Too Many Polish Masses In The UK? 

Comment:
Some time ago, one of our English readers emailed to ask if I would consider posting a discussion thread on the fact that there are a lot of Masses in the Polish language in parishes across the UK: this irks him, somewhat, because it seems to contradict the Vatican II concept of Mass in the vernacular, meaning the language of each country. If there are to be Masses in Polish everywhere, where Polish is not the everyday language of a nation, why not other languages as well? Should there be Masses in French, in German, in Gaelic – you’ll get the idea. OR should those who move to the UK to live and work, simply “do what the Romans do” (so to speak) and attend Mass in the vernacular here – which is English? Is it right to “exclude” those who do not speak Polish?
It does seem to be the Polish community, uniquely, which requires Masses in their national language. Yet, I’ve met quite a few Poles – all of whom speak fluent English, so why is it that they seek Masses in their native tongue? And why do the clergy accommodate them?
Being a regular attendee at the traditional Latin Mass, this is not an issue which affects me personally in any way, although I can see the contradictions inherent in the arguments for abandoning the Church’s official language (Latin) in order to make Mass available in the vernacular, only to find that parishes are providing Masses for the Polish community – in Polish. IS there a contradiction? If so, does it matter?
It is a contradiction, from one angle, being in a country where the standard language is English (even if not always Standard English). On the other hand Vatican 2 was about using the language of the congregation, and if that is predominantly Polish (or Gaelic) so be it. We can follow what is going on, mostly.
I can remember when Edinburgh only had one Polish Mass, in the chapel in Randolph Place. Having attended school where a significant number of pupils had Polish names, the idea is not strange to me.
(We learned Polish hymns in music.)
We should understand that Polish immigrants who stay on in this country will become more and more of this country, and their children may not even speak Polish.
If a parishioner is discomfited by Mass in Polish, they should speak to the parish priest and maybe arrange fore a programme of alternating Masses in English and Polish to suit everyone?
Don’t we have more serious things to worry about, as some of the other threads make clear?
(I was an altar server at Mass in a monastery. The priest was Polish and did not speak to the server. The person who gave me a brief introduction on serving was Italian and spoke no English. The Rubrics in the server’s Missal were in French.)
Antoine Bisset,
“Don’t we have more serious things to worry about, as some of the other threads make clear.”
There’s nothing more important than the liturgy, i.e. the worship of God, so the answer to your question is “no”, but if you think there is something more important to discuss, nobody is forcing you to discuss this.
I don’t have particularly strong feelings about this topic but I do see that it is one of the many contradictions in the Vatican II experiment.
I wouldn’t dream of moving to a country where I couldn’t speak the language, so it is strange that Polish people want to cling to their Mass in Polish, but I don’t think it’s because they can’s speak English, I think most of them can, which makes it even more puzzling that they want to have Mass in Polish.
When you think that priests and bishops refuse Mass in Latin because they say it is “divisive” how come Polish isn’t “divisive”?
I’ve never heard that the Mass should be “in the language of the congregation” – that’s new to me. Do you have a quote to support that?
The video reminded me of Ireland – there used to be the same roadside shrines. It’s been a long time since I was in Ireland so I don’t know if they still have them, I would be surprised, TBH, the way it has become so secularised and even pagan. .
I haven’t give any thought to Polish Masses, there are a lot of them, I know that, but it doesn’t bother me. I supposed it is a contradiction in a way. There are a lot of Polish priests here so that is probably one reason why.
I don’t have a strong opinion about this, but I have heard that in Poland, the novus ordo Masses are much more reverent than they are here, and that the Polish Catholics still kneel at altar rails and receive Holy Communion on the tongue. I’m not sure if this is everyone, but that it is still more common than over here where it is almost non-existent. If that is the case, then maybe that’s why they prefer Mass in Polish.