th birthday (12 August, 2020), American commentator Bill Reilly opines that he, Soros, has done more damage to the USA than any other person or group…
Nigel Farage questions Soros’s links to the European Union…
Comment:
This thread is posted following conversations with people here in Scotland who have never heard of George Soros. These are people who consider themselves to be reasonably well informed but had no idea of the extent of this one man’s influence. The subject arose during a brief discussion about the riots in America. The possibility that these riots and “protests” were paid for by this one elderly gentleman was breaking news to these politically aware Scots – never mind his funding of abortion etc. So, how many others know nothing about this man? How many others have no idea that he is using his money to re-shape society – or in the plan set out at the January 2019 World Economic Forum, to “reset the world“?
Should this wealthy man be allowed to use his money to thwart the USA election in November, because that’s what he seems to have in mind. Trump was falsely accused of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election. Should Soros be allowed to collude with the Democrats and/or whoever else, to prevent Trump winning a second term? In the popular parlance of cancel culture, we need to debate whether or not George Soros should be cancelled… I vote “aye”!
I didn’t watch any of the above Videos as for many years I have read especially on LSN and other good Catholic Sites the Pure unadulterated Evil [for which this] Human Being [is responsible]. He is behind Everything Evil especially that is held good in this World of ours . As for your comment Ed of So Many Catholics and I of course can only speak of the ones I know that are Legion who have never heard or more especially don’t want to hear of the Evil he does and more importantly the Evil he is behind. I well remember him being interviewed BPFrancis and being asked if He Believed in God . He said NO of course. What he then should have been asked is ” Do you believe in Satan “…
God Help Us and Spare Us From Evil [carried out by] Men Such as Him .
Editor: part of this post deleted, FOOF – way off the mark. Beyond “personal remarks”. Come on, behave! Seriously, would you have been happy going to meet your Judge after typing that? Think, man. Think, think, think. And when you’ve done that, think again…
What i said about Soros and the Remarks i made about Him I would have NO regrets going to meet my GOD and my Judge . St Paul especially and You of all people should know Ed certainly did not hold back on the words which he used to describe Evil people, Reprobates is one which certainly springs to my mind, so did St Paul fear facing his Judge, no he did not. We as Catholics know or should know practically his last words. ” I have run the good race . I have fought the Good Fight all that awaits is The Crown of Righteousness ”
Do you then Believe that St Paul was wrong. You of course hold what is right and what is wrong on here. Not thank God on Eternity. You may Ban me if you so wish it’s certainly of no loss probably to Either of us.
God Bless and Take Care . J. D . Will you have the Humility to Publish this .🙏
Editor: well, that’s me telt. I have to confess, it didn’t occur to me to compare you with St Paul – there’s the nub of the problem, FOOF; what the world needs now is more geniuses with humility – there are so few of us left. To clarify, I think we’re always better to err on the side of caution by not actually defining any person as “evil”; we can’t see the heart, but we can assess the words and actions. That’s what is meant by Christ when he taught not to judge. He didn’t mean we could not correct errors or remark on immoral behaviour; the only thing we are prohibited from doing, is making that definitive judgement about the soul – whether it is evil or not – which is reserved for Him, alone. I know that people tend to slip into the habit of using “evil man or woman” etc and I try to excuse it on the grounds that we all know we can’t really make that definitive judgment, but in this case, you had more or less, metaphorically speaking, of course, cut off the guy’s head, poked out his eyes, pulled him limb from limb and personally delivered him to the lowest reaches of Hell. Still, if you’re OK with it, I’m OK with it. Above all I’ll never ban you, FOOF – you kidding me? You are one of our top bloggers not to mention the kind of comic talent that would get you a stint at the Edinburgh Festival, no doubt about it. So, let’s forget our little tiff, and be friends again. Except, I have to clear up one thing, without delay, and it’s this: nobody will ever tell me I’m not humble… 😀
First, a translation might be helpful: Soros’ primary foundation, the Open Society Foundation, has a euphemism for its name. “Open Society” means anarchy, plain and simple. This evil man funds anarchy, and those whose lives and careers are dedicated to it. And anarchy is the Communists’ most effective tool with which to destabilize the West.
Second, in answer to Bill O’Reilly’s question as to why Soros is behind all these Bolshevik organizations and candidates (Bill does not give an answer), the answer is also plain and simple: he hates America, as he has stated during his sordid career. Given that hatred, it would be interesting to find out which Luciferian secret society includes Soros as a member.
Third, in one interview I watched, he was questioned about the consequences of his insider trading, the ruining of national currencies, etc. His answer was that he is only interested in making money, and cannot worry about the consequences of his [filthy] transactions. That is a bald-faced lie, a lie immediately obvious when one considers the recipients of his money. He has one social consequence in mind, and one only, and pursues it with diabolical focus: destroy the Christian West.
Finally, here is the agenda of the leftist District Attorneys who receive millions from Soros to get elected:
https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/soros-backed-da-requires-officers-consider-looter-needed-stolen-goods-charging/
Note especially their plan to respond to looters:
“Among the “racial equity-minded policies” are “Looting Guidelines” that RedState acquired through a confidential source and was verified by a separate source. In California, a looting charge essentially increases the severity of a burglary or theft charge if it occurred during a State of Emergency. A looting charge can be filed as a misdemeanor or a felony and is punishable by up to three years in jail. Essentially, deputy district attorneys and law enforcement officers must go through a flow chart, including a psychological and financial analysis, to determine if looting charges should be filed. Factors to consider include whether the theft was “committed for financial gain or personal need.”
In short, these Communists decree that if a looter is arrested, the police must determine whether the item(s) stolen were “needed” by the criminal!!
Communism = insanity.
RCAVictor
If I understand correctly, Soros is banned from his native country of Hungary by order of Victor Orban, it’s president. I also seem to recall a complaint to the United Nations from the President of some country like Macedonia or Albania, sometime back, that Soros was interfering in that nation’s elections. He’s a wicked man who should have been arrested and charged for treasonous crimes years ago. But money talks and Soros knows well how to buy favours, not to mention anarchists!
Athanasius,
I vaguely recalled that the list of countries that have banned him was longer than that, so looked it up. There are six, including Russia and Hungary:
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/george-soros-banned-from-6-countries/
RCAVictor
Yet he has free reign to bring his Marxist anarchy into the UK and the U.S. The man should be stripped of all assets and jailed for what’s left of his life.
Athanasius,
Check this out. I’m not sure what “MOAB”means, but apparently this is the beginning of some legal actions against Soros and his “foundations.”
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/08/16/a-proper-boom-justice-kavanaugh-drops-the-moab-on-george-soros-with-ruling-on-1a-and-his-open-society-org/?fbclid=IwAR2-5trEFbx–RuxgA35apcahXCLv2rlkyFyByxUGN-UYFTfS_YLpDb-y6I
RCAVictor
This is very good news, I hope they chase it up and issue an international warrant on this man. MOAB is an abreviation for Mother Of All Bombs. President Trump used a MOAB on the Taliban cave hideouts when he first became President, it destroyed everything above and below the ground for miles around. Fortunately he dropped it on a desert location.
Dear Editor,
For years I have been shouting from the rooftops about this satanic man.
From his childhood of collaboration with the Nazis in his native Hungary ( if I didn’t do it then someone else would he said) to his financial malfeasance, to his paying for the divorce, queer pretend marriage and abortion referenda in Ireland and elsewhere, to his open admission that he owns our present Pope and now his financing open Marxist rebellion in the U.S. and around the world, I have no doubt but this man is Satan’s emissary on earth.
It is impossible to comprehend why he is allowed to walk the streets.
Unfortunately he has begott at least two sons who will carry on his evil empire when he goes to meet his patron.
I am wondering about this entry in the Roman Martyrology from yesterday, August 28:
“At Constantinople, St. Alexander, Bishop, a renowned old man, by the power of whose prayer Arius, condemned by the judgement of God, burst asunder and his entrails gushed out.”
I suppose that first the Church would have to condemn Soros before we can pray in imitation of St. Alexander. Fat chance of that happening during the current pontificate, which appears to be attached to Soros via several strings…
Soros, puffed up with all his imaginary greatness, seems to think that the world is his private chessboard, and that he can calculate and make moves according to his Communist plans, and anticipate the moves of those who oppose him.
He is nothing but a super-rich gangster. In fact, he reminds me of Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars.
Aye!!!