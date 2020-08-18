Preaching Social Justice is Un-Biblical…

Comment:
The constant preaching about so-called social justice in parishes is one of the key reasons why thinking Catholics become more open to recognising the crisis in the Church. Eventually, it dawns on them that they just can’t be responsible for every perceived injustice under the sun.
The Scottish Government electoral registration forms are dropping on doormats this week. Mine arrived today. Young people aged 14 may now register to vote although they can’t actually vote until they are 16. Imagine 16 year olds helping to decide who gets to run the country. Any Party which promises to reduce the price of designer trainers, will be home and dry. Foreign citizens living in Scotland can also now register to vote, and all of this with an eye to the 2021 Holyrood election – and all to distract voters from the SNP’s dismal record on governance: click here for more on that.
The illusion of “social justice” preached by priests and politicians does appeal to the inexperienced and uneducated young. They are brainwashed, in schools and churches, with the idea that the UK is full of social injustice. Long-term, of course, this can only be corrected by a restoration of sound teaching in seminaries and teacher training colleges but what can be done in the short-term … for those young people who are not reading this blog? 😀 And if you disagree with the distinction between social justice and justice, let us know. We’re all ears 😀
On the question of voting – I never understood why there is a minimum age for voting. The argument that younger people are mentally incapable of making such a decision, or are not really part of society because they are under the jurisdiction of their parents, or they are ignorant of the real world, are all essentially the same arguments used in times past to deny women the vote. Some younger people probably are incapable of exercising good judgement on account of their youth, but there are many older people just as incapable of exercising good judgement on account of their senility, but we have no maximum age for voting. It seems preposterous to me that a person can join the army at sixteen, but can’t vote for the party which decides where the army will be sent. In any person who can register to vote independently and can cast a ballot independently should be allowed to do so.
On the issue of foreigners as far as I am aware non-UK nationals have always been allowed to vote in local and regional elections (in law the Holyrood elections fall into the regional category) as councils and the Scots parliament deal with local matters and have no say on relationships with other states. Therefore residency, not citizenship, is the criterion for eligibility. Only UK, Irish and Commonwealth citizens may vote in Westminster elections.
Chris,
It is self-evident that the SNP wants kids to vote because they are easily manipulated – especially easy to manipulate into “seeing” a cause – specifically national identity. Watch a group of youngsters singing the horrendous “Flower of Scotland” and you will see what I mean. If the SNP thought for a second that young people were anti-independence, they wouldn’t get near a polling booth. The “we can’t let the English rule us” is an easy message. Nothing unites like a common enemy.
Having said that, none of the young people in my family will vote SNP – but they were home-schooled. The schools and churches are left-wing and preach from the same perspective – that we need to get rid of English rule and crown Queen Nicola. Goodness, the Scottish Government had to pull a video showing a bunch of small children praising auntie Nicola for keeping us all safe during the pandemic. Amazingly, there were so many complaints it had to be removed. There’s hope for us yet. Indeed, maybe that’s why the voting pool is being extended…
As for foreign citizens – if what you say is true, how come there is a separate leaflet arriving with the electoral registration form which reads:
“Welcome to your vote – don’t lose it!
Are you a foreign citizen living in Scotland?
The law in Scotland has changed you can now register to vote
To find out more, or to register to vote, go to http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
Remember: as a foreign citizen aged 16 or over, by registering to vote you can now take part in Scottish elections. End of Text of Leaflet.
Note: it’s a strange argument that sees no value in life experience. There are certainly some young 16 year olds who, with good guidance from adults, parents etc would certainly be able to vote using good judgment, but not the majority whose only life experience has been listening to left-wing social justice propaganda in schools and churches. Being able to choose a career – whether in the army or anywhere else – at 16 does not mean a young person has good judgment.
I am not convinced young people are more easily manipulated than older people. Pensioners are arguably the most easily bribable citizens of all because the majority of them rely directly upon the state for their income, housing, and healthcare. In addition the over 65s are more numerous than the under 18s by at least several millions in the UK, and so constitute a constituency far more worthwhile bribing from a politician’s perspective.
I agree that independence support is correlated with age – in 2014 the independence referendum had a Yes majority in every age group under 65. Pensioners saved the Union (for now). So I suppose you can see why the SNP might be in favour of votes for 16 year olds. However the vote in the Scots parliament which lowered the voting age was passed unanimously by MSPs from all parties (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-33173488) and allowing 16 year olds to vote in the independence referendum was agreed by David Cameron in the Edinburgh Agreement he made with Alex Salmond. So to characterize it all as a nationalist plot is to overstate the case quite considerably.