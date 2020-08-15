Covid-19: Ignore Government’s Terror Campaign – Live As Before… Be Free! 

Below, an unpublished article on Covd-19 by Martin Blackshaw (aka blogger, Athanasius) which was sent to several national newspapers (unacknowledged).

Important Note: Martin writes: “It might be worth reminding readers that if I keep recounting official figures, I do so in order that they may see the massive lie which the propaganda represents. Bottom line is that no matter how good the media act by the propagandists, official numbers don’t lie!”

During his May 11 Covid-19 briefing at Downing Street, England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty (right), stated to assembled journalists: “I wish to emphasise again that for most people Covid-19 is harmless”.

And so it has proved. To date, the official, though highly questionable, global death count from Covid-19 stands at a little over 760,000 from more than 22 million infections. That equates to just 3.4% of the global infection count and barely 0.01% of the global population. To put the recorded figure into even greater context, it represents just 110,000 more than the World Health Organisation’s upper annual number of 650,000 deaths from seasonal flu.

According to official Scottish government figures our national share of this global count is relatively small at 2,491 deaths of people who actually tested positive for the virus, the majority of victims being either elderly folk locked down in care homes or people with compromised immune systems. This translates to a tiny 0.004% of Scotland’s 5.5 million population.

Likewise the rest of the UK which has registered 41,400 deaths from a population of 60 million, equating to a mere 0.07%, again largely elderly and those predisposed by compromised immunity.

In every other country around the world similarly low Covid death percentages are recorded against national population numbers, the U.S. incredibly showing one of the lowest at 0.17% despite massively higher infection numbers in comparison with other nations.

While it is understandable that both the U.S. and UK governments were persuaded in March to lockdown their respective countries upon the dire prompting of professor Neil Ferguson of University College London, it is now obvious that his apocalyptic prediction of 650,000 deaths in the UK and 2.2 million in the U.S. has been utterly discredited, as has the professor himself following revelations that he broke the lockdown rules several times to meet with his lover.

Now call me old fashioned if you will but I happen to believe in exercising my human reason by personal research, weighing recorded facts against propaganda to get to the truth. Thus, having spent several hundreds of hours researching the Covid-19 crisis, I have been forced to conclude that our political leaders are either suffering from collective insanity or they are collectively engaged in a universal social engineering experiment for reasons that are as yet unclear.

What is absolutely certain is that Covid-19 represents a very low threat to humanity overall, a fact that is borne out by undeniable official statistics, yet the free world finds itself under a Beijing-like totalitarianism complete with arbitrary removal of civil liberties, population surveillance, dehumanising face mask enforcement and soon-to-be-forced vaccination.

To put this unfathomable reaction to Covid-19 into perspective, it is historically recorded that the Black Death of the Middle Ages killed approximately half the population of Europe, around 100 – 150 million people. Similarly, the Spanish Flu of the early 20th century is estimated to have killed around 100 million globally. Compare this with 760,000 dead globally from today’s virus and hopefully that little light bulb in the brain will begin to glow with the realisation that the terror narrative of our governments is both unfounded and unjustifiable.

Unless the peoples of nations start questioning this ‘plague upon us’ narrative instead of blindly surrendering their freedom and economic future for fear of a virus that is presently showing to be relatively harmless for 96.6% of those who get infected, then we all face a very bleak future.

Imagine years of arbitrary local and/or national lockdowns every time a case of the sniffles is reported. Think of the constant threat of imposed house arrest, of not being free to go on holiday, to the pub, to church, to a care home to visit an elderly relative, or to a football match. Reflect on the uncertainty in committing to a mortgage or a loan for fear that the next lockdown may wipe out your employer and your income.

These are just a few of the considerations people have to weigh in light of this unprecedented and unconstitutional suppression of freedom that has literally transformed our Western democracies overnight into models of Communist totalitarianism under the pretext of keeping us safe.

But what does being “safe” actually mean? How can any of us be guaranteed a life of safety when any number of tragedies can strike us at any moment, as was the case with my young sister, a perfectly healthy 28-year old who suddenly developed Leukaemia and was dead in a month?

No, there is no such thing as guaranteed safety in life beyond taking obvious precautions such as wearing a seat belt in the car, not drinking and driving, looking right and left before crossing the road, etc.

It is madness in the extreme to live our lives in the belief that we can hide from a virus, from cancer, from a stroke or any from other health misfortune common to humanity; it simply is not possible. Despite all our efforts to “stay safe” we know that one day we will die from something.

Speaking of which, I have a friend who is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer yet his life-saving treatment has been suspended, as has that of others, under Covid rules. If this together with 40% of acute NHS beds lying empty for the first time in decades tells us anything, it is that our government is not acting to “save lives”.

So let us resolve to live as before and not in accordance with this terror campaign of government that portends to rob us permanently of our peace of mind, not to mention our liberty and economic future, turning us into (anti)social distancing, muzzled and sanitised automatons of dictatorial State rulers to be herded like sheep around one-way systems marked out with ground arrows.

Despite the feigned sincerity of our national leaders, who claim to be acting in our best interests, this manifestation of totalitarian dictatorship is the real silent assassin in our midst, the killer of our freedom.

I, for one, would rather take my chances with a real plague as a free man than succumb to this dehumanising control by government, which has very astutely politicised a novel flu to introduce the Police State as our “new normal”. [Emphases added].

Comment:

One of the problems for rebels like myself, actively resisting these police-enforceable rules/regulations/guidance/laws is that nearly everyone else is going along with them, if only to get along. That is, I’ve met some people recently who signal their skepticism, disapproval even, of what is going on but will obediently wear a mask and keep “social distancing” to the point where they’re likely to end up across the border in England. And we’re talking here, people who live in Glasgow. I kid you not.

The sheer terror on the face of the shop worker who literally ran after me today in a Glasgow shop, waving a bottle of hand sanitizer in the air and asking me why I’m not wearing a mask, was a sight to behold. Any minute now, I thought, and the soundtrack from The Sound of Music will begin. It may have been my imagination, of course, but it seemed to me that she was doing a final twirl as I began explaining that I don’t DO hand sanitizer, and that I’m exempt from wearing a mask but that’s not why I’m not wearing one; I’m not wearing one, I told her, because (drum roll) I don’t want to wear one. Terror turned to panic. The music changed to the theme tune from Psycho. Incredible.

Anyway, it’s difficult being a rebel at this time, so I’m not sure how many of us reading Martin’s excellent article above, will take to ourselves his exhortation to “resolve to live as before”. I’ve been trying to do that for a good while now. It brings some strange, if not outright hostile looks, so it’s not easy. Still, I’m going to keep working at it – what about you?



