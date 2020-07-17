SNP: Incredible Hate Crime Law – Free to Disagree Campaign in Scotland…

Comment:
Here’s a commentator from Youtube on the above interview…
Joke of the day: There was an Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman who….. What? I’m under arrest?
Laugh while you may but the points made in the above interview should be sufficient to ensure that the SNP are never again voted into high office. A more authoritarian government does not exist outside of the known totalitarian regimes such as North Korea – a point made in the interview.
Catholics who have voted for such an obviously Marxist Party in the past, such as the Spokesman for the Scottish Bishops (Peter Kearney), surely need to think again. Or do you disagree? Maybe you think love of country (i.e. a “nationalist” type of love) is more important that love of God and Morality?
To find our more about the Free to Disagree Campaign click here
Am with you Ed on if a Catholic Votes for this S.N.P. It is a Mortal Sin . After all they are a 100 % Marxist Party and surely one cannot be a Catholic and a Marxist at the same time . I actually had a discussion which turned a bit heated with a former Nurse who said that she was horrified by the way Animals are treated throughout the land . Nothing was said of course about the way Unborn Children are treated throughout this Land . She then said that we Live in A Democracy and we’re all entitled to our Opinions. I hit back at her and said that my opinions especially of the LGBTQ2WXYZ. Lot could get me Prison Time with the present regime in Power in Scotland. She has never answered me back . I wonder why . ?
Really interesting topic of discussion.
It’s a terrible Bill (albeit, it’s only a draft Bill, at this point) which is being brought in to replace the Blasphemy Act. The man from Free To Disagree is wrong in saying that it’s different from the one in England & Wales – it’s almost the exact same.
The SNP will be blamed for this and, although they are the main progenitors of the new proposed law, every other party supports it. Even if we vote out the SNP, nothing will change. The Tories will pretend that they don’t like it but, once they know that it has enough support at Holyrood, they’ll just abstain – like they did with Named Person legislation.
Stephen Daisley has done a terrific write-up for the Spectator. Well worth a read
Billy,
While it’s true that the other Parties are wimpishly following the lead of the SNP (although one Conservative MP was very active in her support for the campaign against the evil Named Person Scheme) there is no question about the SNP’s tyrannical governance, with or without the assistance of the rest of the useless political cohort at Holyrood. Not having studied the English legislation on hate crime, I’m nevertheless inclined to accept the word of Dr Waiton, given that the SNP Government is dedicated to being “first” in every evil field, keen to be seen as breaking barriers, crossing boundaries, taking the lead in immorality. That the SNP Government is well on its way to achieving this is is nowhere more obvious than in education; have you seen John Swinney defending the SNP decision to teach pornography in schools? Seeing is believing…
Hate crime is thought crime, which is one of the required key policies of the police state. But as a momentary aside, does anyone know what the position of these two gentlemen is on the lockdown? Thought crime, after all, is just another facet of controlling the population by fear-induced psychotic germophobia. Have they been objecting to the lockdown?
That said, it appears to me that your SNP is a fusion between Nazi fascism (“nationalism”) and Stalinism. But I wonder if any of their ideologues could explain how love of country results in hatred of your own countrymen. They couldn’t, but as long as they are satisfying the depraved demands of well-funded special interest pressure groups, apparently they don’t care.
As for the term “hate,” the origin of that clearly points to hell. Who is it that hates God? Who is it that hates men? Who is it that hates the Catholic Church? Who is it that hates the truth? And above all, who is it that is clever enough to invert his own hatred, disguise it and weaponize it as a new truth, a new morality, a new justice, a new compassion, a new enlightenment – which succeeds in condemning and persecuting actual truth, actual morality, actual justice, actual compassion and actual enlightenment?
His name starts with “L” and ends with “r.”
Momentary aside #2: I wonder how long it will take for the Scottish bishops to surrender to this? Surrender disguised, of course, in meaningless bureaucratic gibberish – their specialty.
Welcome to 1984…
RCA Victor,
There has been no public figure voicing opposition to the lockdown in Scotland. Not a one. So, although the interviewer in the Talk Radio interview is clearly a sceptic, (a) he is English, not living in Scotland and (b) he is merely interviewing others, not speaking for himself.
Love your paragraph about “hate” – spot on.
However, you’re way behind on the Scottish Bishops. They surrendered to the SNP a long time ago. If you want to get invited to the morning coffee events, you have to be “supportive” of those doing the inviting.
When Peter Kearney made his allegiance to the SNP public, it was clear to one and all that – yet again – he was speaking for the Bishops. Well, he IS their spokesman, after all…