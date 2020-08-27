Pope Francis Guilty of Evil-Doing By Publicly Supporting “Nun of the Trans”…

Comment:
We find ourselves with a Pope who is openly doing evil. By openly supporting evil-doing, Pope Francis is doing evil – there’s no hiding the fact. Objectively, he is an evil-doer. The Church is the guardian of the moral order – she did not invent the natural law, but is charged with defending and promoting it. This Pope is attacking it. That is objectively evil.
Yet, apart from the few churchmen mentioned in the video, nobody is speaking out to correct his disgraceful errors – in this case, literally, surely, a crime against humanity.
It’s almost impossible to know whether he is causing such mayhem in the Church and the world for the purpose of gaining popularity with worldlings, or if he actually thinks he is doing good (reaching out to the imaginary marginalised and all that baloney) OR – most horrendous of all – if he, in fact, believes that there is nothing wrong with the attack on our very humanity known as transgenderism.
And note the comments from the trans person receiving Holy Communion (apparently) from a layperson; she’s quoting Pope Francis, note. What is he doing – and why? IS he deliberately trying to destroy Christ’s Church? Is he well-meaning but misguided? Is he just a very stupid man? A combination of the above – and more? I can’t work it out… Can you?
I am frankly astonished. Didn’t the Pope regularly rail against gender ideology? So why exactly did he refer to disturbed men who identify as women as “girls”?
I will certainly agree that it is good to help people in need regardless of their sexual orientation etc., but it is absolutely NOT a good thing to reinforce their delusion or play along with their impossible identity by validating it. This nun may be led by good intentions, but she is also promoting moral evil.
Emanuele,
That is a key problem with this Pope. He speaks with forked tongue, all the time.
I can recall reports where he was quoted as saying that transgenderism is an attack on our very humanity, and then there’s this one:
“You just can’t win with Pope Francis. One day he’s saying that Christians ought to apologize to the gay community and others marginalized by the church, and the next he’s back to marginalizing left and right by calling transgender people an “annihilation of man.”
Francis made his latest anti-trans remark during a private meeting with bishops in Poland while on a pilgrimage there; The Vatican released a transcript of his comments on Tuesday…”
https://www.out.com/news-opinion/2016/8/03/pope-francis-transgender-rights-annihilation-man
This double-speak makes him twice as culpable. If – as of course he must – he knows perfectly well that the whole LGBT+ lifestyle (more aptly, a “sin-style”) is unnatural and against God’s moral law, then is it utterly shameful for him to appear to endorse it, for whatever warped rationale he is using to justify this evil-doing.
I think he’s addicted to courting popularity and says whatever he thinks the person in front of him wants to hear. Either that or he’s suffering from some kind of thought disorder: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thought_disorder
Editor,
Double- speak, the essence of modernism. Well meaning or misguided?, Trying to destroy the church?, Just plain stupid?. Take your pick, the end result is the same, loss of souls.
Slightly off subject, but important to get this information out there regarding the “Unite for Freedom/ Mass Protest and March” this Saturday 29th August 2020@ 12.00 Trafalgar Square, London. Readers. please circulate and promote this information far and wide.
“Nothing is more important as the Government is voting in September 2020 for a 2 year extension of their emergency Covid19 powers”
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=212425
Well done Athanasius for article scene on Gloria TV
Francescomarta
I had actually just read about the demonstration in London on August 29 before coming on to the blog. How coincidental is that? Very pleased to see this happen, I hope tens of thousands turn out.
I didn’t know about my article being on Gloria TV but I did see it republished on this website: https://www.cfnews.org.uk/international-what-they-are-not-saying-a-response-to-covid-19-in-the-light-of-church-teaching/
Thanks for the tip off, the more who read it the better.
Francescomarta,
That’s good news. I’m also hearing that there will be some kind of protest in Edinburgh the following week. If anyone has any details, spill!
While reading the detail of this scandalous event involving Pope Francis I came across a hugely significant comment he made to Sr. Carmona. Note also how he refers to her by her Christian name rather than her religious title, another very telling insight into his ideological leanings, which, sad to say, are proving more and more to be culturally Marxist.
“Dear Monica, God, who did not go to the seminary or study theology, will repay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls,” he said.
What we are seeing here is the “we are Church” mentality of the anti-clerical forces. These words represent a clear disdain for the sacred celibate priesthood instituted by Our Lord as well as for the Traditional theology formulated by great saints and doctors by His grace to mould seminarians into other Christ’s. In other words, God is the author of both the seminary and the theology (Thomism).
By these few words, almost overlooked in the heat of the scandal concerning the sinful nun, Pope Francis has once again made a very significant statement to the Church that highlights his dangerous and destructive mindset.
And for those of us who recall his response to journalists on the plane about homosexuality, the infamous “who am I to judge” statement, here is confirmation of his utter departure from Catholic moral teaching as recounted in the same LSN article reporting this latest outrage:
“…On October 2, 2016, Pope Francis referred to a woman who underwent a “sex-change” operation as a man. He referred to her as having “married” another woman and admitted to inviting and receiving them in the Vatican in 2015, describing the couple as “happy.” Clarifying his use of pronouns, the pope said, “He that was her but is he.”
The Pope also said the woman, who “felt like a man” but “was physically a young woman,” eventually “got married” after a sex-change surgery in her twenties. “He wrote me a letter saying that, for him, it would be a consolation to come [see me] with his wife,” the Pope said. “I received them and they were very happy.”
And you can add to that the fact that the Pope has openly promoted one of the biggest promoters of homosexuality and transgenderism in the Catholic Church in America – Father James Martin.
The Pope named Fr. Martin to the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, and had Martin speak at the Vatican’s World Meeting of Families. He also met with him personally in an audience, the photos of which were used by Fr. Martin to attest to the Pope supporting his agenda – which has garnered opposition from several U.S. bishops…”
Now compare the words and actions of this Pope with what St. Paul has to say in the matter in Romans I: 24-28.
“…Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error…”
Taken together with other manifestations of naturalism rather than supernaturalism as the driving force behind this Pontificate, such as Francis’ fixation with the climate, immigration, the poor, social justice, bodily health before spiritual health, etc., it is becoming increasingly evident that this Successor of St. Peter represents the ultimate goal of the Conciliar Revolutionaries, i.e., a Pope who promotes not the cult of God but the cult of man, as Paul VI described the Council.
In this regard, it is the duty of every Cardinal and bishop and of every priest and lay Catholic, to resist him to his face, as did St. Paul with St. Peter, respectfully but firmly. Any Catholic who allows a Pope to set about the destruction of faith and morals in this personally subversive way, failing to fraternally correct him with indignation, though without bitterness and personal judgment, will answer to Our Lord for their cowardice. For by failing so catastrophically in their duty, in a matter of such import, they show that they value men more than God, a betrayal that may well result in their eternal damnation.
As the saintly Archbishop Lefebvre once declared in respect to his refusal to obey the destructive innovations of Vatican II:
“And if you wish to know the real reason for my persistence, it is this. At the hour of my death, when Our Lord asks me: ‘What have you done with your episcopate, what have you done with your episcopal and priestly grace’ I do not want to hear from His lips the terrible words ‘You have helped to destroy the Church along with the rest of them.’ (Archbishop Lefebvre: Open Letter to Confused Catholics, p.163).
Athanasius,
Yes, that shook me when I first saw it and thought about making it the headline – then I remembered all the “headline headcases” who would have heart attacks, so I decided against.
It’s truly incredible, stuff, though – I don’t know which is more dangerous: the virus or Pope Francis…
Say nothing!
Evil doer and I called it from his first two weeks in office!!
Sent from my iPad
Bernadette
It has to be said in a non-sedevacantist way or it is an observation that sins against charity and justice. No matter what failings this Pope is guilty of, he remains the Successor of St. Peter duly elected.
Pope Francis has the role of Judas in this Passion of the Church: a thief and betrayer for 30 pieces of silver (e.g. the lucrative secret deal with Communist China, allegedly made with the help of then-Cardinal McCarrick, which betrayed the Underground and True Chinese Catholic Church). I believe he is also a preview of the Antichrist’s agenda.
His forked tongue reminds me, in terms of opposites, of what Our Lord said upon first seeing St. Bartholomew (aka Nathaniel), whose Feast Day was 3 days ago:
“Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom there is no guile.”
Sadly, Pope Francis is full of guile: malice, deviousness, dishonesty, greed, cunning, masked intent, double-speak, outright lies. But I think his character, besotted by pride, is only half the story. What about the St. Gallen Mafia who got him elected? This crazed man represents their purposes to a “T,” and is fulfilling them, I daresay, even beyond their evil hopes. What does the trail of evil accomplished by this Pope say about them?
As for “working him out,” I think it is necessary to look beyond his endless twisting and turning to interpret what the goals are – goals toward which he inexorably moves, one step forward, two steps back, just like his Marxist mentors.
-Elimination of the hierarchy
-Doctrinal approval of homosexuality and fornication
-Elimination of gender
-Elimination of the Catholic Church as the sole means of salvation
-Establishment of a “new world religion” which somehow amalgamates our Faith with that of the Jews and Muslims
-Control of what’s left of the Catholic Church by Satanists and their organizations (the UN, Bilderberg, etc.)
I’m sure there are more, but you get the idea…
RCA Victor,
Listen. You could do with booking into an Assertiveness Course… You’re much too gentle, timid even..
Bless me, Editor, for I have sinned….
RCAVictor
Have you? It’s very difficult for one who simply doesn’t sin to comprehend that!!
RCA Victor & Athanasius,
A right pair of clever clogs…I would advise you both to give up while the going’s good…
Editor
Can’t argue with that!
N O T I C E . . .
I’ve just watched the Religious Sister (Deirdre Byrne) who addressed the Republican National Convention (RNC) – and was delighted with her talk until the made a huge theological error. I’ve tracked down the website of her Order and sent the following email. This is a very basic thing for a priest or religious to get wrong, and get they do it, just about every time Our Lady is mentioned in the context of pro-life work. Drives me nuts.
MY EMAIL C/O LITTLE WORKERS OF THE SACRED HEARTS …
With respect, I write to correct a major error in the address made to the RNC by Sister Deirdre Byrne.
She remarked that Our Lady was “an unwed mother” – a common error in sermons these days.
However, Our Lady and St Joseph were technically married. That is the meaning of betrothal, a legal first stage in the marriage ceremony, which is why St Joseph would have had to divorce her (as he was apparently tempted to do, prior to the revelation/assurance from the Angel). If, as is mistakenly asserted these days, “betrothal” [were] similar to a modern-day “engagement”, there would have been no need of divorce.
This is a dangerous error which might easily lead people, especially the young, astray.
I would be grateful for your assurance that Sister Byrne will read (or at least be told of) the contents of this message, and I would sincerely urge her to find a way of publicly correcting that error. That apart, her talk was excellent.
God bless. (signed)…
In case anyone else feels inclined to do so, there is an email form at the link below:
https://www.littleworkersofthesacredhearts.org/contact-us/
Editor
Well said. I hope they realise the error and correct it.