American Catholics Vote for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden? Absolutely NOT! 

Letter From a Pastor…
My dear _______,
I received your letter expressing your disappointment that I mentioned in my column in the bulletin that former Vice President Joseph Biden has clearly taken positions in favor of legalized abortion. You claim that the candidate is pro-life because he stated in a debate with Congressman Paul Ryan that he was “personally opposed” to abortion.
You further state that you believe Mr. Biden is a “sincere politician” who is a devout Catholic. Repeating what seems to have been a package released to the press to shore up Catholic support for him, you remark that he carries a rosary with him, that one of his staff says his presidential bid is a “subtle invocation of Catholic beliefs,” that Pete Buttigieg says Mr. Biden receives “comfort and meaning” from his faith, and that a political colleague of his praises his “pastoral care” of the bereaved.
Of course you know that carrying a rosary is not proof of being pro-life. The “subtlety” of Biden’s “invocation of his Catholic beliefs” is what is a clanger for me. He is far too subtle for me. A man who changed his stance on the Hyde Amendment and is now in favor of taxpayer money going for abortion hardly seems to respect even his own “personal” opposition to abortion. The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) fiercely attacked Biden last year in June about his support for the Hyde Amendment. Shortly after that, Biden “amended” his position from opposition in the name of conscience to approval of public moneys for abortion because of President Trump’s active opposition to abortion on demand at any point in the pregnancy.
A Latin American writer, Sergio Ramirez of Nicaragua, a former Sandinista official, wrote a short story that is illustrative about a so-called public servant who forgets his own principles called “Adam and Eve.” It begins, “That February afternoon he left his house determined to have a conversation with his Conscience and for that reason invited her to drink a beer with him.” “He” is a judge and he takes his Conscience out to a dive in Managua because he wants to explain why he is about to take a bribe in a corruption case. He is surprised when she eagerly drinks a beer and orders another. The accused is a sick man who will suffer in prison, he tells her. She asks how much money is offered, and he tells her 2,000 dollars, not cordobas. “Of course, you wouldn’t sell me in the national currency,” she says.
“You know that this is the first time I have done this,” he says to her pleadingly. Of course, he will never do it again, he tells her, and she laughs. Right now it is an emergency. “Until the next one comes along.” There are worse things he could do. “I’m glad you see it that way,” she says. The result is that his Conscience accedes to his corruption. Then the judge looks at her as she continues to drink and thinks, “She is not what she used to be.”
That is what I think of Mr. Biden’s conscience, too—not that he was ever consistently pro-life. NARAL might have been opposed to him, but they gave him a high rating of approval while he was a senator. Now they have endorsed him enthusiastically. This is evidence of a very subtle invocation of Catholic principles if you ask me. It is so subtle that the enemies of life in the womb embrace Mr. Buttigieg’s devoted Catholic with love.
But there is another current example of Mr. Biden’s opposition to Catholic institutions’ freedom of religion. When he was vice president, he argued that church institutions should be exempt from the federal mandate to cover birth control, sterilizations, and abortifacients. The government has since not only recognized the right of the individual to such devices and methods but now makes it a political right imposed on the person’s employers to pay for them. President Obama, consistently pro-abortion even when it comes to live births during abortion procedures, did not agree with Mr. Biden. Now Mr. Biden agrees with him and criticizes the Supreme Court for recognizing the rights of the Little Sisters of the Poor in refusing to pay in conscience for what is opposed to Church teaching and is hardly a constitutional right. When he is president, he will make the good Sisters pay for birth control, abortifacients included. This takes subtlety to a new level.
Lewis Carroll’s Humpty Dumpty famously asserts, “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” When Alice objects that words cannot be used that way he says, “The question is who is master—that’s all.”
I see the media blitz about the Catholic sensibility of Mr. Biden as an attempt to make Catholics ignore the reality of his very secular and indifferent attitude about things Catholics should deem important. Facti non verbi is a Latin saying that means “deeds not words.” Political positions are deeds, and Mr. Biden is signaling an anti-life bias that will no doubt influence his nominations to the judiciary. Because he claims to be a “good” Catholic, he gives us the right to make public our disagreement with him and clarify his divergence from the teachings of the Church. This is also the case with his proactive endorsement of same-sex marriages.
If Mr. Biden were my parishioner, I would have to follow the example of those brave priests who have denied him Communion. This would get me in trouble with bishops and others who want to keep peace by not talking about contradictions. But there is such a thing as truth, even in the midst of a media full court press to unseat the incumbent president by cobbling together a coalition that includes Catholics to support a member of the Church whose conscience has been overcome by confusion, if not simple ambition. Why does a Catholic politician feel the need to placate those who oppose the Church by taking up concrete positions while he does not feel the need to say anything more than sweet nothings to calm his fellow believers?
I hope that you will accept this explanation of why I pointed out to the people in my pastoral care the disappointment I felt with Mr. Biden’s “change of heart,” if you can call it that. My prayers are with you, and I encourage you to pray for our country in the cultural maelstrom we find ourselves in. We must turn to Jesus in all our troubles and ask for the Holy Spirit to give us discernment in times that indeed try men’s souls, sometimes trying them and finding them wanting.
God bless you, and thank you for your honesty in writing me directly. Others prefer to communicate with the chancery, and therefore I appreciate your forthrightness. In Christ, Your Pastor Source
Comment…
Aside from everything laid out in the above letter from a priest, Joe Biden has problems which manifest themselves wherever he goes – strange comments, challenging attitude to members of the public in meetings, you name it. I can’t believe that he is standing against Donald Trump (or anyone else, for that matter) in the November USA election. Nothing of Joe’s strange behaviour is mentioned in the broadcasting media in the UK (not that I’ve seen – he is mentioned only as a likely successor to Trump!) Which is why I’m posting the short video below – it will be an eye-opener to many readers and bloggers here. The key question, of course, for discussion is whether or not any Catholic may, in good conscience, vote for Biden in November. I mean, President Trump has his faults. He’s no saint – he’s not even a Catholic! However, he should, without a shadow of a doubt, receive the vote of every Catholic in America. Remember, conscience is not a teacher; it has to be formed. And any well formed Catholic conscience will know that there is no way in this world that Catholics could possibly vote for Joe Biden – a man who is Catholic in name only. Just check out Father’s letter above again. If you disagree – please explain.
The most obvious fact that comes out of this priest’s letter is that regardless of the Socialist political spin and clerical corruption in the U.S. at the highest levels, Joe Biden is an apostate Catholic. The teaching of the Church is very clear about people like him, those who claim fidelity to the faith in private but who oppose her moral teaching in public for the sake of personal gain, deviously citing their malformed conscience as their guiding light, thereby replacing the divine law with their inclinations.
The answer to the question, then, is that Catholics who vote for this man vote also in favour of his apostasy and thereby apstatise from the faith themselves by reason of their consent to evil. I think it was St. Peter who warned against those who use their liberty as a cloak for malice, meaning those who claim by conscience and free will that they have a right to contradict the Church’s infallible moral teaching should it get in the way of their earthly ambition or preferences.
On a practical level, Joe Biden is quickly losing all mental cognisance. His speech is slurred and his mind confused, the signs of mental deterioration could not be clearer. Ben Shapiro recently made this very point. He showed a number of his own Biden bloopers and then asked all reasonable people why they would vote for a man who is so evidently bumping into the furniture.
For me they Marxists couldn’t have chosen a worse candidate to face President Trump. When the public head-to head debates commence between the two, Donald Trump will leave all right thinking people in no doubt that Biden is mentally unfit to hold the office of President. He will not even have to address corruption accusations against Biden and his son (Hunter), the obvious mental deterioration will be sufficient.
The only way Joe Biden could win the Presidential race is if his puppet masters already have methods in place to ensure massive electoral corruption. Perhaps this explains the Left’s sudden insistence on nationwide postal voting instead of in-person voting. It’s the only way they could push Biden for President, unless they too have mental issues!
Athanasius,
Speaking of massive electoral corruption:
https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/democrats-plan-steal-2020-election/
RCAVictor
Yes, this is a classic Communist tactic, accuse the innocent of the very crime you’re committing. What troubles me about it is that millions of silly people actually fall for the lie.
I know all about social media censorship, too. I have just posted a notice on my Twitter account telling followers of my comments that I will soon close the account down. There has been a great increase recently in the suppression of conservative material, anything telling the truth about Covid-19 and anything pro-Trump. It’s an evil platform and I am shutting down my account. The evil is everywhere and in the open!
Cardinal Burke weighed in on this through the back door on August 8, so not being able to do any better than His Eminence, here is a link to his thoughts:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cdl-burke-a-pro-abortion-presidential-candidate-may-not-..-receive-holy-communion?utm_source=featured&utm_campaign=standard
The article makes it clear just how pro-abortion Biden is (his position is actually identical to Obama’s).
That said, it is a mystery how the Democrats could have chosen (and deliberately cleared out the rest of their benighted field in the process) such a mentally and morally impaired individual as Joe Biden to be their presidential candidate. I suppose that one could argue that the collective mindset of a mentally and morally impaired political party could do nothing else but choose someone who fits their own profile, but there has to be something else (said Columbo…).
I’ve come across theories that once elected, Biden will abdicate in favor of his vice-president, whoever that may be (no doubt an even more virulent America-hating, truth-hating leftist). At any rate, a Catholic who votes for this empty suit and moral reprobate (and there are millions of Catholics who will) is putting his own soul in grave danger. Hopefully Mr. Biden has not yet run out of chances to save his soul.
RCA Victor
I think this assessment of Joe Biden by Ben Shapiro is very interesting (although the sponsorships ads are a bit annoying). I really does beggar belief that he has been put forward as a candidate.
Below in the comments, someone posted this joke, which made me laugh. I hope it’s not too cruel!
Joe Biden: Knock knock
Trump: Who’s there?
Joe Biden: Who’s where?
Josephine,
Those ads are really irritating.
I am not quite sure of Ben Shapiro any more. He seems wobbly on the pandemic and I think he’s pro-mandatory vaccination, so that’s been a disappointment.
However, I think Our Lady may be working on him…
I think I mentioned this before that there may be some method in their madness of putting Biden forward. Very few people can match Trump in a debate, as everyone saw in 2016. The powers that be know for sure that Biden would be no match for Trump, so it’s akin to political suicide to do so. Or maybe not. What if they’re gambling that Trump will come the heavy on Biden and annihilate him in the debates, which is a foregone conclusion. Biden looks lost and vulnerable, and then the massive media campaign kicks in and portrays Trump as a bully, devoid of compassion , tugging on the emotional strings of the gullible while taking the steam out of Trump’s power of persuasion. I know this looks far fetched and a no brainer, and that no one would fall for it. Six months ago I would have agreed, but after watching the madness unfolding, and the mass compliance over the flue I’m not so sure. By the way as I write it’s been announced that Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP pick. The plot thickens.
Bill, you are right. Unsurprisingly, Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris to be his “running mate” (VP). Obviously, she’ll be President in all but name (assuming the worst outcome – a Biden win)
I remember her disgraceful treatment of Judge Kavanaugh during his “trial” prior to having his appointment to the Supreme Court confirmed – she was dreadful. Donald Trump has just mentioned that, live, just now.
Anyway, the Trump team has responded swiftly to the announcement…
Editor
Biden was forced to choose her following his recent blooper regarding African Americans almost erupted into a new set of race riots. This is to undo the damage, the old “see, I’m not racist” appointment. Two birds with one stone – his handlers quell the outrage over his comments about black people and the godless get a potential Marxist President.
Athanasius,
I think the Democrat Party has become a Satanic cult.