Catholic Church: Why the Scandalous Compliance in Covid-19 “Crisis”?

On e of the most shocking aspects of the Covid-19 lockdown, with its serious restrictions on personal freedoms, both civil and religious, is the way in which the Church has co-operated – from the Pope down. No questions asked, simply uncritical obedience, of the kind not even expected of religious men and women in monasteries. The language of docility is writ large on Catholic diocesan, and even traditional, websites.
Priests are embracing the Government restrictions, even as we are “permitted” to return to Mass. Thus we see limits on the numbers allowed to attend, the use of hand sanitizers, etc.
The traditional Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) – certainly in Edinburgh – is going along, hook, line and sinker, with Government policy: everyone but the priest has to wear a face mask, Mass will be shorter, people must book for Mass because only 40 permitted etc. Click here to read the entire scandalous nonsense. Informed Catholics are increasingly scandalised at the co-operation (for which read “complicity) of Churchmen in this fabricated crisis…
Email…
One reader emailed as follows a day or so ago…
…Anyway, my question relates to the ‘official’ line taken by the SSPX in regard to the crisis in general. An acquaintance has stated that they were told ‘…it’s not a persecution, nothing to do with Fatima and the general advice was to just do what the Govt says and wait for everything to go back to normal…’. Now, do the SSPX honestly and truly believe that? Surely not. No-one else seems to, so why should they. Do their sermons ever mention anything along these lines, and is anything said in general conversations with the faithful; assuming they do actually talk to people. I don’t know anyone attending a Society Mass Centre at present so I can’t ask anyone else.
In another email, a reader commented that her Society priest rubbished the idea of any connection with Fatima, opined that it was irresponsible to promote that idea and that queuing at supermarkets was no big deal – a small inconvenience. Maybe for him with nothing much to do but out here in the big wide world it is anything but a minor inconvenience. And yet another Catholic, who watched the SSPX live-stream Masses in America, was shocked to see the priest dipping his fingers into water after giving each Host to parishioners at Holy Communion time. What?!**
However, there is no official statement that I can find on the SSPX UK website, although I was delighted to read the following heartening comment from the District Superior, Fr Robert Brucciani in his editorial in the District magazine, Ite Missa Est, July-August edition – Heartening, in that it shows that Fr Brucciani is certainly aware of the sinister nature of this contrived crisis…
Father Robert Brucciani writes…
My dear brethren, There is a collective sense that the world is on the cusp of dramatic change. Already, the Covid-19 crisis and recent civil unrest in many countries – both bearing hallmarks of sinister orchestration – have been the occasion of mass social conditioning and a dramatic encroachment upon religious and civil rights.
Regrettably, it seems that more of the same is to follow. The mainstream media are creating expectation with expressions like “the new normal”, economic meltdown is imminent, and the World Economic Forum – an organisation for the minions of the New World Order – have launched an initiative called “The Great Reset” which seems to augur the imposition of more direct individual control, ecologism, and the culture of death upon the entire planet.
Meanwhile, God is ignored in all this upheaval and men of good will are finding themselves being manoeuvred into making a choice between supporting the “new normal” of the cultural Marxists or face social and economic exclusion.
Our hope should not fail, however, for the evil that is visiting upon us is the occasion of great heroism on the part of those who stand firm in the Catholic faith… End of Extract – read entire Editorial here
Thus, with such clear thinking on the political – and evil – nature of the Covid-19 “crisis”, it is incomprehensible to Catholics aware of the very real crisis in the Church, that the SSPX should appear to accept, at any level, Government restrictions on our religious freedom, choosing to blame the diocesan Bishops for the closure of churches and continuing restrictions on the practice of the Faith. We need to see concrete evidence of the “great heroism” of which Fr Brucciani speaks. Don’t we all need to risk falling foul of the Government by refusing to keep the rules which are leading us into the “new normal”? Or would that be to lack the virtue of prudence? I wonder what St Thomas More would advise?
The SSPX does not have to obey the local Bishops on this, that’s for sure. They can’t blame the Bishops. So, the question remains, why do they? And why is there no dissent among the best of the diocesan clergy – I heard from another reader that the “traditional” parish in the north of Glasgow, is permitting only 50 people to attend Sunday Masses.
With talk of a second wave (to be followed by a third and fourth wave…) there is clearly not going to be any end to this fake crisis. Somebody in the Church is going to have to make the first move and say “We will not serve!” Why can’t it be the Society of St Pius X, established precisely because its Founder could not, in conscience, accept the new normal concocted at Vatican II: “And if you wish to know the real reason for my persistence, it is this. At the hour of my death, when Our Lord asks me: ‘What have you done with your episcopate, what have your done with your episcopal and priestly grace’ I do not want to hear from His lips the terrible words ‘You have helped to destroy the Church along with the rest of them.’ (Archbishop Lefebvre: Open Letter to Confused Catholics, p.163).
Comments invited…
I loved Fr Brucciani’s editorial – I read it right through and it’s great.
My own belief is that if the SSPX take a lead and reject the government’s orders about churches, the SSPX would really flourish, more and more people would seek out their chapels, I really believe that, without any doubt.
I was stunned to see that the Edinburgh FSSP church is requiring everyone to pre-book to get to Mass and to wear face masks during Mass. I wouldn’t have believed it if I’d not seen it on their website.
I’m not surprised about the diocesan priests, though, not at all, and that includes the Summorum priests. They’re all busy watching their backs, sorry to say.
Fidelis,
I agree – Fr Brucciani’s editorial is excellent. I love the way he links Archbishop Vigano’s writings to Archbishop Lefebvre’s Open Letter, towards the end, pointing out the vision of the latter, who saw the dangers to the Faith even before the Council ended. It took Archbishp Vigano a bit longer, that’s true, but he is now the lone voice, clearly making up for lost time!
Having read the Archbishop’s Open Letter, and appreciating the personal sacrifices which he made to preserve the traditional Mass and Faith, I honestly wonder if he would have directed his priests to bow down before the Government regulations imposed on churches during lockdown. I might be wrong, because it’s not always easy to know what someone, now deceased, might do in our present circumstances, but I just can’t imagine that he would have gone along with any of it.
Fidelis,
It’s not just pre-booking and face masks – everyone attending the FSSP Masses have to leave their contact details! I quote:
“5. Everyone attending Mass must leave their contact details, which will be shared with the Scottish Government’s contact tracers upon request (see below).”
I had to read that twice, so unbelievable is it. I have already decided I won’t go into any café or restaurant that requires me to leave my contact details for the government track and trace programme, so I’m definitely not going to leave them with a priest at church. How shocking! Does this priest not realise how sinister the track and trace programme is?
I think an awful lot of people will lose faith over the faithless response of the Church authorities to this virus. An awful lot of people are already struggling with it.
Laura,
I was just amazed watching this video about contact tracing to see how naive people are, saying they don’t mind being tracked if it keeps them healthy.
The SSPX does not have to obey the local Bishops on this, that’s for sure. They can’t blame the Bishops. So, the question remains, why do they?
I don’t think it is a case of the SSPX obeying Diocesan Bishops. I think that, because the Bishops have been so eager to appease politicians, they have created an environment where it is impossible for anyone to do something different.
For example, imagine if Fr Brucciani (District Superior) or Fr Wall (Prior) – or even a diocesan priest – attempted to object to Government regulations, they would only get a curt reply saying “Church authorities haver agreed to this” and so their appeals would be on a hiding to nothing.
Gabriel Syme,
I didn’t expect to hear any announcements about the Government restrictions in any SSPX church. I expected them to be ignored. At most, I would have accepted any announcement along the lines of …there is an attempt to close churches, but we will be providing Masses etc as usual, for those who wish to continue to attend. Even if they had posted the same dispensation from obligation notice, but made the Masses still available, that would have spoken volumes – in their favour. I know my family would have continued to attend and I’m sure others would have done so, as well.
I certainly wouldn’t have expected the SSPX to write to the political establishment explaining themselves. No. Why should they? That, again, is to recognise their (lack of) authority over the Church. No, I thought (wrongly, as it turns out) that they would have treated this totalitarian activity with the utter contempt which it deserves.
As for the Bishops creating an environment which makes it impossible for them to do anything different – well, does that mean we can expect to see LGBT+ rights promoted in the catechism classes because the Bishops have approved such teaching in Catholic schools – north AND south of the border?
It’s difficult to acknowledge, I understand, since we’ve all been so grateful for the SSPX provision, but I can’t see how it is reasonable to blame the Bishops (who follow the Pope’s example) and absolve the SSPX (who have always rejected the Pope’s bad example, publicly explaining why … until now.) More than once I’ve heard the Bishops criticised from the pulpit, including laying the blame for the church closures on them during lockdown. I still remember my jaw dropping the first time I heard that. In short, I think this has been an opportunity missed.
It will be interesting to see what happens as the totalitarian screw tightens.
Editor,
I agree. The priests (both diocesan and SSPX) could just have kept going as usual, and those laity who were afraid of the infection could either have stayed at home or asked for Communion to be given to them at the end of Mass. The priests could have announced that. There was no need to shut down and make us all suffer. If the fearful had been catered for, the rest of us could have continued with life and church as normal.
The best place for me to start is with a little nugget lifted from a report at Lifesitenews. It is from a July 27 report that Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, Spain, is lodging a legal case against the Barcelona authorities for singling out the Church for particularly harsh restrictions by limiting numbers in churches to just 10.
This persecution of Catholics by the Barcelona authorities does not surprise me as the Catalonia region is famously Masonic and anti-clerical. At any rate, the Cardinal broke the unjust law and is now taking legal action, which is a start. Here’s that little nugget:
“…In an open letter published in May, Catholic clergy led by former papal nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, Joseph Zen, and Janis Pujats reminded politicians around the world that “the state has no right to interfere, for any reason whatsoever, in the sovereignty of the church.”
“This autonomy and freedom are an innate right that Our Lord Jesus Christ has given her for the pursuit of her proper ends. For this reason, as pastors we firmly assert the right to decide autonomously on the celebration of Mass and the Sacraments, just as we claim absolute autonomy in matters falling within our immediate jurisdiction, such as liturgical norms and ways of administering Communion and the Sacraments,” the signatories stated.”
What these four prelates have stated is exactly what I wrote in my previous CT article concerning the teaching of the Church and how Churchmen everywhere are obliged before God to resist this present evil of government boldness, daring to subject the higher spiritual authority of the Church to the greatly inferior secular power of the State.
In terms of the Church hierarchy in general, it is perfectly obvious that by suspending public Mass and the sacraments for four months the Shepherds, right up to the Pope himself, manifestly abandoned the flock of Christ entrusted to their care, and on the basis of a virus which can be shown statistically to be no great threat to humanity.
How different their cowardly actions in comparison with the fidelity of their predecessors of former times who redoubled the Masses and prayers of the Church in response to real plague, one of which wiped out half the population of Europe.
Not content with this betrayal, however, the hierarchy is now mocking God by obeying, like sheep, an intolerable government restriction on numbers attending Mass and a degrading mask/social distancing/sanitising regime that turns the House of God, the House of supernatural Faith, into a House of secular Fear. They will not escape the judgement of Our Lord for this faithless betrayal, which represents one of the greatest scandals ever to sully the Mystical Body of Christ.
By the very fact alone that they have subordinated the holy Church of God to inferior secular authority is testimony to their treachery.
This brings me to the response of Traditional institutions within the Church to the present evil imposition of secular government on the higher spiritual authority. In this regard, we have the response of the SSPX on the one hand and the response of the all Traditional groups operating with episcopal permission on the other, such as the FSSP, ICK, Good Shepherd Institute, priests in parishes, etc.
The latter category is the easiest to address since one and all have simply complied with the evil as we would expect from organisations dependent upon their local ordinary for their very existence. Whatever discreet resistance there may have been internally in some of these institutions does not detract from their failure to publicly uphold the rights of the Church and their duty as shepherds of souls.
The SSPX is slightly different, perhaps more culpable, in that it does not depend on the whim of local ordinaries for its existence and is therefore freer to reject compliance with their sell out, as Archbishop Lefebvre did when rejecting the poison of the New Mass and Conciliar “reform”.
What I have noticed about the SSPX is that while certain superiors, by their personal writings and comments, clearly recognise the present evil for what it is, there has been no official clarification of position by the Superior General, much less any visible resistance. I suspect this is because the Superior General cannot justify the SSPX’s compliance with the evil in light of Church teaching, and so has chosen to say nothing.
I can understand to some extent a reluctance to speak out given the willingness of today’s many Socialist governments to label such resistance as “religious extremism”, which they promptly blacklist and persecute accordingly. However, there can be no compliant burning of a grain of incense before the false deity of totalitarian government that seeks to suppress the Church’s divine mission. It is simply not possible to comply with the Covid-19 legislation while remaining faithful to the divine mission of the Church. Hence, the SSPX was, I’m afraid, as guilty as the rest for suppressing public Masses and the sacraments for 4 months. It truly pains me to say that, but truth is truth. Archbishop Lefebvre would have risked imprisonment before complying with such evil. How I wish he were still with us today!
If there is a brighter note, it is that not every SSPX priest is complying with the wicked sanitising rules. I am aware of SSPX churches where masks are not worn, social distancing is not observed and sanitiser, though present, is largely unused. In these churches one can also receive holy communion on the tongue at the correct time during Mass.
Others, sadly, do go along, at least to some extent, with the wicked rules, even those who have correctly observed and declared the Covid crisis to be fake. I know of one such priest who administers holy communion after Mass, for example, which is a scandal. Others, as the introductory thread points out, wash their fingers in water after every individual administration of the host. What this indicates is a lack of direction from on high within the SSPX resulting in a mish-mash of priestly responses both at the national and local level.
As regards certain SSPX priests reportedly dismissing any link between Fatima and the present evil, I think Fr. Brucciani’s clear and correct observations in the matter, together with the explicit statements of Archbishop Vigano and other prelates, show such priests to be culpably irresponsible. There is no question that the present power grab by Socialist authorities in so many countries at once is a planned and orchestrated attempt to establish a New World Order of Communist totalitarianism which is perfectly consistent with the prophecy of the Third Secret of Fatima and the Devil’s final battle.
Athanasius,
The link between Fatima and what is going on right now in the world, couldn’t be clearer, you are right. I was gobsmacked to read that any SSPX priest dismissed that obvious connection, It makes me wonder if he believes the Fatima prophecies at all.
Thanks for another great post from you, which hits so many nails on the head, yet again.