SNP: Incredible Hate Crime Law – Free to Disagree Campaign in Scotland…

Here’s a commentator from Youtube on the above interview…

Joke of the day: There was an Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman who….. What? I’m under arrest?

Laugh while you may but the points made in the above interview should be sufficient to ensure that the SNP are never again voted into high office. A more authoritarian government does not exist outside of the known totalitarian regimes such as North Korea – a point made in the interview.

Catholics who have voted for such an obviously Marxist Party in the past, such as the Spokesman for the Scottish Bishops (Peter Kearney), surely need to think again. Or do you disagree? Maybe you think love of country (i.e. a “nationalist” type of love) is more important that love of God and Morality?

To find our more about the Free to Disagree Campaign click here