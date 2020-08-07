Will “Normal” Life Ever Return… Can You REMEMBER Life Before Lockdown? 

Comment:
Just about everything Tucker Carlson says about the USA applies to the UK as well. Nobody talks about Chinese Whispers any more – it’s Chinese authoritarianism screaming from the rooftops.
The one difference between the USA and the UK is that there is almost no fightback in the UK – or certainly none being reported in the media. The Keep Britain Free movement, for example, hasn’t been mentioned in any news programme, to the best of my knowledge, and there are just no commentators like Tucker Carlson or any of his peers, in this part of the world. It’s sinister in the extreme. There are occasional protests, including from churchmen in the USA, while the Catholic bishops and clergy here in the UK are fully complicit in the march of Marxism and the transformation of our system of government into blatant totalitarianism. Given that totalitarian Governments are not known for their tolerance of religion, this identifies these cowardly clergymen as “useful idiots” – by the bucketful.
Life now, during and following lockdown (now eased a little but with the possibility of a return to house arrest always hanging over us) does, indeed, resemble life in Communist China. Indeed, lockdown has already returned to several parts of England, as well as to the city of Aberdeen in Scotland. Life is horrendous now. Take a walk in any shopping centre without wearing a mask and watch the sheer terror on the faces around you. It’s going to be a walk in the park (in a manner of speaking) to keep conditioning us to the point where our memory of life before lockdown has been completely erased.
The key question is… has this been planned? Are we now into the first phase of openly totalitarian government in Scotland and the wider UK?
We can ask the question now on this platform – but for how much longer?
No sooner had I posted this thread, than the news broke that several counties in Ireland have been put back into lockdown. Watching the Irish PM in the role of a smiling assassin was chilling, his list of prohibitions delivered calmly and with confidence that “we’re all in this together” and so obedience will prevail. The atheists who were already laughing at having overthrown the Catholic Church in the Republic, must be laughing demoniacally now, for sure. Until it dawns on them that they, too, are under perpetual threat of house arrest – in whichever county they reside. And now… Breaking News, Preston (England) has been added to the list of towns going back into lockdown.
If the idea is to keep us on edge until the virus has disappeared, then it’s going to be rule by decree – i.e. totalitarian government – for the foreseeable future. DO viruses “disappear”? I’m no scientist, I don’t know. I don’t even hold a Certificate in First Aid, so is there any chance that this (less than) deadly virus will ever be eradicated? Given the way the figures are being manipulated, how would we ever really know?
And in the item to follow the live Irish briefing came the news that Nicola Sturgeon has decreed that face shields are no long sufficient in places such as hairdressing salons. A face mask PLUS shield is now essential. Honestly, you could not make this stuff up, except …
It really IS make-it-up-as-you-go-along territory – much too sophisticated for simple souls like me and moi. so if anyone can throw any light on any of this, to help us (me and moi, that is), please do…
Editor,
I think the insanity has reached such depths that soon we’ll be required to purchase robots (manufactured by Bill Gates, of course, and fully equipped to administer vaccines every year, for an annual fee) to run all our errands for us, so that we can stay locked up in our houses (“safe”).
Gee and heck, as we Americans are wont to say, I wonder whether your bishops will decree that robots may receive Holy Communion in our stead?
As to your lead question, as Patrick Healy keeps reminding us, I am not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV, but it seems that viruses do indeed disappear, though opinions vary as to why. The servants of the globalists will, true to their well-paid perfidy and forked tongues, claim that they disappear because of public health measures. For example:
https://theconversation.com/the-original-sars-virus-disappeared-heres-why-coronavirus-wont-do-the-same-138177
Others more fully possessed of integrity will claim that they disappear because herd immunity is established.
I think a better question would be, “Will totalitarian governments, who use this Virus from Outer Space to destroy our freedom, ever disappear?”
Answer: only when the Consecration of Russia is carried out, according to the express wishes of Heaven.
RCA Victor,
Much as it kills me to admit it, your post is spot on every step of the way.
It’ll be a while before the totalitarian governments disappear – because it doesn’t look like the Consecration of Russia will be happening any time soon.
And thus, cleverly, she commented on RCA Victor’s two key point sin one sentence.
Anyway, in case the lockdown ever really does end and everyone gets back to work, here’s a great idea for your first day back…
RCA Victor,
I looked at your link but the trouble I have now is that I just don’t trust scientists any more, just as I don’t trust priests and bishops. They’ve all let us down one way or another during this pandemic and I don’t trust any one of them now.
Josephine,
I don’t either, except for those doctors who are trying to get the word out about hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment. That article I linked to was definitely not in the camp of truth, I posted it as an example of the equivocation that comes from those who are compromised.
Editor,
Would you say that those counties in Ireland, to which you refer above, have been “corked”…. ? 🙂
RCA Victor,
I would – definitely! And since I acknowledged that you were right “every step of the way” in your comment at 7.35pm, I thought I’d underline that here (and I’m almost sure this was filmed in County Cork 😀 )
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3Dnl5WJW5VtjE&ved=2ahUKEwjVoMGH7onrAhX0t3EKHa0XCs4QwqsBMAF6BAgJEAs&usg=AOvVaw388LXCPxKxOWRxbEdBbA4L
Another step along the way.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3DZHXoY5G33fI&ved=2ahUKEwidiPzt8onrAhVhoXEKHcWBBn4QwqsBMAB6BAgLEAc&usg=AOvVaw3HW9cj9tDRC5-mVt4gj_2
As I watched the sickening spectacle of an excuse for a Prime Minister, Michāel Martin, I couldn’t but lament for an Ireland I greatly fear never to be seen again.
The man in the first video posted by Bill has obviously just received his ticket for the next Catholic Truth conference!
Imagine if it had been a complimentary ticket 😀
At this time in England, having been to Service Stations, a Hospital and a number of shops in the last week, life is getting worse rapidly. Most people wear masks, I’ve seen Children wearing masks and we have cowardly Priests who simply say to Parishioners struggling to breath in 34 degrees heat at Mass “we follow the rules of the Catholic Bishops of England & Wales.” It’s a simple roll over for Boris Johnson and Bill gates. What awaits the ‘Sheepish Priests,’ Parishioners and the general public?
Watch this video and it will chill you!
Francescomarta,
“…consider taking a therapy session with our partners…”?
I’m not drawn to that sort of dramatic presentation with assertions not supported by facts. Encouraging stockpiling again – bad. I’m still recovering from the memory of empty supermarket shelves a few months back. All of that, plus the reference to Israel – that’s always a huge red light in my world – made it less “chilling” than “off-putting” for me, to be honest.
And that’s unusual, for the material which you normally publish is generally excellent. Stone cold facts from reliable sources make me sit up. I know too many people who are mired in conspiracy theories of all kinds, to take the “drama” too seriously.
One thing that did hit home was Trump’s apparent enthusiasm for masks and vaccines these days; he hasn’t, it seems, really understood Archbishop Vigano’s letter.
I still think God will use him in the end because I don’t believe he’s “in on it” as inferred in that video. I think he’s misinformed, perhaps somewhat confused because some, at least, of those advising him will be people he admires, so I’m hanging fire on that judgement for the moment.
Francescomarta
It was good of you to post the video but I have to agree with editor that this guy is a bit over the top. He makes a few valid points but then goes off in tangents.
I can hardly remember what life was life before lockdown – it seems like (it was) a totally different world.
I can’t help thinking that life will never go back to what it was when we were free to come and go and it was taken for granted that we could choose what to wear, where to go and who to have in our homes. This nonsense about being allowed so many people from only 3 households – what’s that all about? It is completely random, just a way of a politician saying “I can tell you to abide by this rule, like it or lump it”.
It’s terrible and nobody seems to be turning a hair, everybody seems to think this sort of life IS normal! That’s the scary thing!
Josephine
The simple truth is that unless we see a miraculous overnight change in public opinion, the present state of affairs will remain our “new normal” with worse to come. But worry not for Our Lady has a pleasant surprise waiting just beyond the bleak horizon.
Josephine,
It WAS a totally different world, but this nightmare has something in common with Vatican II: little did we suspect that Communists, disguised under various deceptive political labels, had installed themselves at almost all the levers of power, just waiting for the right crisis to enact their tyrannical decrees.
Likewise, when Vatican II was convened, little did the Catholic world, and especially the bishops, suspect that Communists and Freemasons, disguised as prelates and theologians, had positioned themselves to enact and steamroll their revolution.
RCAVictor
Absolutely right. And they did it just as suddenly, taking everyone by surprise. It will all come out in the wash one day!
Athanasius,
And it’s gonna be a heck of a laundry load!
RCA Victor,
Maybe this is the answer – if we apply the analogy to the Church!
RCAVictor
Indeed! And all dirty!
The Scottish Government has announced this evening that masks must now be worn in places of worship.
Hopefully there will be some push back against this, but I won’t hold my breath (!).
I fear there will be a real effort to impose these masks permanently. For years already, many people in Asian countries have already worn masks as they go about their business. I always thought they were just weird, but maybe they have been subjected to similar social conditions as we are experiencing now.
Next week: Government to announce that people must hop on one leg and bark like a dog, throughout the service, in places of worship.
it seems that you must now wear a mask anywhere outside your own home.
Cinemas are also included. I was at the cinema with my daughter yesterday*, so we just missed this rule. There were only about 10 people inside anyway, with half being small children.
*We saw “The Fairy Princess and The Unicorn” (I got to pick lol).
Gabriel Syme,
So, this was announced this evening, about wearing masks in “places of worship”? I take it, you mean after the daily briefing? In other words, they’re literally sitting around wondering what else to impose on us.
Well, I hope masks are not imposed where I attend Mass or I won’t be attending.
I’m exempt, anyway, – as is anyone who doesn’t have a personal medical condition but who reads the Government list, because included in that list is the exemption, should wearing a mask cause undue anxiety I think most of us would suffer anxiety at the thought of perhaps suffocating to death.
About that cinema though – I think the rule is to wear a mask indoors if there is no chance of keeping the two metre distance, so I would imagine an almost empty cinema would accommodate that nonsense.
*We saw “The Fairy Princess and The Unicorn” (I got to pick lol).
Priceless! Reminds me of my father taking me to see Calamity Jane, which I’d never have picked if he’d said it was a cowboy film. Fathers, what are they like?
Gabriel Syme,
Not doubting your word or anything, of course, but I went off to find a report on wee Nicola’s latest decree and sure enough, it’s now allowed to sit (unmasked) in a cafe or restaurant but not in a church
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/face-coverings-mandatory-in-more-settings-in-scotland/ar-BB17HfJ1?ocid=msedgntp
If the [insert adjective of your choice] bishops and priests don’t waken up now, albeit belatedly and put their foot/feet down to say NO WAY, there’s no hope for them, let alone faith and/or charity.
Gabriele Syme
“The Fairy Princess and The Unicorn”? Is that an SNP production by any chance?
I don’t care about their mask rule, I simply will not be wearing one and I won’t stop going to Mass either!