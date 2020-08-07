Will “Normal” Life Ever Return… Can You REMEMBER Life Before Lockdown? 

Comment:

Just about everything Tucker Carlson says about the USA applies to the UK as well. Nobody talks about Chinese Whispers any more – it’s Chinese authoritarianism screaming from the rooftops.

The one difference between the USA and the UK is that there is almost no fightback in the UK – or certainly none being reported in the media. The Keep Britain Free movement, for example, hasn’t been mentioned in any news programme, to the best of my knowledge, and there are just no commentators like Tucker Carlson or any of his peers, in this part of the world. It’s sinister in the extreme. There are occasional protests, including from churchmen in the USA, while the Catholic bishops and clergy here in the UK are fully complicit in the march of Marxism and the transformation of our system of government into blatant totalitarianism. Given that totalitarian Governments are not known for their tolerance of religion, this identifies these cowardly clergymen as “useful idiots” – by the bucketful.

Life now, during and following lockdown (now eased a little but with the possibility of a return to house arrest always hanging over us) does, indeed, resemble life in Communist China. Indeed, lockdown has already returned to several parts of England, as well as to the city of Aberdeen in Scotland. Life is horrendous now. Take a walk in any shopping centre without wearing a mask and watch the sheer terror on the faces around you. It’s going to be a walk in the park (in a manner of speaking) to keep conditioning us to the point where our memory of life before lockdown has been completely erased.

The key question is… has this been planned? Are we now into the first phase of openly totalitarian government in Scotland and the wider UK?

We can ask the question now on this platform – but for how much longer?