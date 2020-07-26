Ireland: Latest Blasphemy – Muslim Call to Prayer Permitted in Catholic Church… 

COUNTY MAYO, Ireland April 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Tuam, Ireland, invited local Muslims to offer an Islamic prayer during a Mass last Friday that was live-streamed by the parish and broadcast over local radio.
While the prayer was reportedly offered for an end to the coronavirus, Catholic sources have since confirmed that what was sung was, in fact, the “Adhan,” the Islamic “Call to Prayer” that asserts Islam’s supremacy over Christianity.
Father Stephen Farragher, parish priest of St. Patrick’s Church in Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, noted that “Friday is to the Muslim community what Sunday is to Christians” before inviting local Muslims Mohammed Cherbatji and Mohammed Rahmani to offer a prayer of “blessing” for an end to the pandemic and for all frontline healthcare workers. Click here to read entire report…
Comment:
I know this kind of thing is happening all over the places but, still, I’m speechless – over to you…
The fact that this blasphemy took place back when the churches were first closed is all the more shocking. I copied this passage:
Anthony Murphy, director of the Ireland-based Lumen Fidei Institute, told LifeSiteNews that the event was “a public and scandalous act of blasphemy” and that under Canon Law a penitential rite should be carried out in the church before it is used again for Catholic worship.
“The chant sung by the Muslims to conclude Holy Mass is known as the ‘Adhan’ and it is a triumphalist text which contradicts the doctrine of the Holy Trinity and proclaims Allah as the one true God,” Murphy said.
“So at the end of Mass instead of giving thanks in the normal way, we have a prayer recited which denies the Trinity – God is denied in His own house, in front of the tabernacle. It is important to note that these prayers took place during the Holy Sacrifice,” he continued.
There are just no words to describe the seriousness of this – how few priests really have the faith? Not this one, obviously.