World Health Organisation: We Cannot Return To Life As It Was Before Covid-19

Comment:
Does anyone seriously think that Tucker’s observations apply only to America? Will we ever get the UK back? Will life ever go back to “normal” in this part of the world, or will we be stuck with “the new normal”; that is, tyrannical governance? Answer: we won’t return to normal unless we rise up in opposition to the tyranny. Simple as that.
Tucker is getting closer and closer, I think, to exposing the New World Order by name, and the sources of its power. I wonder how long they’ll let him go on? Or have they become so confident, to the point of hubris, in the invincibility of their plans that Tucker, and many others who are daily broadcasting the truth, are irrelevant?
Life before the scam-demic, as it turns out, is now the enemy, and life under the thumb of the ruling class is our friend.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3DoGAZaTEE5Og&ved=2ahUKEwj-7uyOhrfrAhUVZxUIHYPVARAQwqsBMAF6BAgKEAs&usg=AOvVaw3ivC0yaDMXp_POm4KwJ0yw
Fighting back.
Bill
Brilliant video. The resistance is growing very quickly across the world now and very soon all those who think themselves above the law and elitists over the people are going to be brought to justice for their crimes against humanity.
Martin’s article is now the lead article on the Remnant website!
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php
Well done!
Absolutely, a great article. Well done Martin and may God bless you.
Helen
Thank you for your kindness. I hope God blesses all who read that article, especially those in higher authority in the Church, that their eyes may be opened to the terrible evil presently unfolding in the world.
RCAVictor
Many thanks for alerting me to this, I sent it to MM weeks ago and had given up on its publication. This is more good news on top of that great video posted by Bill and the earlier link about the extra-governmental enquiry posted by Francescomarta. The voice of resistance is growing depsite the efforts of evill people to silence it.
I would like to suggest a prayer for the bloggers to deploy daily, as a Rosary intention:
“That Our Lady of Fatima will bless, protect, amplify, strengthen and increase the voices of truth, across all fields and professions – including the Church – in [your country], and may she cast a cloud of confusion and darkness over the voices of lies, and silence them.”
I’ve been using this daily for at least a month. Any suggestions for improvements to this prayer, please post them here!
RCAVictor
It’s a great suggestion and one which I am more than happy to adopt.