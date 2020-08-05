Why Are So Many Young People Unhappy? And Who Is To Blame?

Comment:
Out and about this morning, I marvelled – as I always do these days – at the tangible fear around me. Nobody seems to notice the contradictions. I saw three people in a shop, all wearing masks, all standing shoulder to shoulder chatting right beside a “social distancing, keep two metres apart” sign 😀 Then a member of staff, wearing a perspex mask, licked her finger again and again, in order to separate plastic bags… It would be hilarious were it not so serious. The above video was made, I think I’m right in saying, just before lockdown, so that particular fear (of sickness and death) is not included in the possible reasons for unhappiness among young people. Whatever, the following quote from Mark Twain is perhaps why there is so much unhappiness around, and not just among the young. How many people spend any time investigating the “why”? Goodness, according to the several conversations I’ve had today, nobody is spending time investigating the “why” for allowing the Government to control us to the point where they can tell us what to wear. Over to you!
Personally, I think young people are so unhappy because they are totally undisciplined, generally speaking. Obviously there will be some young people who come from good homes where the parents do discipline but I think too many kids get their own way all the time, and in the long run, that doesn’t make them happy Saying that, when you speak to some young people about this, they’ll tell you that they had a strict upbringing but saw bad example, especially from their father.
That’s a great video – speaks so much truth. However, the lack of values and meaning comes, in the end, from a lack of personal discipline, IMHO. The Mark Twain quote really says it all. The young today are too busy demanding their own way that they don’t stop to ask why they’re on earth in the first place.
Laura,
I see your point about discipline, although I wonder why you singled out fathers for giving bad example. I can think of mothers who drink too much, for example, so I wonder why you said “fathers”?
I agree that’s a great video – the Prager U videos are excellent on lots of topics.
For me, it’s obviously the absence of God in the lives of young people which leaves them clueless and without a solid foundation in their lives. It’s very sad, but religion is mocked and humanism is thought to be the be all and end all, so except for those with a lot of character and an independent mind, very few will even realise that they’re missing out on the most important thing of all in life – God.
I think I can guess why “fathers” – the demand mentality usually comes from the father, not the mother (that’s why she drinks, LOL!)
I’ve heard young people, older young people, saying that the rows in their houses came from the father always demanding his own way and shouting at his wife if she didn’t do his will. So, that makes sense to me, that young people seeing that and living with it, would become demanding themselves (especially boys) and therefore end up being unhappy.
It is not too surprising,if statistics are accurate, to work out why so many young people are unhappy these days. In my opinion it is due to a complete feeling of meaninglessness in their lives. There is little to no meaningful catechesis to help them find the answer to the question “why am I here?”instead they are hurled into the cult of instant gratification and fear of missing out. Relationships, even among teenagers are immediately sexualised and therefore trivialised. The huge rise in pornography has led to boys having skewed ideas about sex and to girls being afraid that they need to look a certain way, dress a certain way, and be promiscuous in order to fit in. And there is no notion of a spiritual life to lead them in a different direction. No depth, no honing of consciences, little family life for many. It is incredibly sad.
Recently the most lauded drama on the BBC was Sally Rooneys Normal People. I struggled through the book as it was a book club choice but switched off the tv version in the first episode. Set in modern Ireland it encapsulated all that that country has become. Not a tender exploration of teenage love but rather A sordid vignette of adolescence with out the boundaries of faith or morals. Unsurprisingly the main characters do not find happiness. Yet this was sold as the must see drama for the young. So we do not have to look too far to see why young people are so unhappy today. Of course there has always been a degree of teenage angst; it is part of growing up. But not the existential hopelessness we see today,
The Catechism states that we were created to ‘know, love and serve God in this life, so that we can be happy with Him in the next’. The fact that so few ‘know, love and serve God’ in this life is the fundamental cause of much unhappiness, but then happiness in this life isn’t a right, as some people seem to think it is. Our Lady said to St Bernadette at Lourdes: “I cannot promise you happiness in this life; only in the next”.
I agree with everyone about the absence of meaning and Godlessness in modern life being the basic cause of unhappiness among the young.
It’s like St Augustine said: “You have made us for yourself, Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in thee.”
Interesting comments so far, but I wonder how many would agree with me that the blame for unhappy people, especially the young, has to rest, primarily, at the door of the Catholic Church. Yes…No?