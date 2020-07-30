USA: Mob Rule ‘New Normal’ – Could This Happen In Increasingly Secular UK? 

Comment:
Quite openly now, some Americans appear to be of the opinion that they hate Trump more than they love a peaceful, ordered, law-abiding lifestyle. Ridiculous calls to defund the police and abolish prisons underline this lunacy. There’s clearly – it seems to me – a demonic input here.
However, shouldn’t we be sitting up and paying attention in the UK? One doctor interviewed on TV this morning, divulged the fact that those in the health advisory business awaited with bated breath to see just how compliant the people of the UK would be under lockdown and continuing restrictions. They were, apparently, amazed. Little wonder, as the majority were, indeed, compliant. All talk about “blind faith” and “unquestioning obedience” – once applied sarcastically to religious people, specifically Catholics – were now applicable to… well… just about the entire population.
With talk now of a second (and more) wave of the virus, with the possibility of more lockdowns, whether local or national, that blind faith just might, who knows, give way to a lot of questioning and, albeit belated, fact-finding, which may lead to civil unrest across the four nations…
But here’s a thought: both the SNP Government in Scotland and the Westminster Government in England were very sympathetic to the thousands who turned out to support the Black Lives Matter protests – where neither social distancing nor face-mask rules were enforced; with the police generally turning a blind eye to all that “keep safe” stuff. So, what do you think – might we find ourselves in an equally lawless situation, as lockdown frustrations boil over, not least when people begin to feel the financial pinch, and perhaps find themselves unemployed? We all sincerely hope not, I am sure, but is it a possibility? And if so, who will the politicians (and the clergy) support – the police or the protesters?
I’m not sure that sort of mob violence would happen here in the same way it is happening in the USA. I don’t think it would but I didn’t think a lot of things would happen here, such as lockdown LOL! There would be no question of doing away with the police and prisons – that’s sheer madness. So, although it’s true that we’re getting more and more secular, I don’t see that sort of mob rule happening here. It’s obvious that it’s the opposition to President Trump that is pushing the violence and that is a scandal. So much for respecting the democratic vote of the people.
I watched this video today and thought I’d post it on the blog – it’s a bit long (around 50 mins) and I don’t usually watch that long but I found this really held my attention.
Fidelis,
Very educational – and entertaining! A bit long, as you say, but worth the time spent viewing. I was only surprised that he failed to give the numbers when he spoke about Japan, and that is curious because they are striking: out of a population of 126 million, less than 1,000 Covid deaths.
The difference between the present anarchist uprisings in both the U.S. and the UK and riots of the past is that this time the orchestration is by high financial/political figures backed by the media. This is real deep state subversion and it will be allowed to occur whenever and wherever these evil puppet masters decide.
The present uprisings in the U.S. are designed with the specific end of ensuring Trump is not re-elected come November. The same demonic forces are behind the fake Covid-19 crisis. The end game? Re-establish their global Socialist grip which was slipping as a result of Trump’s 2016 election, the UK’s Brexit, Orban’s election in Hungary, Bolsonaro in Brazil, not to mention anti-liberal numbers surging in Germany, Poland and a few other countries. Once re-established, the NWO will be imposed ruthlessly. At least that’s what they think!
When I heard the news that there are more restrictions being imposed across the north of England because of a claimed rise in infections, I immediately thought that there will be civil unrest on the streets – the northerners are not wimps, and I can’t see them taking this quietly. It’s like a constant threat hanging over us – if there are more cases (according to “the scientists”, believe it if you will) then we can be placed under house arrest again and again, at any time. Since there has been such an obedient attitude until now, that’s what the Government will expect to continue.
I was reading one of the reports on MSN this evening and reading the comments underneath was really depressing. People saying that they knew it was too soon to come out of lockdown, people deserve all they get for breaking the rules, blah blah. They’ve totally bought into the propaganda. It’s worrying to see how gullible people can be. I don’t know what it will take to waken them up. Any time I quote stuff from the blog, I’m told I’m a conspiracy theorist. I now tend to avoid discussing it with people I sense are “on message”. There’s just no point.
Lily
Just wait until the financial consequences of this blind obedience begins to bite into their everyday lives, you’ll see the revolt then! The evil people running this world always overplay their hand and end up turning the masses against them. This Covid con is another example of their arrogance and it will come back to haunt them big time. Just wait and see.