Coronavirus “Crisis” Increasingly Sinister & Dangerous… Where’s Pope Francis? 

Police state pandemic restrictions in Melbourne, Australia are terrifying.

Joe Biden announces plan to hire 100,000 contact tracers as soon as he takes office.

Antifa/BLM protesters set up guillotines all across America, including in front of home of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. What. Is. Going. ON. HERE?

Leftist group announces plans for a September “ White House Siege ”, as America braces for pre-election Reign of Terror?

Pope Francis suggests that, in order to be not hypocritical, defenders of the sanctity of human life need to support BLM.

Can America’s 51 million Catholics in good conscience vote for Joe Biden? Cardinal Raymond Burke takes Joe ‘The Catholic’ Biden to task on Fox News.

Bernie Sanders says Trump is the ‘most dangerous president in U.S. history.” Why Trump terrifies the radical Left?

Finally, is this street revolution in America really about race and capitalism, or is it global anarchy?

Thing are steadily worsening. I speak to people who chat to taxi-drivers and bus drivers and other members of the travelling public all the time, and there is a growing awareness, thankfully, that the changes to our way of life being imposed by politicians in the name of “health” and “safety” has nothing whatsoever to do with a virus. What about the people around you – are they becoming more alert to the truth of what is really happening?

Our blogger Gabriel Syme and his wife are expecting the third addition to their lovely family – in fact, baby is overdue and is expected to arrive any time soon. So, pray for that intention – that the baby’s self-imposed local lockdown ends tonight, as now expected. Our Lady, Queen & Mother, pray for mum and baby…

Also, one of our readers made me laugh a hearty laugh this morning, after Mass, when he described his encounter with a policeman at a railway station recently. Not another soul around, but the policeman still questioned why our reader wasn’t wearing a face mask. Eventually, he told the policeman to “Foxtrot off” – priceless. Actually, the policeman was very polite and the exchange was civilised, so I’m guessing our reader spiced it up in the telling. Whatever, it makes for a bit of fun! And do we need some fun these days? Does a gal need her regular coffee and fresh cream meringues?