The Latest Covid-19 Craziness: Masks Not Enough, Eye-Goggles Latest Fashion!

Comment:

It’s difficult to keep up with the sheer madness around us… there are actually people who think face-masks, goggles and face-shields are “cool”, a fashion MUST-have. Gimme strength!

Is it a generational thing? Are the youngsters in the above video perfectly sane and it’s just the golden oldies who don’t “get it”? Or has the world really and truly gone mad? At least, the World of Anthony Fauci?

And tell me – please! – that this latest insanity won’t arrive in the UK. It’s hard enough trying to keep a straight face walking past hordes of people wearing face masks… but goggles? And goggles, plus face-masks plus face-shields? Beyond belief. Will people actually do this?

I think it’s well past time for some brave priest to make a statement to the effect that there IS a God who cares about us and protects us – a God who knows when a little sparrow falls from a tree to the ground, and who has counted the very hairs on our heads…