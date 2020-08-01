The Latest Covid-19 Craziness: Masks Not Enough, Eye-Goggles Latest Fashion!

Comment:
It’s difficult to keep up with the sheer madness around us… there are actually people who think face-masks, goggles and face-shields are “cool”, a fashion MUST-have. Gimme strength!
Is it a generational thing? Are the youngsters in the above video perfectly sane and it’s just the golden oldies who don’t “get it”? Or has the world really and truly gone mad? At least, the World of Anthony Fauci?
And tell me – please! – that this latest insanity won’t arrive in the UK. It’s hard enough trying to keep a straight face walking past hordes of people wearing face masks… but goggles? And goggles, plus face-masks plus face-shields? Beyond belief. Will people actually do this?
I think it’s well past time for some brave priest to make a statement to the effect that there IS a God who cares about us and protects us – a God who knows when a little sparrow falls from a tree to the ground, and who has counted the very hairs on our heads…
Things could get worse for Mass goers if this video is correct. Parishioners may have to start wearing goggles for Mass. If Bishops eventually insist on goggles, they should make them ‘rose coloured spectacles,’ we might start seeing them in a better light.
Thank you for that video clip – the whole thing is getting totally ridiculous.
It seems now that churches are insisting on face-masks – I’ll be posting an email from a reader south of the border tomorrow, because if priests insist on implementing this ridiculous rule to make parishioners wear face-masks, some of us will have acute conscience problems. Right now, my conscience is dictating to me, unmistakably, that I cannot insult Our Lord by placing Him beneath a virus, in importance, and I think that this is the dilemma that will face all conscientious Catholics across the land, soon enough. And that’s just face masks! Wait until this latest fad – goggles – crosses The Pond.
Smiled at your final sentence – although it would take an awful lot for me to see any UK bishop in a good light now.