Covid 19: Weaponizing Medicine…Doctors & Media Have Blood On Their Hands…

Comment:
I’ve become a fan of Dennis Prager, especially his fireside chats. I don’t always agree with everything he says, but I like him. Someone should tell him this – it will make his day… 😀
The above video is one of the best I’ve seen. Dennis exposes the way an unholy alliance of corrupt media, medicine and phony science has misled the public throughout this Covid-19 “crisis” and it is truly disgraceful. It is chilling to think that there are people in the media, medicine, science and politics who hate Donald Trump more than they love saving lives. Utterly beyond comprehension.
Do you agree with Dennis that all those involved have blood on their hands?
That’s a fantastic video – I will make good use of the many facts in there. My over-riding thought watching Dennis Prager expose the facts about the drug hydroxychloroquine was HOW DARE THEY!
As he said, if this was a close family member or relative of mine, would I want them to have the chance of being cured using that – highly successful – drug? Of course I would.
It’s insane the way they have used propaganda in this way to convince people, not only that the drug is harmful or useless, but that Trump was a monster for mentioning it! I feel stupid for ever having believed anything reported since this Chinese virus appeared on the scene.
I just don’t believe a thing I hear from the media and the government medical advisers any more, and I definitely don’t believe anything coming from the World Health Organisation – not a single thing.
The lies we are being told, someday it will all be exposed, and I hope I live to see it.
To answer the question – yes, I do agree with Dennis that all those involved in downplaying this drug have blood on their hands. I definitely do.
As Dennis implies, it’s not just those who mock and suppress HCQ who have blood on their hands – it is the entire NWO cabal, which includes Big Pharma. What’s the death count in the USSR? Red China? Cambodia? Cuba? Now, to those bloody totals, we can add COVID-19 patients who died because they were denied proper treatment.
At the wedding I played for last week (my excused absence from the blog…), during a break I walked over to the drink table to get some iced tea. The young lady serving us got into a conversation with another member of our quartet about a friend of hers who had come down repeatedly with the virus and had to miss a lot of work.
I asked our server what sort of treatment her friend was getting, and then started talking about HCQ, the use of which was largely unknown unless you paid attention to “alternate media.” At the words “alternate media,” our server make a skeptical face. I then repeated the regimen I had heard from the Frontlinedoctors group news conference in Washington: 220 mg. of HCQ a week plus zithromax plus zinc.
This specific advice seemed to make a tiny dent in her skepticism, but I don’t know how much. The point is that the population at large is still being brainwashed because they assume that what they see on TV and hear on the radio is actual truth.
But as Dennis says, truth is unknown to the left; truth is whatever they say it is….for the moment….until the next expedient “truth” is served up….
(I should have clarified: the death counts I was referring to were the death counts of Communist regimes – who, of course, comprise the main sector of the NWO cabal. Replacing the truth with lies, for these monstrous people, goes hand in hand with mass murder.)