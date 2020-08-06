Comment:
Studies show that having a good network of friends contributes to improved health, wellbeing and longevity. However, Aristotle lived and taught his philosophy prior to Christ coming into the world, so, doesn’t that make a difference? Surely Faith and Family suffices to make us healthy and happy into old age? I once met a young person – Edward – who said he didn’t have any friends. In further discussion, it turned out that he really meant there was nobody outside of his immediate family whom he truly trusted. In his case, Faith and Family seemed sufficient, or so he argued, to see him through life. So, who’s right – Aristotle, or Edward?
A reader, seeking to be a good friend to us all (!) emailed the following…
August sees the start of the automatic organ donation law brought in by this Marxist SNP government. What it means is that instead of choosing freely to opt in to the organ donation scheme we are all automatically opted in and must go to a website to specifically opt out again.
Here’s the web address if you want to warn Scottish blog readers.
https://www.organdonationscotland.org/no
I absolutely believe that friends are essential to a happy life. I don’t know where I’d be without my friends, every one of whom I could trust with my life.
You just need to think of women in abusive relationships with men and how the first thing an abuser does is isolate the women from her family and friends. If you have someone to talk to that you can trust, outside of your own home, then you have another layer of safety.
There’s an old saying, very true, you can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends, LOL!
Michaela,
You’re very blessed – I wouldn’t trust my friends to be left alone in a room with my fresh cream meringue 😀
Seriously, well said.
Well, I agree with the idea in principle that friends are a big part of our human happiness but even Christ was betrayed by one of his circle of friends, so a word of caution might be in order!
Having said that, I am very lucky in the friendships in my life and I don’t think there is a Judas among them, LOL!