Ellen Organ aka Little Nellie of Holy God – A Future Saint of the Catholic Church?

I received an email today from a Glasgow reader, enthusing about the story of Ellen Organ, popularly known as “Little Nellie of Holy God”. I was intrigued, and decided to search for a video. The above is the best I could find, not least because others are either far too sentimentalized or a tad too lengthy. Here is a slightly edited version of the email from a reader, which arrived in my inbox this afternoon….

[Dear Editor]…

The background to [little Nellie’s] story is wonderful. Just after lockdown, a relative of mine was in Cork for a family wedding and decided to travel to the graveside of Little Nellie. She hadn’t heard about it until I told her about it a few years ago. She also bought the small book I recommended to her about Little Nellie. She loved it and said she wanted to buy it for her grand-daughter’s First Holy Communion. Anyway, while she was in Cork, she went to the grave (miracles have been known to have happened at her graveside). The caretaker said my relative couldn’t get in because there was a strong weed-killer over all the overgrown weeds, as it has not been looked after and it is as if it was abandoned.

My relative has read up on Little Nellie, and said that in the past, her body was exhumed and found to be incorrupt. The caretaker said that the adjacent convent has been sold to a business man and she wonders what will happen to the graveyard because although people do visit, it doesn’t look like it is well-known – not that many people visit. My relative thinks that’s a shame and it would be good for Cork to revive the story about Little Nellie. My relative said that maybe if they exhumed the body again it would be incorrupt and she could be made a saint in the future.

She and I said we could write to the Council and alert them to the grave being important and that it could attract visitors and somehow should be looked after. We also discussed that may be some attention should be brought to it somehow. e.g. local parish, Rome, Council. I suggested that I could contact Catholic Truth and see if you can put it on the blog or newsletter just to draw some attention to it. Ends.

I replied to say “happy to oblige” – it’s a beautiful story and it would be wonderful if we could spread the knowledge of this little girl, and, who knows, perhaps even play some small part in a future Cause for Canonization of a new, great – and very young – saint of the Catholic Church…

