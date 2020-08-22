Comment:
As more lockdowns are being imposed in England today, with the World Health Organisation warning of another two years of this virus “crisis” (the WHO says it may be over in less than two years, which leaves open the possibility of an even longer period) we need to redouble our prayers to Our Lady, and today’s Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary is a perfect opportunity.
As with all our Feast days threads, bloggers are invited to offer their concerns about relevant issues (in this case, patently obvious issues and concerns) as well as favourite prayers and hymns to pay tribute to Our Lady. I’m sure we will all pray especially today, for the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, as requested by Our Lady at Fatima.
A very happy Feast day to one and all, secure in the knowledge of Our Lady’s promise, when she prophesied these times: “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph”. Deo gratias!
Happy Feast day to all. Today is a good day to consecrate or re-consecrate yourself and your family to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
I agree – if you want to consecrate yourself to the IHOM, this is a good link – you can dispense with the 33 days of preparation, as that’s not essential.
https://aleteia.org/2016/06/26/how-to-make-a-consecration-to-the-immaculate-heart-of-mary/
Happy Feast everyone!
happy Feast Day to all bloggers and lurkers! A lovely feast indeed and and yes, we need to re-double our prayers for the consecration of Russia.
A great Feast indeed, instituted by Pope Pius XII in 1944 to be celebrated on the octave day of the Feast of the Assumption to emphasise to the Church the will of God concerning the love and devotion due to this most loving and protective of mothers, our heavenly Queen.
We must redouble our prayers and sacrifices to make up in some small part for the insults offered her today by those who should love her more, the Pope and Bishops of the Church, but who continue to ignore her Fatima message and request in favour of friendship with a world that hates her Divine Son.
I am reminded again today of their treachery by news that Pope Francis is backing global vaccination against Covid-19 to the great delight of the Communist/Masonic World Health Organisation. The scandal of this Pope is so great now it is scarcely believable, as is the political convenience of a careerist hierarchy seemingly lost to holy zeal for their Master’s Kingdom, effeminate men who pay lip service to Christ Our Lord while aiding the imposition of Lucifer’s reign on earth by their silence on societal evils and their ready compliance with the wickedness of godless government legislation. “Woe to ye hypocrites” has never been more appropriate a condemnation of a superficial hierarchy since Our Saviour Himself directed it at the treacherous Scribes and Pharisees of His time.
Athanasius,
That’s interesting that it was Pius XII who added this Feast – I wonder if that’s because he knew the seriousness of the Fatima prophecies? I think I’m right in saying he was the one pope who did try to consecrate Russia by name, but hadn’t realised he was supposed to include all the bishops?
The words of the introit at Mass today, struck me as particularly apt at this time: “Let us come with confidence to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and may find grace in seasonable aid…”
It also struck me, again as particularly apt, that on this Feast, the following question has been raised – a question put to me many times in the past, especially the recent past.
I’m often asked if I know of any priest, especially in the archdiocese of Glasgow, who would be willing to follow the example of some of the American priests who switched to offering the Traditional Latin Mass exclusively, and eventually acted as independent priests, outwith the jurisdiction of their Bishop, due to effectively being persecuted for their return to Catholic Tradition.
Answer: well, I’m hearing on all sides that there is an increasing number of priests in the archdiocese who are offering the TLM, although no exclusively (yet!) so who knows how their thinking is developing or may develop, as a result of the faithless response of the Bishops to “the” virus.
My own thoughts on the matter, for what they are worth, are as follows:
(i) It would be a tall order to expect any priest, no matter how committed, how appalled at what is going on in the parishes, how compromised he may feel in his conscience… it would be a tall order to expect him to go “rogue” (so to speak) without being able to assure him that he would have a church in which to offer Mass and the rest of the Sacraments.
(ii) It would surely make it easier for a priest to take individual action, were he assured of a church somewhere accessible, in order to make himself available to the maximum number of people – so, a church near to motorway junction(s) would be an incentive, if not essential, in my opinion
(iii) the above would require financing so the question to those making the request is, frankly, are you ready to put your money where you mouth is? Me? I’m broke!
Anyone who IS interested in funding such a project, speak now (or email me at editor@catholictruthscotland.com) and if there is serious support we can investigate which, if any of the several priests of Summorum Pontificum fame would be willing to offer only the TLM and willing, too, to suffer the inevitable name-calling and false accusations of “schismatic” (and that’s just for starters) which would be sure to follow any decision to operate outwith the diocesan structures.
Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
This is the hymn “Immaculate Mary” (also the Lourdes hymn) which I think is appropriate today
