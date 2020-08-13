Covid-19 Kids: Psychologically Damaged? 

Comment:
The sheer idiocy of adults imposing social distancing and mandatory mask wearing on children (not to mention the even more extreme measures shown in the above video) beggars belief. Arguably, this is a form of child abuse for which “society” will pay a price for years to come.
Or is this an exaggeration? Are children too resilient to suffer long-term effects from the “crisis” measures?
And right on cue, Joe Biden promises to mandate mask wearing for all, no age limit up or down, and that outdoors for several months (to save 40,000 lives!)
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/13/joe-biden-calls-for-national-outdoor-mask-mandate-regardless-of-age/
Everyone seems to have forgotten the assurance given by Sr Chris Whitty that the majority of people who become infected, will recover: Prof Witty said: “Even in the most vulnerable, oldest groups, in a very stressed health service – which Hubei was at the point when most of the data came out – the great majority of people who caught this virus – and not everybody will – survived it. The great majority, over 90 per cent.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-uk-news-latest-chris-whitty-over-60s-survival-rate-a9377761.html (5 March, 2020)
So, I’m still trying to work out what the heck is all the fuss about?