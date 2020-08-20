The Great Reset…Covid-19, A Golden Opportunity to “Re-Set” the World…

Comment:
To quote from The Remnant piece presenting the above video (and remember what is true for the USA is also true for the UK)...
To understand what’s really happening here, [Michael Matt] takes us to Davos, Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to discuss the “opportunity” for a ‘global reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit.
Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit exactly what The Great Reset is all about.
Using the Trojan Horse of a very serious Coronavirus, these globalists plan to create a global reset of everything from the world economy, to population control, commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder” and “reimagine” every aspect of life as we know it.
This is the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again.”
Why? Because no country—especially not the U.S.—can opt out of The Great Reset.
If they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again. Nothing, that is, unless Donald Trump wins in November.
The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US. Ends
And remember, folks, “the new world order” is, by definition, Communism. Make no mistake about it – although, if you disagree, tell us…
Reblogged this on I Believe, BECAUSE – and commented:
If its Slavery you want, consider this for your children.
A life without FREEDOM.
MyForever77,
Many thanks for reblogging this – I paid a flying visit earlier to check you out (!) and I paid another visit a few minutes ago to contribute but my comment has disappeared, without giving any notice of moderation. This happens here, far too often, in fact, so my comment is probably languishing in your “blocked” or other admin file. Over to you!
Again, thank you.
My message to Klaus Schwab: HEIL HITLER!
RCA Victor,
God it in one!
Earlier today, I received the following video clips in my inbox, demonstrating the sheer hatred of Trump – totally illogical and vicious stuff…
I watched the entire Michael Matt video, and found myself with the usual reaction by the end: fear. I love his zeal, but somehow by the time he’s finished I always feel like the sky is about to fall in, as if there’s no God in charge…
Gotta do something about that.
RCA Victor,
I know what you mean but still, he manages to put together all those clips which is really helpful – I can’t remember if he does so in the above video, but I think he does usually mention Our Lady and the Consecration as a way of reminding us that, late or not, her Immaculate Heart will triumph.
Give the guy a break (that’s me fine-tuning my American accent – I’ll need to work on it until November… 😀 )
Editor and Josephine,
I should have clarified: I wasn’t blaming Michael for the sky is falling feeling. That is my incorrect response to all this darkness – i.e. my lack of faith.
RCA Victor,
I think the problem is, the sky looks like it really is about to fall in. I know what you mean about God being in charge, but humanly speaking, we’re in a very bad place right now. If Trump doesn’t win the November election, it’s game over. So, I can understand Michael Matt’s gloom. I think he looks tired, and he’s probably burnt out. He’s worked so hard at this for years, and still no end in sight. I think we should cut him a bit of slack.
Dear Editor,
We should all pray that President Trump defeats those satanists in November’s election. Otherwise we are in deep trouble.
If you find a spare minute, over at Canadafreepress.com the editor (with a lovely Scottish name) Judi McLeod, has a good take on this week s demoncrat convention thing.
The Marxists do not recognise any limits to their ambitions.
Patrick,
Why not give us the link? Zeros deducted from your pay, pronto!
Perhaps the “Anti-Reset” is starting in Ireland:
RCA Victor,
WOW! If that happened over here, we’d be charged with a hate crime, no question about it. The kind of priests we have, wouldn’t think twice about having us locked up. I’d like to think I’m wrong about this but I’m afraid not. Whether literally or metaphorically, the bishops/clergy of Scotland have sold their souls to our Marxist Government and bow to their every “requirement” in the spurious name of “safety”.
Well done, those Irish lay people.
There is only one solution to this evil establishment of Communist totalitarian rule on the world and it’s the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Although we all rely on Trump to delay the inevitable by winning another 4-year term, ultimately the Pope and the world’s bishops hold the only weapon that can finally defeat these servants of Satan, as Our Lady declared to Sister Lucy.
The problem is that the Vatican right now is under the control of a malign influence, as evidenced by a papal delegate’s presence at Davos, the secret deal with China against the underground Church, Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical and the scandalous ordering of church lockdowns around the globe.
The evil is too great and universal to be resolved by human means, this is a supernatural battle in which the wicked, the world’s powerbrokers, at present hold sway. We know they will lose in the end and spend eternity in Hell with their master Lucifer, but we do not know what lies between now and then for the rest of us. I suspect there is worse to come before the dawn breaks to dispel these dark forces once and for all.
Athanasius,
Absolutely. And yet I don’t need to check the websites of the UK Bishops to know that there will not be any statement of exhortation to pray for the Consecration of Russia on any of them.
They’re like a bunch of guilty children who have emptied the biscuit tin and just keep their fingers crossed that mother doesn’t notice. Well, their Heavenly Mother is noticing all right – that’s for sure. What a dreadful judgment awaits this Marxist Pope and complicit Bishops – every one of them.
Editor
I agree completely but would upgrade their crime from emptying the biscuit tin to emptying the churches of God, a far more serious offence for which you rightly deduce that a terrible judgment awaits in eternity.
Here’s a reminder of what is presently unfolding in the world; ties in perfectly with this thread and all we’ve been saying on the blog about the Covid-19 scamdemic.
https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2020/08/towards-global-dictatorship-in-italy.html#more
Athanasius,
That’s just amazing, but unless I’m misunderstanding, it looks like a good thing in that (if I’m not misunderstanding) they are trying to educate pupils in school to understand that the NWO is a bad thing. I hope I’m right and it’s not the other way round.
I agree with their statement about conspiracy theorists – we’ve seen it on this blog where the minute the New World Order was mentioned some troll would go off on one and try to re-direct the discussion, calling us all conspiracy nuts. I wonder what those trolls are thinking now? I’d love to know, LOL!
Josephine
Sadly, I think the teaching in schools is more the programming of young minds to accept the NWO than to reject it. From what the article says it looks like this is being promoted as good, not exposed for the evil it really is. Poor children!