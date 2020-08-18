Preaching Social Justice is Un-Biblical…

Comment:

The constant preaching about so-called social justice in parishes is one of the key reasons why thinking Catholics become more open to recognising the crisis in the Church. Eventually, it dawns on them that they just can’t be responsible for every perceived injustice under the sun.

The Scottish Government electoral registration forms are dropping on doormats this week. Mine arrived today. Young people aged 14 may now register to vote although they can’t actually vote until they are 16. Imagine 16 year olds helping to decide who gets to run the country. Any Party which promises to reduce the price of designer trainers, will be home and dry. Foreign citizens living in Scotland can also now register to vote, and all of this with an eye to the 2021 Holyrood election – and all to distract voters from the SNP’s dismal record on governance: click here for more on that.

The illusion of “social justice” preached by priests and politicians does appeal to the inexperienced and uneducated young. They are brainwashed, in schools and churches, with the idea that the UK is full of social injustice. Long-term, of course, this can only be corrected by a restoration of sound teaching in seminaries and teacher training colleges but what can be done in the short-term … for those young people who are not reading this blog? 😀 And if you disagree with the distinction between social justice and justice, let us know. We’re all ears 😀