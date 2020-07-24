24/7: Face Masks Mandatory in Shops in England – Rebellion Looming (We Pray!) 

Comment:

The group “Keep Britain Free” organised the above protest. Check them out here…

I can’t recall KBF being mentioned in any TV news report – can you?

Certainly, no-one can disagree with the concluding observation in their very good short video at the above link. To slightly paraphrase … They have taken our liberties… Taking them back depends on you!

But how easy is that going to be? In TV news reports this morning marking the mandatory wearing of face masks in shops in England today (already mandatory in Scotland), there was an admission that Covid-19 has changed our way of life, and now we have to wear masks and keep the other restrictions “indefinitely”. “Indefinitely”? Really?

As the news reports and video clips on YouTube drive home, the majority of people across the UK are continuing to accept the “new normal”, quite happily going along with every infringement on our personal freedoms, manifestly ignorant of the facts about everything from social distancing to face-coverings. Keep Britain Free seems to be the only group providing a pushback. Should we support them?