As more lockdowns are being imposed in England today, with the World Health Organisation warning of another two years of this virus “crisis” (the WHO says it may be over in less than two years, which leaves open the possibility of an even longer period) we need to redouble our prayers to Our Lady, and today’s Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary is a perfect opportunity.

As with all our Feast days threads, bloggers are invited to offer their concerns about relevant issues (in this case, patently obvious issues and concerns) as well as favourite prayers and hymns to pay tribute to Our Lady. I’m sure we will all pray especially today, for the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, as requested by Our Lady at Fatima.

A very happy Feast day to one and all, secure in the knowledge of Our Lady’s promise, when she prophesied these times: “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph”. Deo gratias!