Pope Francis Guilty of Evil-Doing By Publicly Supporting “Nun of the Trans”…

Comment:

We find ourselves with a Pope who is openly doing evil. By openly supporting evil-doing, Pope Francis is doing evil – there’s no hiding the fact. Objectively, he is an evil-doer. The Church is the guardian of the moral order – she did not invent the natural law, but is charged with defending and promoting it. This Pope is attacking it. That is objectively evil.

Yet, apart from the few churchmen mentioned in the video, nobody is speaking out to correct his disgraceful errors – in this case, literally, surely, a crime against humanity.

It’s almost impossible to know whether he is causing such mayhem in the Church and the world for the purpose of gaining popularity with worldlings, or if he actually thinks he is doing good (reaching out to the imaginary marginalised and all that baloney) OR – most horrendous of all – if he, in fact, believes that there is nothing wrong with the attack on our very humanity known as transgenderism.

And note the comments from the trans person receiving Holy Communion (apparently) from a layperson; she’s quoting Pope Francis, note. What is he doing – and why? IS he deliberately trying to destroy Christ’s Church? Is he well-meaning but misguided? Is he just a very stupid man? A combination of the above – and more? I can’t work it out… Can you?