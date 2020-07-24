24/7: Face Masks Mandatory in Shops in England – Rebellion Looming (We Pray!) 

Comment:
The group “Keep Britain Free” organised the above protest. Check them out here…
I can’t recall KBF being mentioned in any TV news report – can you?
Certainly, no-one can disagree with the concluding observation in their very good short video at the above link. To slightly paraphrase … They have taken our liberties… Taking them back depends on you!
But how easy is that going to be? In TV news reports this morning marking the mandatory wearing of face masks in shops in England today (already mandatory in Scotland), there was an admission that Covid-19 has changed our way of life, and now we have to wear masks and keep the other restrictions “indefinitely”. “Indefinitely”? Really?
As the news reports and video clips on YouTube drive home, the majority of people across the UK are continuing to accept the “new normal”, quite happily going along with every infringement on our personal freedoms, manifestly ignorant of the facts about everything from social distancing to face-coverings. Keep Britain Free seems to be the only group providing a pushback. Should we support them?
I had to go to a supermarket this morning so reluctantly complied with the instruction to wear a mask.. I hate wearing one and it seems senseless when the virus is decreasing especially in this area: Worcestershire. However I wonder if this is being done so that we are all used to it by the time the second wave arrives, if it does…
I really am not at all sure about what I think about Covid 19. One only has to look at what is happening in India and S Africa at the moment to see that it is extremely virulent and not like an ordinary flu. I don’t buy into the idea that it is one big con trick but the effects of it are almost certainly being used by some authorities to control populations.
As for the church…it is beyond tragic. It is months since I received Holy Communion since I will not receive in my hand at the end of Mass and I can see no end to this. Bishops can do what they like it seems.
Thank God for Bishop Schneider, a voice in the wilderness, who sees the insults to Our Lord @nd is calling for holy hours of reparation. That is my next battle: to try to get our parish priest to open our church for adoration one day a week. I will even volunteer to be one of the Pesky Marshall’s!!
Elizabeth,
This started out as being nothing serious – the video at the Keep Britain Free site shows those clips. Both Boris Johnson and his chief scientific adviser said this. The virus would be harmless in most people who contracted it and the majority would recover. Only the elderly and those with other health issues already in place, would be at any serious risk.
Then we’re told to stay at home, but only for 3 weeks. Then other layers of questionable restrictions were added, bit by bit, and now the “possibility” of a second wave has become a certainty (despite the virus having all but disappeared) and then only this morning, Boris Johnson has said we should be clear of the virus by the middle of next year! What excuse will they have dreamt up by then to keep hold of our civil liberties? We’re not getting them back – that is what is meant by “the new normal”. It means living under government control indefinitely.
The talk of a second wave will soon become a third and a fourth wave – this is not going to end. It’s obvious.
It really isn’t about controlling a virus. It’s about controlling us, as others have said many times here. The evidence against masks (coming from the same WHO that now says they’re a must!) is very clear.
People are living in fear in the UK and that suits politicians fine. That’s how totalitarian governments rule – by keeping the people in fear. I’m just amazed that so few people can see what is actually going on.
Lily,
I agree – a political virus and it’s here to stay.
Lily,
I agree, a political virus. There’s a petition in the USA against mandatory mask wearing
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/potus-trump-sign-executive-order-make-mandatory-mask-wearing-unlawful?fbclid=IwAR2pPDQaa6K7z1sN4TWwb120An8enMIIfSgSAirEjkfO-O7xkhf-Oj4wSb0
I can’t see there being one in the UK, with most people going along with it.
Elizabeth,
There’s a world of difference between not being like “an ordinary flu” and being a plague. It was initially described to us as a particularly bad flu – I have a relative, in his 80’s, who had a vicious flu back in winter, before the Coronavirus “crisis” was announced; he went to the doctor, saying he felt silly because it was “only a really bad flu” but he felt he ought to go and seek medication. The doctor, to his surprise, asked if he’d been In China recently. He said, not recently, years ago. End of conversation. He took his medication and only understood the “China” question later. It seems he may have had “the virus”.
I’ve now learned that there is no way to convince anyone who isn’t by now aware that this is a political virus – even my above mentioned relative thinks the Government is only trying to (here it comes) keep us safe. So, I think the only thing left to say to the non-sceptics is, surely you would agree that the lack of questioning in the media, the clear removal of our free speech – that, surely, is some cause for concern? Or, perhaps the almost universal compliance shows that “we’re all in this together”?
Here’s an extract from an article – Muzzling the Public – published at Spiked Online…
“We have to talk about this. We cannot let mask-wearing become the ‘new normal’. Masks are horrible. They’re stuffy and claustrophobic. They make it hard to read people’s faces. They alienate us from each other even more, hiding smiles and discouraging chit-chat. And they actually worsen the culture of fear by spreading the idea that our fellow citizens are walking diseases who must be muzzled and kept at a safe distance. Only people comfortable with the contemporary social atomisation that has been intensified by the lockdown would embrace mandatory mask-wearing with no questions whatsoever. Some of us dislike atomisation. We want connection, community, engagement. And so we believe that mask-wearing should be voluntary. Are we allowed to say that?”
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/07/14/muzzling-the-public/
Except if visiting a hospital, I have decided that I will never wear a face-mask. I have discovered that I have an exemption, listed on the Scottish Government website; so far I’ve not been challenged in any shops or supermarkets, but if I am challenged I plan to say that I am exempt, but I wouldn’t be wearing one anyway, because I object to being told what to wear, that I see this as an infringement on my personal freedom, civil liberty. It’s not anything huge, but a small contribution to the fightback against what I honestly believe is set to become increasing totalitarian governance across the UK – definitely in Scotland.
Your final paragraph takes you way up the payscale 😀
Dear Editor,
More power to their elbows, I hope they are successful but it would need a miracle to help them.
Fortunately I believe in miracles.
Elizabeth.
I am sorry to hear you have been brow beaten by the forces of evil pushing this Chinese Flu panic into believing the propaganda – for that is what it is.
Do you or anyone on here know of ONE healthy 20 year old who has actually died from this Flu?
Bear that in mind and be of good heart. Keep praying and don’t let “them” get you down.
I have just finished reading a great article by Heather Mac Donald a learned and articulate American.
It may help you to better understand what we can learn if we ignore the relentless daily propaganda.
I have been into umpteen premises in Scotland this week without wearing one of those dog mussels and have only been questioned once at the Chemists.
I printed out the exemption card which our Editor highlighted and carry that in my back pocket.
God bless.
Elizabeth, Patrick, et.al.,
That link to the Heather MacDonald article is incorrect, the correct link is here: https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/four-months-unprecedented-government-malfeasance/
and as Patrick said, it is excellent.
More power to “Keep Britain Free,” but I think it’s very debatable whether Britain was indeed free before the Virus From Outer Space arrived. Having read this blog for a number of years now, there have been frequent observations, for a long time, about police state conditions in Britain, closely related to political correctness regarding the Muslim invasion – er, immigration – and then the demands of the alphabet soup crowd. In fact, there were published complaints that British police were spending most of their time chasing down PC complaints instead of investigating actual crimes.
So perhaps KBF should consider re-naming themselves, something like “Make Britain Free Again.” Of course, that might evoke Trump derangement syndrome in certain quarters, but as we used to say on the streets of New York, “tough darts.”