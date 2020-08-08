Covid 19: Weaponizing Medicine…Doctors & Media Have Blood On Their Hands…

Comment:

I’ve become a fan of Dennis Prager, especially his fireside chats. I don’t always agree with everything he says, but I like him. Someone should tell him this – it will make his day… 😀

The above video is one of the best I’ve seen. Dennis exposes the way an unholy alliance of corrupt media, medicine and phony science has misled the public throughout this Covid-19 “crisis” and it is truly disgraceful. It is chilling to think that there are people in the media, medicine, science and politics who hate Donald Trump more than they love saving lives. Utterly beyond comprehension.

Do you agree with Dennis that all those involved have blood on their hands?