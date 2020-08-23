Coronavirus “Crisis” Increasingly Sinister & Dangerous… Where’s Pope Francis? 

Discussed in the above video…
- Police state pandemic restrictions in Melbourne, Australia are terrifying.
- Joe Biden announces plan to hire 100,000 contact tracers as soon as he takes office.
- Antifa/BLM protesters set up guillotines all across America, including in front of home of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. What. Is. Going. ON. HERE?
- Leftist group announces plans for a September “White House Siege”, as America braces for pre-election Reign of Terror?
- Pope Francis suggests that, in order to be not hypocritical, defenders of the sanctity of human life need to support BLM.
- Can America’s 51 million Catholics in good conscience vote for Joe Biden? Cardinal Raymond Burke takes Joe ‘The Catholic’ Biden to task on Fox News.
- Bernie Sanders says Trump is the ‘most dangerous president in U.S. history.” Why Trump terrifies the radical Left?
- Finally, is this street revolution in America really about race and capitalism, or is it global anarchy?
Comment:
Thing are steadily worsening. I speak to people who chat to taxi-drivers and bus drivers and other members of the travelling public all the time, and there is a growing awareness, thankfully, that the changes to our way of life being imposed by politicians in the name of “health” and “safety” has nothing whatsoever to do with a virus. What about the people around you – are they becoming more alert to the truth of what is really happening?
But first…
A couple of lighter points; first some good news…
Our blogger Gabriel Syme and his wife are expecting the third addition to their lovely family – in fact, baby is overdue and is expected to arrive any time soon. So, pray for that intention – that the baby’s self-imposed local lockdown ends tonight, as now expected. Our Lady, Queen & Mother, pray for mum and baby…
Also, one of our readers made me laugh a hearty laugh this morning, after Mass, when he described his encounter with a policeman at a railway station recently. Not another soul around, but the policeman still questioned why our reader wasn’t wearing a face mask. Eventually, he told the policeman to “Foxtrot off” – priceless. Actually, the policeman was very polite and the exchange was civilised, so I’m guessing our reader spiced it up in the telling. Whatever, it makes for a bit of fun! And do we need some fun these days? Does a gal need her regular coffee and fresh cream meringues?
Where’s Pope Francis? Could he be in a meeting with Bill Gates plotting and planning the next lockdown? LOL!
Seriously, I think we will get another lockdown in the UK and this will be kept going for months and months.
Sir Chris Whitty, the Government’s chief medical adviser or scientific adviser, is saying we will have to live with this virus until 2021-22, at least. See how they keep extending it, gradually? Sinister, really is the word, since the recover figures are sky high – almost 100% recovery. What’s wrong with people that they are still fearful, I don’t get it.
Josephine,
Your comment makes me think of quite a few of Dennis Prager’s fireside chats but I’ve selected this one because he tackles critics of a statement he made in a previous video where he challenged the idea that “if it saves one life” the lockdown is worth it. I was actually searching for the original video where he made that challenge, but can’t find it – AND I’ve not seen this one all the way through, so I hope there’s nothig objectionable in it. They’re usually very good, even if we wouldn’t agree with everything Dennis says. Enjoy!
Josephine,
I think the problem is spiritual blindness, or blindness through a deprivation and rejection of God. There’s a Scripture verse that describes this, though I can’t remember where in the OT it is:
“They sat down to eat and drink, and they rose up to play.”
(OK, I looked it up: Exodus 32:6)
That is, they sank into idolatry, much like the moderns who surround us, who have embraced the culture of death and have been afflicted with blindness as a result. Blindness includes reacting with servile fear, rather than with reason.
To answer the question, what about the people around me, that’s quite an issue for me. I don’t know what to do any more. I keep giving them facts and figures and suggest they visit this blog to see the videos etc but they just deny there’s anything untoward going on. They even say they’re impressed with the way Nicola Sturgeon is dealing with it! I am beginning to think I’m better saying nothing – then I see a new video like the one above, and I think I must tell people about this! Any tips would be appreciated, LOL!
Lily,
Listen. I have EXACTLY the same problem but here’s my solution…
Let them believe whatever they choose – frankly, they deserve what is inevitably coming to them.
I’ve no sympathy whatsoever with adults who ignore the evidence hiding in plain sight, to believe a buffoon in Downing Street and a tinpot dictator in Edinburgh. Not a shred of sympathy.
Nowadays, as soon as I realise that I’m speaking to “a believer”, I change the subject. If they want to believe this is a deadly plague, that unless they wear a facemask they’re under a death sentence, then there is no reasoning with them. When the very top medical “expert” is telling us that the majority of people who become infected recover and that includes even the elderly, and these clowns prefer to worry themselves sick, let them go, let them tarry, as the song goes. They are not rationale people.
Don’t waste your time or your energy. To quote Mark Twain yet again: “It’s much easer to fool someone, than to convince him he’s been fooled.” Which is a polite way of saying, he’s an idiot – ignore him.
Relax. Leave them to it. Honestly – it’s like a weight is lifted from your shoulders.
Editor,
There might be a wee problem with leaving the cowed to their fate, namely that these same people are the very ones likely to turn us in to the authorities when they see us not obeying. They are the ideal snitch-enforcers of Communist regimes.
RCA Victor,
Well, I can’t see the point in expending energy trying to convince them that this crisis is nothing to do with any virus – it’s not the virus the Governments are trying to control – it’s us.
I don’t believe in forcing people to learn – I don’t believe in compulsory school education for that reason. If people don’t want to learn (young or old) they won’t learn. End of.
Once it’s optional, then everyone wants to be in on the act. You’ll never meet a pupil more keen to stay in school that one who is threatened with expulsion. It’s perverse human nature… and it’s everywhere!
So, if they snitch, they snitch. 😀
Editor,
I don’t think anyone should be forced to learn either (or be forced to wear masks, submit to vaccinations, etc.), I just think we shouldn’t give up trying, until it becomes obvious that we are casting pearls before swine (or chocolate before vegans) (??).
But if that obvious becomes obvious after one try, then I agree, it’s time to move on, shake the deadly microbes from our feet, and get back to living.
I had to wear a mask for a visit to the doctor the other day, and I was tempted to write on it, with a Sharpie so it would be clearly visible,
“How do you like Communism?”
According to Fox News, President Trump is to make some big announcement regarding a vaccine for the virus. Reading between the lines, it could be an antibody vaccine rather than a chemical one. Now if that were to prove to be the case then Gates and Co are out of business! I can’t be certain about this but that national address by Trump is going to be very interesting indeed. It’s scheduled for 6pm EST, I believe, which is probably early hours of the morning in the UK. I don’t know the time difference.
As regards Pope Francis, it’s becoming ever clearer that he is an ideological Communist at odds with the teaching of his predecessors on that hellish ideology with its demonic doctrines disguised as humanitarianism. The Church has never before seen a pope like this on the Throne of St. Peter, a pope so destructive of Catholic teaching.
Athanasius,
Thank you for that. Our teenage Scots Catholic Truth America Correspondent (!) tells me that the President is due to speak “urgently” at RSBN (YouTube channel) – live in 95 minutes.
As for your final paragraph – I’m looking for a suitable frame…
Editor
Brilliant, I’ll see if I can find that and watch.
Athanasius (& all)
I’ve just found the link – here it is…
https://rsbnetwork.com/
I watched it live – here’s a report detailing the announcement, in case you missed it…
https://nbc-2.com/news/health/2020/08/23/president-trump-announces-emergency-use-authorization-for-convalescent-plasma-to-treat-coronavirus/
Editor
The good thing about this development is that it’s antibody based, blood transfusion related rather than Gates developed chemicals of unknown poisons and possibly stem cells from aborted babies. Gates and other like Frankensteins will be biting their tongues tonight!
Athanasius,
My problem is, I lack all sorts of medical/scientific knowledge at all levels – so I had the impression that this is only a temporary and partial measure.
Am I wrong? Again? (Recommended answer = “No”! )
Editor
Yes, they said something about this being just one weapon in the armoury, but it lessens the influence of Bill Gates. There’s always that upside!
Where’s Pope Francis? He left Jerusalem (the City of God) and went down toward Jericho (the City of Man) long ago, and has been waylaid by robbers and left in a ditch: the Luciferian-Marxist ditch of the United Nations/NWO, whose agenda he fully embraces in disguised – and not so disguised – form. Problem is, he doesn’t recognize how badly wounded he is, and how badly he has wounded the Church.
Perhaps if we pray hard enough and do enough penance, the Good Samaritan will come and rescue him – though he thinks that we faithful Catholics are the ones needing to be rescued!
As for Editor’s bullet points,:
*Contact tracers are the Chinese Communist model for “containing” the virus, though containing the virus is not the real objective;
*Marxist protesters/domestic terrorists and their guillotines: a reminder of their roots in the Luciferian French Revolution. Also a reminder, RE Jeff Bezos, that the Revolution always eats its own;
*September White House Siege: part of the plan to foment anarchy via domestic terrorism and destabilize America. They will all be arrested.
*Pope Francis’ support of BLM is consistent with his Marxist ideology. So is his hypocrisy, blatant stupidity and incompetence, and above all, betrayal;
*American Catholics will vote for Biden by the millions, either because voting Democrat is a family tradition, or because they don’t care about their Faith, or because they don’t know their faith, or because they can cite numerous traitorous clergy and USCCB bureaucrats who tell them it is perfectly acceptable to vote for an anti-Catholic demon like Biden (and his running mate Harris is even more of an anti-Catholic demon than he is);
*I don’t think Trump terrifies the Left – they are far too sure of themselves to be afraid of Trump. They hate him because he is the declared enemy of the NWO/International Communism, and because they are on the NWO payroll. Their hatred is a mercenary hatred, not a hatred of fear;
*Street revolution is indeed about global anarchy.
One more thing: if our fervent prayers are successful and this scam-demic strategy fails, what will happen next, I believe, is war – the typical resort of the Satanists to achieve their objectives.
What kind of war? Don Bosco’s dream comes to mind…
RCA Victor,
I appreciate the compliment but the bullet points are actually taken from The Remnant website, as an introduction to the above video.
As for Don Bosco’s dream – it’s more than a little interesting that part of it reflects what we know of the Third Secret. Don Bosco saw the Church as a great ship surrounded by other vessels. fighting a battle. At the helm of the ship/Church was the Pope who fell mortally wounded. .
That reminds me of the “Bishop dressed in white… bows and arrows… etc”
What about thee?
Editor,
As we Americans say, “Yep!”
Regarding the fate of our civilization, ourselves and our fellow citizens, I keep thinking the of “Pleasure Island” allegory in the 1940 Disney movie version of Pinocchio.
In that part of the story, street urchins are picked up by a “Coachmaster” (Satan) and brought to Pleasure Island with promises of unlimited fun and games. From a summary:
“There the boys are free to do whatever they please, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, fighting, wrecking the place, and other deeds that good children wouldn’t do. Food, alcohol and tobacco are made freely available on the island. The boys are also free of the law and any parents or cops who could stop them from being naughty. Essentially the island is designed to be the perfect bad boys paradise.”
But then:
“However, unknown to the boys, Pleasure Island actually serves as a trap. Once the boys have spent enough time being bad, they begin to succumb to a deadly curse that exists over the island (presumably planted via dark magic by the Coachman himself) which turns them into donkeys due to making complete “jackasses” of themselves and behaving like destructive animals.”
Boys turned into donkeys = people transformed into self-gratifying beasts by the pursuit of base passions and worldly goals. What happens next? The boys-become-donkeys are rounded up and shipped off to lives of hard labor in the mines (i.e. Hell).
This is what has happened to us as a civilization. We’ve succumbed to the pleasures dangled in front of us by Satan and become beasts, unable to reason or see clearly, able only to obey the harsh measures of the mine owners. We’ve fallen into the trap – most of us, that is – and, unable to perceive yet another trap (the alleged need for safety from a virus),we lock another set of chains around our feet.
Hopefully there are enough Pinocchio’s left who can be rescued by Jiminy Cricket (JC = Jesus Christ) to help us escape from this Satanic Island, and help some of our fellow creatures escape as well.
RCA Victor,
Yet again I marvel at the depth of your thinking. Here’s mine…
Well, it’s almost midnight here – gimme a break! 😀