The Great Reset…Covid-19, A Golden Opportunity to “Re-Set” the World…

To quote from The Remnant piece presenting the above video (and remember what is true for the USA is also true for the UK)...

To understand what’s really happening here, [Michael Matt] takes us to Davos, Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to discuss the “opportunity” for a ‘global reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit.

Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit exactly what The Great Reset is all about.

Using the Trojan Horse of a very serious Coronavirus, these globalists plan to create a global reset of everything from the world economy, to population control, commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder” and “reimagine” every aspect of life as we know it.

This is the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again.”

Why? Because no country—especially not the U.S.—can opt out of The Great Reset.

If they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again. Nothing, that is, unless Donald Trump wins in November.

The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US. Ends

And remember, folks, “the new world order” is, by definition, Communism. Make no mistake about it – although, if you disagree, tell us…